The Associated Press

Australia wants Indonesia to monitor released bombmaker

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s government on Thursday said it was seeking assurances from Indonesia that the man convicted of making the bombs used in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks would continue to be monitored after his release from prison. Islamic militant Hisyam bin Alizein, also known as...
maritime-executive.com

Missing Cargo Ship Found Drifting in Indonesia with Crew Safely Aboard

Indonesian authorities are reporting that the cargo ship reported missing four days ago was located Monday evening with the crew safely aboard. Few details were released, but reports indicate that the vessel was being moved to the port of Dobo with 13 crewmembers. The captain and an engineer were ill and evacuated.
CNN

Video captures explosive eruption of volcano in Indonesia

An eruption on Indonesia's Mount Semeru blanketed roads and homes in volcanic ash and prompted evacuations of nearly 2,000 residents in East Java province, according to authorities in the country. CNN's Allison Chinchar has more.
BBC

Mount Semeru: Indonesia raises alert to highest level as volcano erupts on Java island

Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano has erupted, sending ash billowing into the sky and sparking evacuations on the country's main island, Java. Authorities raised the volcano's warning status to the highest level, meaning its activity had escalated. No injuries have been reported but nearly 2,000 people were evacuated from the area...
The Independent

Indonesia’s highest volcano erupts as evacuations carried out on most densely populated island

Indonesia’s highest volcano erupted on Sunday, prompting evacuation orders and raising the country’s volcanic activity threat level to its highest after the release of searing gas clouds, rivers of lava and thick plumes of ash that reached nearly 50,000 feet into the sky.Mount Semeru, a 12,060ft volcano, erupted after monsoon rains eroded its lava dome, leading to its collapse, said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency.The volcano, located on Java, Indonesia’s most densely populated island, left several villages blanketed in ash and blocked out the sun. The eruption led to thick columns of ash spread over...
watchers.news

Strong and shallow M6.0 earthquake hits south of Java, Indonesia

A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the BMKG as M6.0, hit south of Java, Indonesia at 06:07 UTC on December 6, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). USGS and EMSC are reporting it as M5.9 at a depth of 18 km (11.2 miles).
The Associated Press

10 miners killed in Indonesia coal mine explosion, 4 rescued

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Ten miners died in a coal mine explosion in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province on Friday and four others were rescued, officials said. “The last victim was found after a search in a 240-meter (800-foot) -long tunnel. Most of the victims suffered burns. All of the survivors experienced shortness of breath and were evacuated for further treatment,” said Octavianto, a spokesperson for the local search and rescue agency, who like many Indonesians uses only one name.
Fatherly

How Babies Are Traditionally Named In 8 Countries, From India To Iceland

You have to name the kid something, but how people accomplish this momentous feat largely depends on where in the world their little Carmen Sandiego is born (best guess on that one: San Diego?). In some cultures, the decision involves considerations beyond consulting lists of trendiest baby names. If you’re looking for baby name inspiration, here’s a breakdown of how babies get named around the world, some of which might make you say, “Well, for Pete’s sake!’
CNN

Tsunami of 2004 Fast Facts

Read CNN's Tsunami of 2004 Fast Facts and learn more about the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami that followed the world's third-largest earthquake on record.
BoardingArea

“Bali Bonk Ban” May Ravage Indonesian Tourism

Australians are calling a new law banning premarital sex and cohabitation the “Bali Bonk Ban” and fears are growing that the new law will decimate tourism in Indonesia. The problem for tourism is not so much the law itself as much as the uncertainty it brings. “Bali Bonk...

