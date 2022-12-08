ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thesource.com

DEA Claim BMF’s Involvement In Jam Master Jay’s Murder

For the past two decades since the tragic, untimely death of legendary DJ Jam Master Jay, there has been a lot of speculation as to who was behind the trigger when he was fatally shot and possibly who could have been behind the plot to kill him on that fateful morning of October 30th 2002 in Jamaica, Queens.
QUEENS, NY
Distractify

Birdman Just Gave This Update About Rapper B.G.'s Release From Prison

For the last decade-plus, famed former Hot Boys rapper B.G. has been incarcerated in a California penitentiary. Back in his heyday, Christopher Noel Dorsey, better known as B.G. — which is an acronym for Baby Gangsta — became famous for signing to Birdman's Cash Money Records at the age of 13 in 1994. Now 42 years old, the New Orleans native has been in jail for roughly 10 years, but that may soon change.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Black Enterprise

Rapper Blueface Arrested in Las Vegas for Attempted Murder—Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Plans to Stick Beside Him

A Billboard chart-topping rapper has been arrested for attempted murder. According to People, Johnathan Jamall Porter, a rapper who goes by the moniker, Blueface, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in Las Vegas on Tuesday. He was apprehended while he was with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, while they were on Hughes Center Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RadarOnline

Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
Vibe

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Ordered To Settle Lawsuit Against Alleged Rape Victim

Kenneth Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj, has been ordered by a judge to settle his lawsuit with his sexual assault accuser Jennifer Hough. In 2021, Hough filed a lawsuit against Petty, citing infliction of emotional distress, harassment and witness intimidation. However, Judge James R. Cho has referred the case go to mediation in hopes of the two parties reaching a settlement. “Parties to select a mediator by 12/20/2022 and complete mediation by 3/6/2023,” court documents, obtained by AllHipHop, state. “[They] may participate in the mediation remotely. [Both sides] shall file a joint status report two weeks after completing the mediation, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Aspiring Bronx actor beat his wife with a hammer before death plunge: police

An aspiring actor was a real-life killer who beat his wife with a hammer before tossing her from a sixth-story Bronx window — and then jumping to his death, police sources said. Mother of two Ornela Shehi, 28, died from blunt force trauma in the brutal August homicide/suicide, where one of the kids was heard wailing “Mom! Mom!” by neighbors in the Morris Park building. Her husband, Florind ...
BRONX, NY
hiphopnc.com

You’ve Got Nerve: Wendy Williams’ Ex Requests More Money From Guardian

Looks like the ex-husband of media powerhouse Wendy Williams is now in the poor house… or so he claims. The Sun reports that Kevin Hunter is looking for court intervention after his alimony checks stopped rolling in. It looks like alimony payments ended in February of this year, and as a result, Kevin is now at risk of losing his home. You know… the one he shares with the long-term mistress that he knocked up.
Popculture

Rapper Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for RICO Case

Atlanta-based rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to time in prison for his involvement in a sweeping RICO case. On Dec. 1, the "We Don't Luv Em" singer was handed a 15-year sentence, with his prison time being drastically reduced due to a plea deal. According to court documents obtained by TMZ and HipHop-N-More, the rapper, real name Sterling Leroy Pennix Jr., will serve just five years behind bars, though he will have a lengthy probation period following his release.
ATLANTA, GA
New York Post

Body of ‘Green Book’ actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. found dumped in Bronx

“Green Book” actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been identified as the likely overdose victim whose body was found dumped in the Bronx, police said Thursday.   The 60-year-old actor’s corpse was discovered outside a sheet-metal manufacturing factory in Hunts Point early Monday after being tossed out of a vehicle, cops said. His cause of his death is still being determined, but preliminary findings point to an overdose, law enforcement sources told The Post. The actor is the namesake son of the Copacabana bouncer — known as “Tony Lip” — who was portrayed by Viggo Mortensen in the “Green Book” film, which tells the true story of...
BRONX, NY
Vibe

Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release

With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
ATLANTA, LA
thesource.com

Birdman Says B.G. Will Be Released From Prison In A Few Weeks

In an Instagram Live session recently, Cash Money Records label head Birdman said that despite CMB signee B.G, being denied compassionate release earlier this year, Brian “Baby” Williams announced that the Hot Boys member would be released from prison in “a few weeks.”. A letter submitted by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
musictimes.com

Quentin Miller Ghostwriter for Nas? Rapper Breaks Silence Over Speculations

Quentin Miller has finally spoken out after many fans speculated that he is a ghostwriter behind Nas' album "King's Disease II." What's the truth behind all the drama?. According to Complex, the hip-hop artist is indeed credited as one of the writers on the song "The Pressure" from the album and he noted that he isn't a ghostwriter even though he wrote uncredited lyrics for Drake years ago.
Black Enterprise

Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Buy 6 Krystal Restaurant Franchises Set To Open in 2023

Many celebrities are expanding their entrepreneurship to take a bite at the restaurant industry. After receiving advice from rapper 2 Chainz about owning Krystal franchises, radio host Charlamagne Tha God, whose birth name is Lenard McKelvey, and his wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, have become owners of six fast-food restaurants in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area.
CHARLESTON, SC

