Sheldon woman arrested for intox at jail
PRIMGHAR—A 34-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 5:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in Primghar on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews stemmed from her entering the O’Brien County Law Enforcement Center in Primghar while intoxicated, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Granville man sentenced for harassment
GRANVILLE—A 59-year-old Granville man who threatened hospital personnel has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Ryan Alwin Betcke had been arrested Oct. 26 stemming from him calling Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD, two days earlier, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office. Betcke threatened to shoot...
Disturbance Leads to the Arrest of Sioux Center Man
A Sioux Center man was arrested early Saturday morning after a report of an assault. At 4:45 Saturday morning, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Gert Mare at a residence south of Sioux Center. Officers discovered during the investigation that Mare assaulted an individual during a disturbance. Officers arrested Mare and he was taken to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with simple assault.
Man who hit, killed bicyclist released
ORANGE CITY—A 28-year-old Doon man sentenced to 10 years in prison in July in connection with the death of a bicyclist near Hull last year has been released. Seth Thomas De Jong had pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle due to reckless driving after his vehicle struck and killed 69-year-old Lorna Rae Moss of Sioux Center as she was bicycling north of Hull about 6 p.m. Sept. 3, 2021.
Man sentenced for meth, gun as a felon
ROCK RAPIDS—A 33-year-old Inwood man facing several charges following a probation check in September has pleaded guilty to two of the charges and been sentenced to more than five years incarceration. The case against Tyler Joe Den Besten stemmed from a probation search of his residence at 322 E....
Search leads to arrest for meth and pipe
SIOUX CENTER—A 31-year-old rural Sioux Center woman was arrested about 9:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Alexandria Renee Davis stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at her residence...
Police: Convenience store clerk robbed at gunpoint in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a convenience store clerk was robbed at gunpoint in western Sioux Falls. The robbery took place just after 6 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities say the suspect pulled a gun on the clerk and took cash from the register. Officers were able to use security footage to identify the suspect, who was found nearby.
Burglary suspect arrested in Lincoln County field
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 26-year-old is facing numerous charges after being arrested in a snowy field near Harrisburg Saturday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies assisted the Sioux Falls Police Department with locating a burglary suspect that was involved in a pursuit with the department.
One injured in collision by Orange City
ORANGE CITY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 12:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on Jackson Avenue, three miles south of Orange City. Forty-five-year-old Travis Lee Te Grotenhuis of Hospers was driving south when he lost control of his 2016 Ford F-150 pickup, which struck a concrete bridge guard, bounced off the guard and struck a northbound 2005 Buick Rendezvous driven by 20-year-old Jenna Joyce Kock of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Gunshot noises played over loudspeaker at Briar Cliff dorm causes commotion early Sunday
SIOUX CITY -- Shortly after midnight Sunday, the sound of gunshots rang out at a Briar Cliff University dormitory, prompting a significant police response. As it would turn out, the noise came from a loudspeaker. Shortly after midnight Sunday morning, "multiple calls" were received from Alverno Hall, a dormitory at...
Wanted man is on the loose
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There’s a wanted man on the loose, and the Minnehaha County sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for James Fremont Farmer III. He is wanted for Aggravated Assault Domestic and False Imprisonment. Farmer is 24 years old, stands six foot...
Man found guilty of murdering woman at Milford clinic
A jury found Goyne-Yarns guilty of first degree murder after the shooting of Shelby Lynn Woizeschke Friday afternoon.
Le Mars teen charged for OWI near Ashton
ASHTON—A 19-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Reese Randall Bock stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Sonic for crossing the centerline on the Highway 60 expressway at the Northwest Boulevard intersection south of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Spencer Man Pleads Guilty to Weapon and Harassment Charges
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man arrested for firing a gun during an argument in April this year has pled guilty to weapon and harassment charges. 29-year-old Dilan Bartley was charged with several charges including Intimidation With a Dangerous Weapon, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Harassment and Child Endangerment when Spencer Police received several 9-1-1 calls reporting gunshots at an apartment building at 600 East 19th Street.
Sheldon man arrested for theft, mischief
SHELDON—A 45-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, on warrants for fourth-degree theft and fifth-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of Torrence Edward Lamb stemmed from him taking a Sony PlayStation 4 gaming system from a Sheldon residence on Nov. 26, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Sioux Center Ambulance gives report
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Ambulance’s 19 volunteer members covered a total of 14,664 hours so far in 2022. That averages out to 711 call hours per member or about 32.1 days. Each member also puts in 450 hours annually for training/meeting time. “If there’s one number to highlight, it’s...
Multiple ‘accidents’ occur during Westside Sioux City vehicle chase
A man has been arrested after leading Sioux City police on a chase early Friday morning.
Sioux City man allegedly uses sock full of rocks to assault man while he showered
A Sioux City man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to use a sock filled with rocks and a butter knife as weapons during an assault.
