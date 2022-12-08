Read full article on original website
Beth LaCross
4d ago
I live in Jackson and there has been no such interference lies as usual to start crap between democrats and republicans and they are fueling it.
Reply(2)
12
Beth LaCross
4d ago
What a bunch of lies there hasn’t been one bit of interference in recounts and is a bunch of fake news always put out there by democrats by republicans
Reply(2)
7
Related
In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
Detroit News
Benson seeks Nessel's opinion on electronic voting for overseas military families
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has asked Attorney General Dana Nessel for a formal opinion on whether a newly minted state law allowing overseas military members to vote electronically can be extended to apply to their families, other overseas voters and some individuals with disabilities. Nessel's office still is reviewing...
thelivingstonpost.com
Whitmer appoints Brighton man to public safety board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has reappointed Jon Unruh of Brighton to the Michigan Public Safety Communications Interoperability Board for a term that expires in 2026. Unruh, the fire chief of the Farmington Hills Fire Department, holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Studies from Sienna Heights University and a Master of Science in Homeland Security/Emergency Management from Eastern Michigan University.
‘Bad faith’ recount; Shirkey’s conspiracies: The Week in Michigan Politics
🙂 Happy Sunday! ❄️ If you don’t see snowflakes outside, don’t fret: The long-term forecast is dreaming of a white Christmas. MLive’s political team, however, is still dreaming of a long-term breather after that historic election a month ago. Here’s what you need to...
Michigan Supreme Court ends DePerno’s Antrim County election lawsuit
The state’s highest court on Friday closed Kalamazoo lawyer and former attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno’s nationally watched lawsuit alleging Antrim County’s 2020 election was mishandled and fraudulent. A Michigan Supreme Court order denied DePerno’s final appeal after a state appeals court and a lower court dismissed...
Detroit News
Granholm uses Michigan visit to kick off battery workforce initiative
Dearborn — Biden administration officials, including U.S. Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, used a visit to Michigan on Monday to highlight the launch of an initiative aimed at bolstering the electric-vehicle and grid storage battery workforce in the U.S. The event at the Automotive Hall of...
St. Joseph Catholic Parish in St. Johns files federal complaint against AG, MDCR
Attorney General Dana Nessel is being sued in federal court by St. Joseph's Parish in St. Johns, who says their constitutional rights are being violated by an updated civil rights law.
Judge dismisses criminal charges against Rick Snyder in Flint water crisis
A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis.
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
Michigan Senate Oversight committee seeks probe into corrections department
The Michigan Senate Oversight committee is requesting an investigation into the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC), as it claims the department has been an inadequate partner in finding solutions for the many problems facing Michigan’s correction officers and inmates. The committee, chaired by Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, sent a...
Prosecutors: Our case against Crumbley parents is stronger than ever
In an effort to keep James and Jennifer Crumbley locked up, the prosecution has disclosed new evidence that it says shows the couple to be a greater flight risk than ever before and strengthens the novel case against the Oxford school shooter's parents. The evidence is a statement by the mom and one by the son, Ethan Crumbley, who has pleaded guilty to murdering four fellow students and injuring seven others in a rampage on Nov....
The Oakland Press
Former city clerk sentenced for election-related crime
A former Southfield city clerk has been sentenced for a crime related to the 2018 election. Sherikia Hawkins was ordered to spend a day in the Oakland County Jail and pay a $10,000 fine for misconduct in office, which is punishable by up to five years in prison. Sentencing was handed down Dec. 8 by Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe.
WILX-TV
Ingham County seeking to fill vacancy on Board of Commissioners
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Board of Commissioners will begin the process of selecting a candidate to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Commissioner-elect Amy Salisbury. She announced her resignation from the Board of Commissioners effective January 1. Applications are available online at www.ingham.org or...
Nessel: Reports of ‘interference’ during recounts
The Michigan attorney general says there have been reports of interference during ballot recounts.
This difference allowed Michigan’s proposal recount. Should the law change?
Michigan’s election law has different requirements for recounts of candidate races and ballot proposals. Candidates must prove their fraud allegations are in good faith, but people challenging proposals don’t have to. That difference is allowing a group of election deniers, acting on long-dispelled accusations of systemic fraud, to...
Moving? The 10 Best Counties To Live In Michigan
Are you thinking of moving to Michigan? Do you already live in Michigan, but are planning to move somewhere new in the Great Lakes State? If the answer is yes to both questions, you may want to consider relocating to one of the ten best counties in Michigan. Full disclosure,...
fox2detroit.com
Parasite tied to livestock suspected in 12 people from Oakland, Ingham, and Livingston counties
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - At least 12 people are suspected of being infected by a parasite that normally comes from working around livestock after they came into contact with a group of sick calves. The infections were reported in Livingston, Ingham, and Oakland counties through mid-November, prompting the health...
WNDU
Michigan State Police searching for suspects in theft from St. Joseph Co. construction site
NOTTOWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police are asking for your help in finding the person or people responsible for stealing a couple thousand feet of wire in St. Joseph County, Mich. Police say two 1,000-foot rolls of wire were stolen from a residential construction site in the 61300...
4 municipalities in Clinton County will need to throw $15M into their toilets
Southern Clinton County is throwing $15 million into the toilet...well, not exactly. The Southern Clinton County Municipal Utility Authority in DeWitt is getting an upgrade.
5 West Michigan Parks Are Receiving Big Face Lifts Thanks To Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan DNR
Parks are an important part of any community, and we're all very lucky that Michigan offers so many community green spaces for free to all of us. But, those parks still need a little TLC from year to year so we can continue to enjoy them for generations. That's why...
Comments / 61