Schenectady, NY

NEWS10 ABC

North Adams man charged with attempted enticement of minor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, a North Adams man was arrested and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, as well as attempting to send obscene material to a minor. James Macko, 23, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The criminal complaint against...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
NEWS10 ABC

APD: Georgia man nabbed after fight on Ontario Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police officers who saw a man take a handgun out of a bag during a large fight Sunday morning on Ontario Street safely de-escalated the situation and took the armed suspect into custody, according to a police spokesperson. Luis Romero, 21, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Coeymans resident accused of burglary and attempted choking

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Coeymans resident was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attempting to choke a victim after violating a stay-away order. Thomas Baffuto, 28, faces a number of charges. On December 10, around 3:45 p.m., the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house in the Village of Ravena for a report of […]
COEYMANS, NY
WNYT

Police investigating Halfmoon assault

The Saratoga County sheriff’s office is looking for anyone who might have information about an assault that happened Friday in Halfmoon. Deputies tell us that a woman was driving on lower Newton Road, just west of Button Road when she was flagged down by a pedestrian. They say that...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Visitor Busted Sneaking Drugs Into NY Prison, Police Say

A New York woman may soon find herself on the other side of the bars after allegedly sneaking drugs into a state prison. Schenectady resident Jessica Olds, age 30, was arrested at around noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie after troopers learned that a visitor ha…
COXSACKIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Ballston Spa duo charged with animal abuse

Two people are under arrest on animal abuse charges. Rebecca Been, 31, and Justin Condon, 28 – both of Ballston Spa – were arrested after a yellow lab was turned into the Saratoga County Animal Shelter on Dec. 3, say the sheriff’s office. The animal was extremely...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WRGB

Plea deal reached in theft from Ballston Spa nonprofit

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Ballston Spa woman has reached a plea deal in connection with her 2021 arrest. Robin A Iacobelli, 58, of Ballston Spa pleaded guilty Thursday to disorderly conduct, in place of an original charge of grand larceny in the third degree. Between January 2016...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two reported wounded overnight Newburgh

NEWBURGH – City Police in Newburgh are reported to be investigating a shooting overnight on Kenny Court. According to police radio reports, two people were wounded late Saturday night, one with a gunshot wound to the leg and a second. Sustaining a graze wound. EMS personnel were treating the...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Shots hit car and local business in City of Hudson

CITY OF HUDSON – Shots fired around 1:40 on Saturday morning struck a parked vehicle and another two other rounds struck the siding and window of a local business at 3rd and Warren, upstreet of the casings that were located. A Hudson Police sergeant and officer were on foot...
HUDSON, NY
Daily Voice

Robbers Hit 2 Banks In Albany, Police Seeking Tips

Police are asking for tips after robbers hit two different banks in the region on Friday, Dec. 9. Albany Police were first called at around 9:20 a.m. with reports of a robbery at the SEFCU located on Clinton Avenue. Employees told police that a man had approached the counter, passed...
ALBANY, NY

