Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Related
NEWS10 ABC
North Adams man charged with attempted enticement of minor
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, a North Adams man was arrested and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, as well as attempting to send obscene material to a minor. James Macko, 23, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The criminal complaint against...
Police: Glens Falls man hides pound of weed in car
A Glens Falls man was behind the wheel on Friday, police said, when a traffic stop in Brighton turned up over a pound of weed.
Rensselaer County man faces additional charges in rape case
A Castleton on Hudson man is facing additional charges after initially being accused of second-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child on December 5.
NEWS10 ABC
APD: Georgia man nabbed after fight on Ontario Street
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police officers who saw a man take a handgun out of a bag during a large fight Sunday morning on Ontario Street safely de-escalated the situation and took the armed suspect into custody, according to a police spokesperson. Luis Romero, 21, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
Traffic stop results in drug and gun possession arrest
An Albany man was arrested for alleged gun and drug possession following a traffic stop on Saturday night. Marshall Ayers, 44, faces a number of charges.
Coeymans resident accused of burglary and attempted choking
RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Coeymans resident was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attempting to choke a victim after violating a stay-away order. Thomas Baffuto, 28, faces a number of charges. On December 10, around 3:45 p.m., the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house in the Village of Ravena for a report of […]
WNYT
Police investigating Halfmoon assault
The Saratoga County sheriff’s office is looking for anyone who might have information about an assault that happened Friday in Halfmoon. Deputies tell us that a woman was driving on lower Newton Road, just west of Button Road when she was flagged down by a pedestrian. They say that...
Can You Help Saratoga Co Sheriff’s? Woman Pulled from SUV & Assaulted
A scary incident occurred on a farm road in Halfmoon on Friday night (December 9th). The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone witnessed it or knows something about the altercation and can help identify a suspect. What Happened?. At 5:20 pm on Friday night, December 9th, the Saratoga County...
Visitor Busted Sneaking Drugs Into NY Prison, Police Say
A New York woman may soon find herself on the other side of the bars after allegedly sneaking drugs into a state prison. Schenectady resident Jessica Olds, age 30, was arrested at around noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie after troopers learned that a visitor ha…
Police investigating fatal Greene County plow accident
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a fatal plow accident that occurred around midnight on Monday in Coxsackie. Lamont Jackson, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.
New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
WNYT
Ballston Spa duo charged with animal abuse
Two people are under arrest on animal abuse charges. Rebecca Been, 31, and Justin Condon, 28 – both of Ballston Spa – were arrested after a yellow lab was turned into the Saratoga County Animal Shelter on Dec. 3, say the sheriff’s office. The animal was extremely...
Hudson Police investigating shots fired incident
The Hudson City Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of 200 and 300 blocks of Warren Street in Hudson. The incident happened in the early morning hours on Saturday.
WRGB
Plea deal reached in theft from Ballston Spa nonprofit
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Ballston Spa woman has reached a plea deal in connection with her 2021 arrest. Robin A Iacobelli, 58, of Ballston Spa pleaded guilty Thursday to disorderly conduct, in place of an original charge of grand larceny in the third degree. Between January 2016...
Saugerties police arrest man after Stewart’s incident
Police arrested Sifu Sitayotin Jai, 61 on December 9. Jai was allegedly involved in an incident at a local Stewarts in Saugerties where he was harassing customers while drinking out of an open container.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two reported wounded overnight Newburgh
NEWBURGH – City Police in Newburgh are reported to be investigating a shooting overnight on Kenny Court. According to police radio reports, two people were wounded late Saturday night, one with a gunshot wound to the leg and a second. Sustaining a graze wound. EMS personnel were treating the...
Teen arrested after crashing into a home in Coeymans
Albany County Sheriff reports the arrest of Sean P. Campbell Jr. on December 10. Campbell Jr was allegedly driving drunk when he crashed into a residence.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shots hit car and local business in City of Hudson
CITY OF HUDSON – Shots fired around 1:40 on Saturday morning struck a parked vehicle and another two other rounds struck the siding and window of a local business at 3rd and Warren, upstreet of the casings that were located. A Hudson Police sergeant and officer were on foot...
Robbers Hit 2 Banks In Albany, Police Seeking Tips
Police are asking for tips after robbers hit two different banks in the region on Friday, Dec. 9. Albany Police were first called at around 9:20 a.m. with reports of a robbery at the SEFCU located on Clinton Avenue. Employees told police that a man had approached the counter, passed...
WNYT
Coeymans dad accused of violating restraining order, strangling mom, taking baby
A Coeymans man is under arrest after allegedly violating a restraining order. Thomas Baffuto, 28, entered a Ravena home and got into an argument with the mother of his two children, say police. There is an order of protection for them against him. After the argument, Baffuto tried to strangle...
Comments / 1