ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls Cops to Help Kids Christmas Shop

Everyone knows the motto for the Police Department is "To Protect and to Serve", right? Starting this week, we can add "shop" to that mission statement here in Sioux Falls. The brave men and women within the Sioux Falls Police Department are once again showing what wonderful people they are, by getting into the holiday spirit and helping to make this Christmas season just a little merrier for some less fortunate children throughout the Sioux Empire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Chase Rice to The District in Sioux Falls

Chase Rice has had quite a career. You may remember him from Survivor-Nicaragua on CBS where he finished runner-up. When Rice wrote his bio for Survivor, he listed one of his jobs as being a jackman on a race car team. We now know that Rice is much more. He is quite a singer-songwriter and is a great performer on stage.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Freezing Rain Changing to Heavy Snow for Sioux Falls Thursday Night

UPDATE 8:20 AM (12/8/22) Freezing rain changing to heavy snow is expected for the Sioux Falls area Thursday night. About four inches possible in and around the city. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD 249 PM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch, with the greatest ice accumulations expected across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$ For more information from the National Weather Service visit https://weather.gov/siouxfalls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy