Owning the historic and iconic Porsche 550 will set buyers back millions, but those who can't fork over that kind of dough have alternatives. Though the car you see here is labeled as a 2021 Beck Spyder, it's a modern interpretation of the classic sports car. And this one has an interesting history as it is owned by Tyler Hoover of popular YouTube channel "Hoovie's Garage." So for those who want to dish out millions for a 550 but want a model like it with an interesting history of its own, this Beck Spyder now up for sale is an attractive proposition.

6 DAYS AGO