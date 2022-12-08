ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit Lake, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwestiowa.com

Search leads to arrest for meth and pipe

SIOUX CENTER—A 31-year-old rural Sioux Center woman was arrested about 9:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Alexandria Renee Davis stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at her residence...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
proclaimerscv.com

Parents in Iowa Are Arrested After Drowning To Death Their Newborn

Parents in Iowa were arrested and charged after it was proven that they drowned their infant just moments after the baby was born. The Webster County Law Enforcement Center found that Taylor Blaha, 24 years old, gave birth but buried her just moments after. During the investigation, she told the officers that she was aware of her pregnancy in April and Brandon Thoma was the father of the child.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Fort Dodge Baby Case Continues

More details have been released on the death of a Fort Dodge newborn as the search for the baby’s body continues. Twenty-four-year-old Taylor Blaha and 31-year-old Brandon Thoma were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of their newborn daughter. Blaha told detectives that on November 16th she gave birth to her daughter in the bathroom of her apartment, the child was alive and crying. Blaha told detectives it was the child’s crying that caused her and Thoma to panic in a drug fueled state, they then took her to a half-filled bathtub, where it is reported that together, they allegedly held her under the water until she died.
FORT DODGE, IA
kicdam.com

Dickinson County Supervisors To Discuss Resignation Agreement for County Attorney

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss a resignation agreement with the County Attorney Amy Zenor this week. According to the agenda for Tuesday morning’s regular meeting, discussion will be had with action possible on the matter which comes after Zenor was allegedly found to be intoxicated in the courthouse in November and was charged with public intoxication, just days after winning re-election in a non-contested race.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Spencer Man Pleads Guilty to Weapon and Harassment Charges

Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man arrested for firing a gun during an argument in April this year has pled guilty to weapon and harassment charges. 29-year-old Dilan Bartley was charged with several charges including Intimidation With a Dangerous Weapon, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Harassment and Child Endangerment when Spencer Police received several 9-1-1 calls reporting gunshots at an apartment building at 600 East 19th Street.
SPENCER, IA
kicdam.com

Driver and Passenger Avoid Injury in Single Vehicle Rollover in O’Brien County

Primghar, IA (KICD) — A driver and his passenger managed to avoid injuries in a crash near Paullina on Sunday. According to the crash report from the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Jamison Jenness was headed North on Silver Avenue around midnight in heavy fog conditions when he reportedly missed the stop sign at the T intersection at 470th Street while talking to a passenger.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Goyne-Yarns Found Guilty of First Degree Murder

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A verdict has been delivered in the murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns. It took the jury about 90 minutes to come to a unanimous decision that Christian Goyne-Yarns was guilty of first-degree murder in the February 3rd shooting of Shelby Woizeschke outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Spirit Lake.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
KCCI.com

More bird flu outbreaks reported in Cherokee, Buena Vista counties

One-hundred thousand birds will be destroyed as the Iowa Department of Agriculture confirmed two more cases of bird flu in the state on Sunday. The outbreaks were found in commercial turkey flocks in Cherokee and Buena Vista counties. The Iowa Department of Agriculture tells KCCI approximately 50,000 turkeys in each...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Spencer Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Drug Conspiracy

Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man who pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth in Northwest Iowa has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison. 35 year old Kenneth Block was arrested September 29th of 2021 with approximately 170 grams of meth in his car. He entered the plea July 19th, admitting that he helped distribute at least 2.5 kilograms of the drug in the Spencer area between February and September of 2021.
SPENCER, IA
kicdam.com

Phyllis Rukes, 87, of Spencer

A private family service for 87-year-old Phyllis Rukes of Spencer will be held at Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake with burial at Lake View Gardens Cemetery. Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
SPENCER, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Francisco Lopez-Escoto

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for sex crimes in Northwest Iowa. Francisco Lopez-Escoto is wanted by the Osceola County, Iowa Sheriff's Dept. for second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Lopez-Escoto is 25 years old, 5 feet...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Emergency medical services in Iowa are operating without a net

I still can hear the phone ringing. It was a continuous shrill ring, clearly distinct from an ordinary  call. No matter the time of day, my heart would begin to race. When I picked up the receiver, I’d hear worried — and sometimes frantic — voices asking for help. It wasn’t a wrong number — […] The post Emergency medical services in Iowa are operating without a net appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DAYTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy