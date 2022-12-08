ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leake County, MS

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Man charged in fatal shooting at Yazoo City car wash

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, Edward H. […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WAPT

Chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Jackson

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Jackson. According to MBI, capitol police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle around 1 a.m. The driver of the vehicle then led police on a car chase that ended near...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed to News 11 that a man has died from a gunshot wound to the chest. According to Cobler, the man was 22-years-old. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a store on the corner of 29th Avenue and...
MERIDIAN, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Traffic stop leads to officer involved-shooting in Jackson, MBI says

JACKSON, MS. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson. MBI said it happened on Dec. 11, around 1:00 AM. Capitol Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen car, the driver of the car then led police on a car chase that came to a stop near 2803 O’Bannon Street in Jackson, Mississippi, according to a release.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Four-vehicle crash hospitalizes eight in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were hurt in a crash in Jackson. The crash happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Cooper and Exchange roads. Four vehicles were involved, and at least eight people had to be hospitalized. A woman who lives in the area said people often speed...
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Mathiston police find meth while serving arrest warrant

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., a Webster County K9 Unit Deputy, and a Mathiston Police Officer went to a residence in the spring valley community in Mathiston to serve an arrest warrant on Curtis Lucas. While in custody, Lucas was found...
MATHISTON, MS
WLBT

Jackson Police say three people shot in incident on Sykes Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police say three people were shot in an incident on Sykes Road shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday. When police arrived, two victims were on the scene while another victim was En route to the hospital, according to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn. Hearn says there...
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Jackson Police Asking For Help Identifying Individuals Who Robbed Local Dollar Store

The Jackson Police Department needs help identifying individuals who armed robbed a local dollar store. The suspect’s vehicle is a dark-colored SUV that was carjacked just prior to the robbery. Police have recovered the vehicle used in the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS...
WLBT

One person killed in wreck along Spillway Road

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed in a wreck along Spillway Road Friday afternoon, Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed. The incident occurred on the Spillway near Martin Drive. The name of the deceased has not been released. Family members have yet to be notified. Reservoir Police...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Deputies say burglary suspect caught in the act

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County deputies arrested 31-year-old Dyques Wilson Tuesday night after officials said he was caught breaking into a house in Toomsuba. Wilson is charged with one count of disturbance of a family and one count of burglary of a dwelling house, according to Chief Deputy...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was anything but a quiet Friday in Noxubee County. A tip to the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office leads to the discovery of a body in a rural part of the county. The department has confirmed an unidentified body was found in an...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Woman shot during attempted carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating a shooting. Officers were called about 9 p.m. Thursday to an attempted carjacking near Bellevue Place. Police said a woman was shot in the leg while trying to fight off the suspect, but she's expected to make a full recovery. Capitol police...
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Malicious Mischief and Multiple Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests

SHADDARIOUS HUFFMAN, 19, of Carthage, Felony Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $15,000. CARL JORDAN, 43, of Meridian, Hold for Other Agency, Resisting Arrest, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, No Tag, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, $500, $500, $500, $1,000, $500.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

21-year-old woman stabbed, man arrested

A Philadelphia man has been charged with domestic violence after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend at a house on Hays Street Friday evening, the authorities said. The man, Brutarius Talley, 29, 250 Hays Street, has been arrested and charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault, Police Chief Eric Lyons said. Officers responded at...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report December 8, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 10:26 AM on December 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of Front Street. Entry was attempted through a window.
MERIDIAN, MS
kicks96news.com

Many DUI and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

RASIKLAL PRAHLADBHAI PATEL, 64, of Madison, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. REJIE PETTY, 55, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600. JAMES HICKMAN REED, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $15,000. DEVAVIOUS DERRION SMITH, 23, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO....
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy