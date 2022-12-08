Despite avoiding back-to-back losses on Thursday, the No. 6 Huskies may have lost starting point guard Nika Mühl to an apparent head injury. The sophomore got hit by a Princeton player under the basket and then got hit in the back of the head by Aaliyah Edwards’ knee as she was falling to the floor. Mühl was slow to get up and needed assistance in getting back on her feet. She was immediately ushered into the locker room and didn’t return to the bench for the rest of the game.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO