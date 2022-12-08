Read full article on original website
Related
Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill
Twelve Senate Republicans on Tuesday supported final approval of a bill securing federal protections for same-sex marriage, allowing it to surpass the 60-vote threshold needed for passage. The Republicans in the upper chamber who backed the bill were Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Roy […]
How faith leaders reacted to Senate passage of same-sex marriage protections
Faith groups and religious freedom organizations had mixed reactions to the Respect for Marriage Act.
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
KSAT 12
Same-sex couples wary despite federal marriage rights bill
Mary and Sharon Bishop-Baldwin were jubilant after winning a decadelong fight for the right to wed in Oklahoma. But eight years after tying the knot — on the day they won their lawsuit challenging a state ban on gay marriage — and seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed same-sex couples' constitutional right to marry, they no longer take their union for granted.
Mormon Church Says It Supports Codifying Protections For Same-Sex Marriage
The church has done aggressive political organizing against same-sex unions and still views marriage as between a man and a woman within the Mormon faith.
Same-sex marriage bill passes U.S. Senate over objections of Texas' Ted Cruz and John Cornyn
Constitutional law experts dispute the claim by Texas' two senators that the bill would invite lawsuits against religious groups.
House Passes Respect For Marriage Act, Sends Historic Bill To Biden
The legislation, which passed 258 to 169, codifies protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.
House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage in landmark vote sending it to Biden
The House voted to pass legislation on Thursday to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, the last step before the measure goes to President Joe Biden for his signature and becomes law.
1 member of the Kan. delegation voted to protect same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON —Kansas 3rd District Representative Sharice Davids on Thursday applauded bipartisan passage of legislation she help introduce to enshrine marriage equality in federal law. The Respect for Marriage Act passed in the House 258-169 with almost 40 Republican votes. It also protects interracial unions by requiring states to recognize...
Arkansas lawmakers react to Senate passing Respect for Marriage Act
The bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage has passed the U.S. Senate with a 61 to 36 vote on Tuesday, and Arkansas lawmakers voice their support against the bill.
House sends marriage equality bill to Biden’s desk
The House on Thursday passed a bill to safeguard marriage equality, sending the measure to President Biden’s desk and marking the first time Congress has provided federal protections for same-sex marriage. The legislation, titled the Respect for Marriage Act, passed in a 258-169-1 vote. Thirty-nine Republicans joined all Democrats in supporting the measure, and Rep. […]
Same-sex marriage and LGBTQ protections at center of another Supreme Court case
WASHINGTON — To Lorie Smith, her lawsuit is a free speech crusade. To her opponents, it's an effort to weaken laws aimed at combating LGBTQ discrimination. A conservative evangelical Christian who opposes same-sex marriage and runs a business in Colorado designing websites, including for nuptials, Smith sued the state because she would like to accept customers planning opposite-sex weddings but reject requests made by same-sex couples wanting the same service.
Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress
The House gave final approval Thursday to legislation protecting same-sex marriages, a monumental step in a decades long battle for nationwide recognition of such unions that reflects a stunning turnaround in societal attitudes.
Abortion rights on the table ahead of Kan. legislative session
TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans haven’t discussed new abortion legislation yet, but they do plan to address the subject when the legislative session starts in January. During a GOP caucus meeting on Tuesday to nominate new House of Representatives leadership, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said he hadn’t had any discussions about a potential 15-week abortion ban that some anti-abortion activist groups have been advocating ahead of the legislative session.
U.S. Senate scrambled; Kyrsten Sinema quits Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she now has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. Sinema has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
🎤Justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — At least six Supreme Court justices sound skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked when making rules for elections for Congress and the presidency. In arguments this past week, both liberal and conservative members of the high court appeared to...
How Utah's congressional reps voted on the Respect for Marriage Act
The Respect for Marriage Act, which codifies same-sex and interracial marriage, passed the House of Representatives on Thursday on a 258-169 vote
Entire San Diego Delegation Votes for Federal Law Recognizing Same-Sex Marriage
The House of Representatives on Thursday gave final congressional approval to legislation that provides federal recognition of same-sex marriages, a measure born out of concern that the Supreme Court could reverse its support for legal recognition of such relationships. The House vote was 258-169, with all of the chamber’s Democrats...
New Mexico Democrats support gay marriage as Respect for Marriage Act passes U.S. Senate
New Mexico's Congressional delegation appeared split along party lines on same-sex marriage, as a bill to enshrine such rights in the U.S. Constitution passed the Senate Tuesday and was headed to House of Representatives for another vote. From there, should the bill pass, it will head to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature...
All Oklahoma U.S. Representatives vote against Respect For Marriage Act
All Oklahoma U.S. Representatives voted 'nay' in Thursday's Respect For Marriage Act roll call. However, the House did ultimately pass the legislation.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0