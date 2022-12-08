Coach suspended over Snapchat messages sent to 8th grade girl, Oklahoma officials say

A middle school teacher was suspended and then resigned after being accused of “inappropriate contact” with an eighth grade girl through Snapchat messages, Oklahoma education officials said.

Moore Public Schools “received an allegation of inappropriate contact between a Central Junior High School teacher and a student” on Nov. 14, the school told McClatchy News on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The male teacher exchanged multiple Snapchat messages with the student, according to an administrative complaint filed by the Oklahoma State Department of Education on Nov. 28 and obtained by Fox 25 reporter Tom Ferguson on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

In one Snapchat message, the teacher said, “I knowwwww you’re probably asleep or hanging out but I drank a few things and I just wanted to say damn I’m jealous I’m not 16-17 and could try to date you lol soreyyyyy,” per the complaint.

In other messages, he called the student “gorgeous,” said he “can’t wait to see you tomorrow [heart eyed emoji],” and said twice that he “missed” her, officials said in the complaint.

The teacher was also a coach, the complaint said. McClatchy News is not naming the teacher because no formal charges have been brought against him.

School officials “immediately suspended” the teacher on Nov. 14, and he resigned on Nov. 15, the complaint said. The Oklahoma State Department of Education requested his teaching certificate to be revoked.

The State Board of Education will schedule a hearing about revoking the teacher’s certification, the complaint said.

“The situation is part of an active police investigation with the Moore Police Department,” the school district said. “The safety and security of Moore Public Schools’ students and employees is our foremost concern.”

Moore is about 10 miles south of Oklahoma City.

