Sturgis, MI

WISH-TV

Suspect in deadly Indiana police pursuit crash arrested

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed two teenagers during a police pursuit in 2020 has been taken into custody after evading authorities for two years. Warrant officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department arrested 24-year-old Jesse Lottie Jr. on Thursday...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Fox17

Crash shuts down part of US-31 in Calhoun County

HOLLAND/HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed after a crash damaged property in Ottawa County. The closure affects the intersection at 16th Street on the dividing line between Holland and Holland Township, dispatchers say. Cleanup efforts are underway. Motorists are advised to find another route. Follow FOX...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
PORTAGE, MI
abc57.com

One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash

ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of leading chase that killed two bystanders arrested

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of leading a police pursuit in Mishawaka that killed two teenagers in December 2020 has been arrested, according to court documents. Jesse Lottie, Jr. was arrested on Thursday on the following charges:. Two counts of felony resisting law enforcement. Two counts of...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Sturgis Department of Public Safety extinguishes two fires within 12 hours

STURGIS, Mich. -- Sturgis firefighters responded to two fires within 12 hours of each other over the weekend, according to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety. Just before midnight on Saturday, officials were dispatched to calls of a structure fire in the 200 block of Grove Street. Upon arrival, units...
STURGIS, MI
WNDU

Warsaw man severely injured after crashing into tree in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man was severely injured after the SUV he was driving crashed into a tree. Police say Seth Adkins, 35, was driving west on County Road 52 just east of County Road 43 shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday when he lost control of his SUV while trying to switch it from two-wheel drive into four-wheel drive. The SUV went off the road and struck a tree.
WARSAW, IN
wtvbam.com

Quincy man enters no contest pleas in domestic violence cases

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man entered no contest pleas on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court in connection with a couple of domestic violence cases. 33-year-old Matthew Allen Jackson plead no contest to charges of unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence in connection with an incident on September 17.
QUINCY, MI
1077 WRKR

Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?

A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
MICHIGAN STATE
actionnews5.com

K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - Officials in Michigan are investigating an incident in which a K9 officer allegedly attacked a deputy’s young daughter, leaving her with an apparent dog bite and broken nose. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged dog attack at the Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, MI

