Sherrod Brown: Connecting Ohio veterans with PACT Act benefits

This summer we passed the Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act, named in honor of Ohioan Heath Robinson. It’s the most comprehensive expansion of benefits for veterans who faced toxic exposure in our country’s history. And we couldn’t have done it without veterans and their families. I...
Mt. Gilead can't hang with Centerburg

Centerburg grabbed a 70-53 victory at the expense of Mt. Gilead in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Centerburg and Mt Gilead faced off on December 10, 2021 at Centerburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
