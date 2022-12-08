ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, NY

Warrensburg man arrested for alleged assault

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

THURMAN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Warrensburg man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting the driver of a car he was sitting passenger in. Michael Sprague, 57, faces multiple charges.

On Friday, around 5 p.m., troopers received a complain of a past occurring assault. They say their investigation determined that Sprague struck the victim multiple times in a car. Sprague was the passenger, and he allegedly struck the driver, causing them injury. Police did not mention what sparked the altercation.

Charges:

  • Third-degree assault
  • Second-degree reckless endangerment
Former Greene County town supervisor sentenced

Sprague was arrested at this home and processed at Queensbury State Police. He was arraigned at the Thurman Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

