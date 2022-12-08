Read full article on original website
Why everyone in CT should care about affordable housing and 8-30g
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There are affordable housing units built in towns across Connecticut, often amid controversy and despite some public outcry. The arguments against affordable housing often center around a town’s right to self-determination, to define the look, feel and character of...
How UConn football's John Marinelli serves as 'bridge' to CT high school coaches for Jim Mora's program
STORRS — John Marinelli was sitting near the base of a giant staircase just inside the main entrance of the Burton Family Football Complex and looking in different directions — at the various shiny displays, toward the upstairs offices, down a corridor leading to the Shenkman Training Center.
UTAH TECH 99, CHAPMAN 58
Percentages: FG .396, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Heberle 2-2, Eldridge 1-1, Saccacio 1-1, Stoughton 1-4, Billings 1-5, Roggin 1-5, Owens 0-1, Kiener 0-2, Lewis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Stoughton). Turnovers: 22 (Roggin 6, Billings 3, Foldes 3, Ingalls 3, Lewis 2, Stoughton...
No. 6 UConn women’s basketball at No. 20 Maryland: Time, TV and what you need to know
Despite avoiding back-to-back losses on Thursday, the No. 6 Huskies may have lost starting point guard Nika Mühl to an apparent head injury. The sophomore got hit by a Princeton player under the basket and then got hit in the back of the head by Aaliyah Edwards’ knee as she was falling to the floor. Mühl was slow to get up and needed assistance in getting back on her feet. She was immediately ushered into the locker room and didn’t return to the bench for the rest of the game.
What to know about the Connecticut high school hockey season in the CIAC
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The CIAC boys hockey season begins Monday. Here are a few things to know before they get going:. Just a couple of years removed from being forced to drop a co-op, Immaculate will sit out the 2022-23 season for lack of players. The Mustangs hope to be back in a year. That’s the course that Wilton took. The Warriors most notably lacked a goalie in 2021-22 so didn’t play. They’re back for 2022-23.
The 2022-23 GameTimeCT Preseason Hockey Top 10 Poll: Notre Dame-West Haven is No. 1
Notre Dame-West Haven has never won back-to-back boys hockey state championships. The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll anoints them the preseason favorite to do just that. The Green Knights went 16-1 against Connecticut competition last year and won the last 16, including a sweep of both the SCC/SWC and CIAC championships. They begin this season a unanimous No. 1. Like last year, their early-season schedule is stocked with out-of-state competition to toughen them up for late in the year. With some key players returning, they’ve got every chance to make another run at titles.
