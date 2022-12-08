Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nwestiowa.com
Search leads to arrest for meth and pipe
SIOUX CENTER—A 31-year-old rural Sioux Center woman was arrested about 9:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Alexandria Renee Davis stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at her residence...
proclaimerscv.com
Parents in Iowa Are Arrested After Drowning To Death Their Newborn
Parents in Iowa were arrested and charged after it was proven that they drowned their infant just moments after the baby was born. The Webster County Law Enforcement Center found that Taylor Blaha, 24 years old, gave birth but buried her just moments after. During the investigation, she told the officers that she was aware of her pregnancy in April and Brandon Thoma was the father of the child.
kiow.com
Fort Dodge Baby Case Continues
More details have been released on the death of a Fort Dodge newborn as the search for the baby’s body continues. Twenty-four-year-old Taylor Blaha and 31-year-old Brandon Thoma were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of their newborn daughter. Blaha told detectives that on November 16th she gave birth to her daughter in the bathroom of her apartment, the child was alive and crying. Blaha told detectives it was the child’s crying that caused her and Thoma to panic in a drug fueled state, they then took her to a half-filled bathtub, where it is reported that together, they allegedly held her under the water until she died.
kicdam.com
Dickinson County Supervisors To Discuss Resignation Agreement for County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss a resignation agreement with the County Attorney Amy Zenor this week. According to the agenda for Tuesday morning’s regular meeting, discussion will be had with action possible on the matter which comes after Zenor was allegedly found to be intoxicated in the courthouse in November and was charged with public intoxication, just days after winning re-election in a non-contested race.
Man found guilty of murdering woman at Milford clinic
A jury found Goyne-Yarns guilty of first degree murder after the shooting of Shelby Lynn Woizeschke Friday afternoon.
kicdam.com
Spencer Man Pleads Guilty to Weapon and Harassment Charges
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man arrested for firing a gun during an argument in April this year has pled guilty to weapon and harassment charges. 29-year-old Dilan Bartley was charged with several charges including Intimidation With a Dangerous Weapon, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Harassment and Child Endangerment when Spencer Police received several 9-1-1 calls reporting gunshots at an apartment building at 600 East 19th Street.
kicdam.com
Driver and Passenger Avoid Injury in Single Vehicle Rollover in O’Brien County
Primghar, IA (KICD) — A driver and his passenger managed to avoid injuries in a crash near Paullina on Sunday. According to the crash report from the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Jamison Jenness was headed North on Silver Avenue around midnight in heavy fog conditions when he reportedly missed the stop sign at the T intersection at 470th Street while talking to a passenger.
kicdam.com
Dickinson County Supervisors Approve Change to Makeup of Joint 911 Service Board
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Ehret spoke with the Board of Supervisors at their latest meeting about allowing the Emergency Management Commission to take up the duties of a joint 9-1-1 service board. Ehret told Supervisors a recent change to a law covering...
Police say Iowa couple drowned newborn in apartment bathtub
Authorities said a northern Iowa couple drowned their newborn in a bathtub shortly after she was born, fearing her cries would draw the attention of police.
kicdam.com
Goyne-Yarns Found Guilty of First Degree Murder
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A verdict has been delivered in the murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns. It took the jury about 90 minutes to come to a unanimous decision that Christian Goyne-Yarns was guilty of first-degree murder in the February 3rd shooting of Shelby Woizeschke outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Spirit Lake.
KCCI.com
More bird flu outbreaks reported in Cherokee, Buena Vista counties
One-hundred thousand birds will be destroyed as the Iowa Department of Agriculture confirmed two more cases of bird flu in the state on Sunday. The outbreaks were found in commercial turkey flocks in Cherokee and Buena Vista counties. The Iowa Department of Agriculture tells KCCI approximately 50,000 turkeys in each...
kicdam.com
Spencer Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man who pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth in Northwest Iowa has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison. 35 year old Kenneth Block was arrested September 29th of 2021 with approximately 170 grams of meth in his car. He entered the plea July 19th, admitting that he helped distribute at least 2.5 kilograms of the drug in the Spencer area between February and September of 2021.
kicdam.com
World War II Film Featuring NW Iowa Residents Premiering in Algona and Forest City
Forest City (Radio Iowa) — A film about a German POW camp near Algona is set to premiere this week. The movie “Silent Night in Algona” tells the story of the prisoners in Algona between September and December of 1944. Forest City native Jim Brockhohn plays the role of Uncle Joe in the feature.
kicdam.com
Phyllis Rukes, 87, of Spencer
A private family service for 87-year-old Phyllis Rukes of Spencer will be held at Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake with burial at Lake View Gardens Cemetery. Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Siouxland daycare provider allegedly causes injuries to two babies
A daycare provider faces felony charges after she was accused of causing injuries to children under 2 years old that were in her care.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Francisco Lopez-Escoto
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for sex crimes in Northwest Iowa. Francisco Lopez-Escoto is wanted by the Osceola County, Iowa Sheriff's Dept. for second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Lopez-Escoto is 25 years old, 5 feet...
Man arrested for allegedly trying to get another to claim casino jackpot
A man was arrested on Wednesday for unlawful betting after he allegedly tried to have someone else claim a jackpot for him.
Emergency medical services in Iowa are operating without a net
I still can hear the phone ringing. It was a continuous shrill ring, clearly distinct from an ordinary call. No matter the time of day, my heart would begin to race. When I picked up the receiver, I’d hear worried — and sometimes frantic — voices asking for help. It wasn’t a wrong number — […] The post Emergency medical services in Iowa are operating without a net appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kicdam.com
Comments / 0