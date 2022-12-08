Warrensburg man arrested for alleged assault

THURMAN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Warrensburg man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting the driver of a car he was sitting passenger in. Michael Sprague, 57, faces multiple charges.

On Friday, around 5 p.m., troopers received a complain of a past occurring assault. They say their investigation determined that Sprague struck the victim multiple times in a car. Sprague was the passenger, and he allegedly struck the driver, causing them injury. Police did not mention what sparked the altercation.

Charges:

Third-degree assault

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Sprague was arrested at this home and processed at Queensbury State Police. He was arraigned at the Thurman Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

