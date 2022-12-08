WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman is in serious condition after receiving several blunt force injuries early Friday morning in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 5 am, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 1200 Block of Florida Avenue after a trouble call came in. There, they found an adult woman suffering from several blunt-force injuries. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police believe this incident was domestic in nature. 32-year-old Nicholas Samuel Batts of D.C. was arrested on Friday and charged with Assault with the Intent to kill. The identity of the female victim The post D.C. Woman In Critical Condition After Suffering Blunt Force Injuries appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 HOURS AGO