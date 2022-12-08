ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Woman injured after Audrain County crash

AUDRAIN COUNTY — A woman was injured after a crash in Audrain County Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Route JJ at Audrain Road 812 around 4:40 p.m. The crash happened when Taylor Truss, 29, of Columbia, was traveling...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
One teen found, 17-year-old still missing

UPADTE: Brooklyn has been located in Gerald, Missouri and reunited with her family. Deputies are actively following up on some leads of the whereabouts of Jersey. The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help to find two sisters from Owensville. In a post on their Facebook page, the...
OWENSVILLE, MO
Man charged for head-butting Franklin County Sheriff's deputy

A Leslie, MO, man has been charged, accused of head-butting a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy trying to arrest him. According to a post on the Franklin County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, on Saturday, someone from Golden Bear Fireworks on the south Service Road in Stanton called to report that a man had been stealing from them.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Columbia Police arrest two women for stealing packages from porches

As the Christmas season is in full swing, the Columbia Police Department wants to warn the public of porch pirates. According to a release from the department, officers arrested Kendall Gillespie, 25, of Columbia, for stealing, and Jana Gardner, 43, of Columbia, for stealing, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and for possession of a controlled substance on Friday.
COLUMBIA, MO
Local fire stations join forces to help firefighter battling cancer

Eldon — Moreau Fire Protection District and Eldon Firefighters Association supported one of their own with a firehouse BBQ drive-thru event. The fundraiser was held at the Eldon Fire Station and community members purchased $10 plates full of the finest firehouse BBQ. “We are doing 400 meals and we...
ELDON, MO
Linthacum hits career high in Mizzou victory over Omaha

Mizzou junior Micah Linthacum earned a career-high 12 points in the Tigers' victory over Omaha on Friday. Linthacum, a graduate of Jefferson City High School, had never scored more than five points in a game before Friday. The Mizzou women improved to 10-1 on the season with the win over...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

