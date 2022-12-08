SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a convenience store clerk was robbed at gunpoint in western Sioux Falls. The robbery took place just after 6 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities say the suspect pulled a gun on the clerk and took cash from the register. Officers were able to use security footage to identify the suspect, who was found nearby.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 8 HOURS AGO