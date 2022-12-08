Read full article on original website
When You Need a Cup of Christmas Cheer and a Snowman
When I first wrote this piece we were deep in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic and I was feeling particularly blue. As it turns out a visit to a "Snowman Wonderland" in December 2020 was a major spirit lifter and when I came across the photos again, I decided to share them and the article once more.
Sioux Falls Cops to Help Kids Christmas Shop
Everyone knows the motto for the Police Department is "To Protect and to Serve", right? Starting this week, we can add "shop" to that mission statement here in Sioux Falls. The brave men and women within the Sioux Falls Police Department are once again showing what wonderful people they are, by getting into the holiday spirit and helping to make this Christmas season just a little merrier for some less fortunate children throughout the Sioux Empire.
Discover New Holiday Tradition at Historic Former State Hospital
Using the term historic in this story is double-edged for me. On one hand, I am very familiar with the location of this holiday event and glad that this place is being preserved. On the other, I can't help having a twinge of a weird sort of painful nostalgia about...
Chase Rice to The District in Sioux Falls
Chase Rice has had quite a career. You may remember him from Survivor-Nicaragua on CBS where he finished runner-up. When Rice wrote his bio for Survivor, he listed one of his jobs as being a jackman on a race car team. We now know that Rice is much more. He is quite a singer-songwriter and is a great performer on stage.
Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive
If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
Who Has The Best Winter Escape-Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota?
You can have this argument all you want, but winter does come with some perks. Like Ice-fishing, cross-country and downhill skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. Plus, building the biggest snowman on the block. In our own backyard, Sioux Falls has Great Bear Ski Valley with skiing and tubing. When the ice...
Yum! Try This Delicious Cookie Decorating Class in Sioux Falls
Have you ever seen decorated holiday cookies and thought, "Wow. I wish I could create yummy artwork like that!" Well, did you know there are some bakers that offer cookie decorating classes in Sioux Falls? I certainly didn't until I attended a class last week. HEB Bakes is owned by...
Here’s What Sioux Falls Searched Google For in 2022
Here's What Sioux Falls Searched Google For in 2022. One of the most fascinating aspects of the internet is that it is based on numbers. Ones and Zeros, yes or no, up or down. The numbers don't lie and can tell all sorts of things about ourselves. Like, what we...
Aldi Opens Another New Sioux Falls Grocery Store
What's that, you need to stock up on food and supplies for the even BIGGER winter weather event that is supposedly gonna smack into the Sioux Empire early next week. Good news, Sioux Falls now has another new grocery store to choose from to do just that. The new Sioux...
‘Hamilton: an American Musical’ is Returning to Minnesota in 2023
Do you have the cast recording memorized? Have you watched the Disney+ recording over and over?. Well then, Sioux Empire Hamilton fanatics will soon have another chance to see the show live. The touring company of the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton will be back in the Upper Midwest in 20223. And...
Frankie Says ‘Be Prepared for Massive Winter Storm in South Dakota’
Another big snowstorm is heading our way. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday (December 12) afternoon and night. Your Tuesday (December 13) morning commute could be a little dicey. On Tuesday, expect rain, snow, freezing rain, and wind. That's the official forecast. That...
Forget Iowa & Minnesota Towns: Sioux Falls Has Best Hot Chocolate
The temperature is dropping across the Sioux Empire as Jack Frost nips at our noses. How do we stay warm during the cold winter months? Well, some people enjoy being wrapped in a blanket next to a fireplace. Fuzzy slippers can also do the trick!. These remedies for beating the...
Most Fun Cities in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
Call me crazy but I don't think size has a whole lot to do with how fun something is. But apparently, when it comes to judging how fun a city is, size is a major consideration. That must be why Wallet Hub's latest study of the "Most Fun Cities in...
Driver Hits Sioux Falls Famous Dave’s BBQ Sign Wednesday Morning
A Sioux Falls restaurant known for its famous bar-b-que is now in need of a new famous sign. The big red sign out in front of Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que at 2700 South Minnesota Avenue received more than just a minor boo-boo early Wednesday morning after a car driven by a Sioux Falls man smashed into the sign, resulting in more than $1,000 in damages.
3 Things Your Mail Carrier Wants You to Know About Winter Deliveries
Bone-chilling temps and snow are a regular part of winter in South Dakota. The Sioux Falls Post Office would like to remind you of a few things. Customers are requested to clear snow and ice from pathways - including the entrance and exit from curbside boxes - so the carrier can approach the delivery point and not have to back up.
USD Head Men’s Basketball Coach Injured in Fall
The University of South Dakota men's basketball team will be without their head coach for a undetermined amount of time after he was injured this week. USD head men's basketball coach Eric Peterson was injured in a fall at his home and was taken to the hospital to deal with the injuries.
Family Owned Iowa Ice Cream Company Has Been Sold
When you talk about ice cream in Iowa, talk will no doubt turn to Wells Enterprises in Le Mars, Iowa. The home of Blue Bunny ice cream and many other delicious treats. Yesterday, the company's CEO announced that he had sold the company in an effort to protect its future.
Freezing Rain Changing to Heavy Snow for Sioux Falls Thursday Night
UPDATE 8:20 AM (12/8/22) Freezing rain changing to heavy snow is expected for the Sioux Falls area Thursday night. About four inches possible in and around the city. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD 249 PM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch, with the greatest ice accumulations expected across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$ For more information from the National Weather Service visit https://weather.gov/siouxfalls.
