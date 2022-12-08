Read full article on original website
Australia wants Indonesia to monitor released bombmaker
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s government on Thursday said it was seeking assurances from Indonesia that the man convicted of making the bombs used in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks would continue to be monitored after his release from prison. Islamic militant Hisyam bin Alizein, also known as...
268 Deaths, More than a Hundred Still Missing as the Search Continues After Tragic Indonesian Earthquake
Rescuers were searching through the rubble on Tuesday for survivors of the strong earthquake that destroyed homes and other structures in a densely populated part of West Java province, Indonesia, killing at least 268 people. More than 1,000 people were hurt, and 151 more people are still missing, according to...
Missing Cargo Ship Found Drifting in Indonesia with Crew Safely Aboard
Indonesian authorities are reporting that the cargo ship reported missing four days ago was located Monday evening with the crew safely aboard. Few details were released, but reports indicate that the vessel was being moved to the port of Dobo with 13 crewmembers. The captain and an engineer were ill and evacuated.
At least 162 dead after earthquake topples homes, buildings on Indonesia's Java island
The magnitude 5.6 temblor damaged dozens of buildings and sent residents scrambling out into the streets for safety on Java, Indonesia's main island.
Video captures explosive eruption of volcano in Indonesia
An eruption on Indonesia's Mount Semeru blanketed roads and homes in volcanic ash and prompted evacuations of nearly 2,000 residents in East Java province, according to authorities in the country. CNN's Allison Chinchar has more.
Accused bomb maker in Lockerbie attack won't face death penalty, prosecutor says
The alleged bomb maker charged with destroying Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, was ordered detained Monday in his first court appearance.
Mount Semeru: Indonesia raises alert to highest level as volcano erupts on Java island
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano has erupted, sending ash billowing into the sky and sparking evacuations on the country's main island, Java. Authorities raised the volcano's warning status to the highest level, meaning its activity had escalated. No injuries have been reported but nearly 2,000 people were evacuated from the area...
Indonesia’s highest volcano erupts as evacuations carried out on most densely populated island
Indonesia’s highest volcano erupted on Sunday, prompting evacuation orders and raising the country’s volcanic activity threat level to its highest after the release of searing gas clouds, rivers of lava and thick plumes of ash that reached nearly 50,000 feet into the sky.Mount Semeru, a 12,060ft volcano, erupted after monsoon rains eroded its lava dome, leading to its collapse, said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency.The volcano, located on Java, Indonesia’s most densely populated island, left several villages blanketed in ash and blocked out the sun. The eruption led to thick columns of ash spread over...
Strong and shallow M6.0 earthquake hits south of Java, Indonesia
A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the BMKG as M6.0, hit south of Java, Indonesia at 06:07 UTC on December 6, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). USGS and EMSC are reporting it as M5.9 at a depth of 18 km (11.2 miles).
10 miners killed in Indonesia coal mine explosion, 4 rescued
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Ten miners died in a coal mine explosion in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province on Friday and four others were rescued, officials said. “The last victim was found after a search in a 240-meter (800-foot) -long tunnel. Most of the victims suffered burns. All of the survivors experienced shortness of breath and were evacuated for further treatment,” said Octavianto, a spokesperson for the local search and rescue agency, who like many Indonesians uses only one name.
Semeru volcano: 2,000 evacuated as Indonesia issues highest warning
A volcano has erupted in Indonesia, spewing a cloud of ash 15km into the sky and forcing the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people, authorities have said, as they issued their highest warning for the area in the east of Java island. There were no immediate reports of any casualties from...
The Pacific island nation of Vanuatu has been knocked offline for more than a month
The prime minister says about 70 percent of services have been restored, but officials have not commented on a cause or whether ransom was paid. Nor did they respond to NPR's requests for comment.
How Babies Are Traditionally Named In 8 Countries, From India To Iceland
You have to name the kid something, but how people accomplish this momentous feat largely depends on where in the world their little Carmen Sandiego is born (best guess on that one: San Diego?). In some cultures, the decision involves considerations beyond consulting lists of trendiest baby names. If you’re looking for baby name inspiration, here’s a breakdown of how babies get named around the world, some of which might make you say, “Well, for Pete’s sake!’
Tsunami of 2004 Fast Facts
Read CNN's Tsunami of 2004 Fast Facts and learn more about the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami that followed the world's third-largest earthquake on record.
About 20 m (65 feet) of foreshore disappears during a swarm of earthquakes at Taupo volcano, New Zealand
About 20 m (65.6 feet) of foreshore in Wharewaka, Lake Taupo, New Zealand disappeared after a strong and shallow M5.6 earthquake and numerous aftershocks at Taupō volcano at the end of November 2022. As a result, the Taupō District Council is urging residents and visitors to keep away well...
“Bali Bonk Ban” May Ravage Indonesian Tourism
Australians are calling a new law banning premarital sex and cohabitation the “Bali Bonk Ban” and fears are growing that the new law will decimate tourism in Indonesia. The problem for tourism is not so much the law itself as much as the uncertainty it brings. “Bali Bonk...
