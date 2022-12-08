Read full article on original website
Related
1970 Hemi Cuda Found After Life Of Racing
Here’s a car that used its power to the fullest…. The hemi Cuda, a legendary muscle car within the classic automobile enthusiast industry. Heralded for its incredible engine options, great performance on the track, and good looks, this is the dream car of mini car people young and old. You might be surprised to find one of these vintage cars driving around town but even more surprising would be to find one for yourself. If you’re looking to get into the world of barn finds, cars like this one are the main goal of every adventure.
Carscoops
Drag Racing 2023 Corvette Z06 Dusts A Porsche 911 GT3 By More Than Five Car Lengths
The new Corvette Z06 seems to be an incredible performance bargain by all accounts despite its six-figure price tag. Now, Jason Cammisa is going to see just how well it fares against the car that’s been the standard bearer for decades, the Porsche 911 GT3. Spoiler alert: the Vette wins… by a lot.
Off-road Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato supercar marks the end of an era
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is an off-road version of the supercar that will be the model's last version before it is replaced by an all-new car in 2024.
Men's Health
Reinventing the Wheels: MH Lab Tests the Best E-Bikes to Suit All Needs and Budgets
If you’re reading this page, we’ll assume you’re already sold on cycling’s benefits – whether your motivation is fitness, eco-friendliness or a desire to avoid dystopian public transport costs (and rush-hour germs). It’s no surprise that last year 7.5 million of us donned our helmets, and the renaissance is rolling on throughout 2022.
yankodesign.com
Bugatti collaborates in Austria for the first carbon-fiber smartwatch to time your laps in a Chrion
Bugatti Chiron is one of the fastest production cars on the planet. When you take it to the track, you will need a capable timekeeper to record the matrix. This is not the intention – yet not short of the idea -that Bugatti has teamed with Viita Watches in Austria to create a watch that is constructed with a full carbon fiber housing.
Carscoops
Should Ferrari Launch A Modern Homage To The Testarossa Like Lamborghini’s Countach?
This story includes independent renders made by Andras.s.veres that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ferrari. Few Ferrari models are more iconic than the Testarossa and if the carmaker wants to follow in the footsteps of Lamborghini in launching an homage to one of its most memorable vehicles, the side-strake supercar could be it.
Carscoops
New Mercedes-AMG GT2 Is A 707-HP Racer For Have-A-Go Heroes
The Mercedes-AMG GT is in the twilight of its life, but it still has a few surprises up its sleeve, including this new GT2 customer racing car, which looks more than a little like the GT Track Series circuit toy AMG released earlier this year. It is designed to fit...
Top Speed
Tyler Hoover's Beck Spyder Is A Far More Affordable Way To Own A Porsche 550
Owning the historic and iconic Porsche 550 will set buyers back millions, but those who can't fork over that kind of dough have alternatives. Though the car you see here is labeled as a 2021 Beck Spyder, it's a modern interpretation of the classic sports car. And this one has an interesting history as it is owned by Tyler Hoover of popular YouTube channel "Hoovie's Garage." So for those who want to dish out millions for a 550 but want a model like it with an interesting history of its own, this Beck Spyder now up for sale is an attractive proposition.
Carscoops
What Would You Do With A Brand New Ferrari Enzo V12 Crate Engine That’s Still In The Box?
There are good crate engines and then there are thrilling crate engines. This is your chance to own one from the latter category, because someone is selling an unused Ferrari Enzo V12 that’s still in its factory crate. A beautiful piece of design in its own right, the engine...
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Porsche 911 GT3, Touring And New ST Spotted Holding Their Own Winter Sports Festival
Driving a Porsche 911 GT3 near the arctic circle makes about as much sense as entering a Toyota Tacoma in the Monaco Grand Prix. You’d get so little opportunity to explore the benefits of its track-honed chassis and 9,000 rpm redline that you might as well be in an entry level Carrera or a Cayenne.
Comments / 0