JACKSON, MS. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson. MBI said it happened on Dec. 11, around 1:00 AM. Capitol Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen car, the driver of the car then led police on a car chase that came to a stop near 2803 O’Bannon Street in Jackson, Mississippi, according to a release.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO