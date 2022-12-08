Read full article on original website
Man charged in fatal shooting at Yazoo City car wash
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, Edward H. […]
Chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Jackson
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Jackson. According to MBI, capitol police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle around 1 a.m. The driver of the vehicle then led police on a car chase that ended near...
Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed to News 11 that a man has died from a gunshot wound to the chest. According to Cobler, the man was 22-years-old. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a store on the corner of 29th Avenue and...
Police issue arrest warrants for two more suspects tied to Crystal Springs murder
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Two more suspects have been identified in the murder of a 17-year-old in Crystal Springs. Friday, capital murder arrest warrants for Clyde Green, 20, of Jackson, and Icesarion Barnes, 24, of Jackson, were issued in connection with the murder, according to Chief Tony Hemphill. Datarius...
Traffic stop leads to officer involved-shooting in Jackson, MBI says
JACKSON, MS. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson. MBI said it happened on Dec. 11, around 1:00 AM. Capitol Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen car, the driver of the car then led police on a car chase that came to a stop near 2803 O’Bannon Street in Jackson, Mississippi, according to a release.
Four-vehicle crash hospitalizes eight in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were hurt in a crash in Jackson. The crash happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Cooper and Exchange roads. Four vehicles were involved, and at least eight people had to be hospitalized. A woman who lives in the area said people often speed...
Body found in Pearl apartment, believed to be there ‘about two weeks’
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A body was found by police in Pearl Saturday afternoon. According to Pearl Police Department Spokesperson Gregg Flynn, the body was found inside of an apartment along North Bierdeman Road. He says the body is believed to have been inside of the building for “about two...
Mathiston police find meth while serving arrest warrant
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., a Webster County K9 Unit Deputy, and a Mathiston Police Officer went to a residence in the spring valley community in Mathiston to serve an arrest warrant on Curtis Lucas. While in custody, Lucas was found...
Jackson Police say three people shot in incident on Sykes Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police say three people were shot in an incident on Sykes Road shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday. When police arrived, two victims were on the scene while another victim was En route to the hospital, according to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn. Hearn says there...
Jackson Police Asking For Help Identifying Individuals Who Robbed Local Dollar Store
The Jackson Police Department needs help identifying individuals who armed robbed a local dollar store. The suspect’s vehicle is a dark-colored SUV that was carjacked just prior to the robbery. Police have recovered the vehicle used in the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS...
Investigators search for person who shot farmer’s pregnant cow
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County farmer wakes up to a gruesome scene after his cow was shot and killed. The picture may be disturbing to some viewers. The pregnant cow was shot in the head on the morning of December 7. Cobie Rutherford said the cow...
One person killed in wreck along Spillway Road
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed in a wreck along Spillway Road Friday afternoon, Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed. The incident occurred on the Spillway near Martin Drive. The name of the deceased has not been released. Family members have yet to be notified. Reservoir Police...
Deputies say burglary suspect caught in the act
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County deputies arrested 31-year-old Dyques Wilson Tuesday night after officials said he was caught breaking into a house in Toomsuba. Wilson is charged with one count of disturbance of a family and one count of burglary of a dwelling house, according to Chief Deputy...
Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was anything but a quiet Friday in Noxubee County. A tip to the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office leads to the discovery of a body in a rural part of the county. The department has confirmed an unidentified body was found in an...
Woman shot during attempted carjacking
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating a shooting. Officers were called about 9 p.m. Thursday to an attempted carjacking near Bellevue Place. Police said a woman was shot in the leg while trying to fight off the suspect, but she's expected to make a full recovery. Capitol police...
Malicious Mischief and Multiple Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests
SHADDARIOUS HUFFMAN, 19, of Carthage, Felony Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $15,000. CARL JORDAN, 43, of Meridian, Hold for Other Agency, Resisting Arrest, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, No Tag, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, $500, $500, $500, $1,000, $500.
21-year-old woman stabbed, man arrested
A Philadelphia man has been charged with domestic violence after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend at a house on Hays Street Friday evening, the authorities said. The man, Brutarius Talley, 29, 250 Hays Street, has been arrested and charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault, Police Chief Eric Lyons said. Officers responded at...
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 8, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 10:26 AM on December 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of Front Street. Entry was attempted through a window.
Columbus police officers say Macon woman ran over their feet, drove away
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is accused of running over a Columbus police officer’s foot. 25-year-old Naesha Sloan is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of felony fleeing. Investigators told WCBI that officers...
Many DUI and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests
RASIKLAL PRAHLADBHAI PATEL, 64, of Madison, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. REJIE PETTY, 55, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600. JAMES HICKMAN REED, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $15,000. DEVAVIOUS DERRION SMITH, 23, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO....
