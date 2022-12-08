Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
go955.com
MSP investigating theft of Romex wire and catalytic converter in recent days
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the theft of a pair of 1,000 foot rolls of Romex wire in St. Joseph County. Troopers say the thefts happened in the 61300 block of Nottowa Road and it’s believed the crimes took place sometime between December 2 and December 5.
Police: Chase reaches 100 mph on I-94, ends in Battle Creek
A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Sunday.
Deputies: Suspect takes off clothes after chase
A man who led deputies on a chase from Centreville to Colon stripped nude after crashing, authorities say.
Fox17
5 arrested after multi-county pursuit reaching 100 mph ends in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Five people were arrested following a high-speed chase through Kalamazoo and Battle Creek over the weekend. The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says the chase started in Kalamazoo on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. We’re told the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the incident,...
WWMTCw
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
WWMT
Firefighters from 10 stations battle machinery fire at commercial business
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Crews from 10 local fire departments traveled to Lawndale Avenue in Kalamazoo to tackle flames coming from the roof of a business. Police news: 18-year-old in stolen car leads police on a two-county, high-speed chase. Machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms sparked a fire that extended into...
68-year-old woman killed in Hillsdale County house fire
The first call came in around 7:27 a.m. Monday and a Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy was the first on the scene.
WISH-TV
Suspect in deadly Indiana police pursuit crash arrested
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed two teenagers during a police pursuit in 2020 has been taken into custody after evading authorities for two years. Warrant officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department arrested 24-year-old Jesse Lottie Jr. on Thursday...
Fox17
Crash shuts down part of US-31 in Calhoun County
HOLLAND/HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed after a crash damaged property in Ottawa County. The closure affects the intersection at 16th Street on the dividing line between Holland and Holland Township, dispatchers say. Cleanup efforts are underway. Motorists are advised to find another route. Follow FOX...
WWMT
Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
95.3 MNC
Cass County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying person in regard to missing packages
Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying images of a person and vehicle captured on a Ring doorbell camera. Investigators want to talk with them about some missing packages in the Mason Township area. Anybody with information is asked to contact central dispatch at 269-445-1560, call the...
abc57.com
One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
abc57.com
Man accused of leading chase that killed two bystanders arrested
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of leading a police pursuit in Mishawaka that killed two teenagers in December 2020 has been arrested, according to court documents. Jesse Lottie, Jr. was arrested on Thursday on the following charges:. Two counts of felony resisting law enforcement. Two counts of...
abc57.com
Sturgis Department of Public Safety extinguishes two fires within 12 hours
STURGIS, Mich. -- Sturgis firefighters responded to two fires within 12 hours of each other over the weekend, according to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety. Just before midnight on Saturday, officials were dispatched to calls of a structure fire in the 200 block of Grove Street. Upon arrival, units...
WWMT
Family of Naya Reynolds celebrate her life with 'Stuff the Truck' toy drive
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Naya Reynolds , a former WMU student, was a caring and giving person, according to her family. In the spirit of giving back to the community, and honoring Naya Reynolds, a toy drive event took place Sunday afternoon at the Walmart on the west side of Kalamazoo.
Police catch thieves responsible for stealing mail from over 125 people
A Mishawaka man and woman face charges for mail theft of over 125 people in Indiana and Michigan, Indiana State Police said.
WNDU
Warsaw man severely injured after crashing into tree in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man was severely injured after the SUV he was driving crashed into a tree. Police say Seth Adkins, 35, was driving west on County Road 52 just east of County Road 43 shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday when he lost control of his SUV while trying to switch it from two-wheel drive into four-wheel drive. The SUV went off the road and struck a tree.
wtvbam.com
Quincy man enters no contest pleas in domestic violence cases
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man entered no contest pleas on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court in connection with a couple of domestic violence cases. 33-year-old Matthew Allen Jackson plead no contest to charges of unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence in connection with an incident on September 17.
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?
A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
actionnews5.com
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - Officials in Michigan are investigating an incident in which a K9 officer allegedly attacked a deputy’s young daughter, leaving her with an apparent dog bite and broken nose. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged dog attack at the Monroe County...
Comments / 0