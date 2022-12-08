ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motorious

1970 Hemi Cuda Found After Life Of Racing

Here’s a car that used its power to the fullest…. The hemi Cuda, a legendary muscle car within the classic automobile enthusiast industry. Heralded for its incredible engine options, great performance on the track, and good looks, this is the dream car of mini car people young and old. You might be surprised to find one of these vintage cars driving around town but even more surprising would be to find one for yourself. If you’re looking to get into the world of barn finds, cars like this one are the main goal of every adventure.
Men's Health

Reinventing the Wheels: MH Lab Tests the Best E-Bikes to Suit All Needs and Budgets

If you’re reading this page, we’ll assume you’re already sold on cycling’s benefits – whether your motivation is fitness, eco-friendliness or a desire to avoid dystopian public transport costs (and rush-hour germs). It’s no surprise that last year 7.5 million of us donned our helmets, and the renaissance is rolling on throughout 2022.
Carscoops

Should Ferrari Launch A Modern Homage To The Testarossa Like Lamborghini’s Countach?

This story includes independent renders made by Andras.s.veres that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ferrari. Few Ferrari models are more iconic than the Testarossa and if the carmaker wants to follow in the footsteps of Lamborghini in launching an homage to one of its most memorable vehicles, the side-strake supercar could be it.
Carscoops

New Mercedes-AMG GT2 Is A 707-HP Racer For Have-A-Go Heroes

The Mercedes-AMG GT is in the twilight of its life, but it still has a few surprises up its sleeve, including this new GT2 customer racing car, which looks more than a little like the GT Track Series circuit toy AMG released earlier this year. It is designed to fit...
Top Speed

Tyler Hoover's Beck Spyder Is A Far More Affordable Way To Own A Porsche 550

Owning the historic and iconic Porsche 550 will set buyers back millions, but those who can't fork over that kind of dough have alternatives. Though the car you see here is labeled as a 2021 Beck Spyder, it's a modern interpretation of the classic sports car. And this one has an interesting history as it is owned by Tyler Hoover of popular YouTube channel "Hoovie's Garage." So for those who want to dish out millions for a 550 but want a model like it with an interesting history of its own, this Beck Spyder now up for sale is an attractive proposition.

