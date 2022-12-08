Read full article on original website
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
A moratorium on residential water shutoffs in Detroit ends Dec. 31. What to know.
A moratorium on water shutoffs for residential customers in Detroit will end this month. Detroiters who are having trouble paying their water bills must enroll in one of the city's assistance programs to avoid a water shutoff next year. The state in March 2020 required utilities to restore water services...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
There are no free rides — Michigan taxpayers will subsidize the QLine through 2039
“If you build it, they will come” is the theory behind every mass transit project. Based on out-of-this-world numbers and watercolor renderings, the public is told the idea for the new train set is viable — it just needs some public money. “If you build it, taxpayers will...
Dan Gilbert bullish on more east riverfront development
Dan Gilbert's riverfront real estate puzzle is coming together.Why it matters: The riverfront is simultaneously among the city's most breathtaking and most underutilized assets.Gilbert has the resources — and now, a growing set of properties — to help maximize its potential and add to his legacy of redeveloping key parts of the city.Signs point toward a future comprehensive redevelopment including housing, public spaces and more.Driving the news: His development company, Bedrock, made a key announcement earlier this month that helps fill in the riverfront picture — the acquisition of the historic Roberts Riverwalk Hotel on the city's east riverfront.Its footprint...
Black-Ran Detroit Nonprofits Receive Millions In No-Strings-Attached Donations
This year, Mackenzie Scott donated nearly $2B to nonprofits globally, including several in southeastern Michigan led or founded by African Americans and those who identify as Black. Scott made a $38.8 million total gift to Junior Achievement and $20 million to DPS. The post Black-Ran Detroit Nonprofits Receive Millions In No-Strings-Attached Donations appeared first on BLAC Media.
QLine riders react to newly-passed state bill
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's QLine could receive a significant boost in funding in the near future. After Michigan's House and Senate passed SB 1223, it now heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office for signature.The bill could bring up to $5 million annually to Detroit's QLine. The legislation would be in effect until 2039 meaning, nearly $90 million could be invested over the next 17 years. QLine's route stretches a little over three miles down Woodward Avenue. "I go to Wayne State University and it's my main transportation for class," said WSU student Jackalyn Knoblauch.Financing for the funds would come from the state's...
Arab American News
Resilient Neighborhoods: These three nonprofits are working to keep East Side Detroiters in their homes
Daisy Jackson, a community organizer and caregiver who lives in Detroit’s Islandview neighborhood, found something unexpected when she ran a title check on her house. Someone had placed a lien on the home, the three-story Foursquare-style residence on Field Street where she’s lived for more than 50 years. Confident that her home has been fully paid for, Jackson suspects the lien may be part of some kind of scam.
8 of Detroit's most powerful people in 2022
Welcome to our first annual Axios Detroit Power Players list, a chance to look back at the influential leaders who left their mark on our area this year. Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers and through interviews with influential people. The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way.Those selected were not notified until publication. 📬 Of course, the eight spots won't cover every influential person in metro Detroit, but we respect your time. And as usual, we want to hear your...
Another Detroit, Michigan House Belonging to Aretha Franklin Hits the Market for Below $1M
More than four years after her death in 2018, another Detroit home belonging to Aretha Franklin has been listed for $975,000. The home located on the Detroit Golf Club has had some renovations, but still needs a bit of TLC, according to the listing. Listed as Having Plenty of Potential.
10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit
Barbershops have become a place for serious discussions on the latest news and current events. For some, talking to your barber can even be therapeutic. The post 10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Media.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s water shutoff moratorium ends this month
Detroit’s residential water shutoff moratorium is set to expire at the end of December. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Early into the COVID-19 pandemic, the city committed to stop water shutoffs during the public health emergency. The city says those protections will continue for residents enrolled in the Detroit Lifeline Plan, an assistance program launched last summer. Through the plan, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) offers monthly rates as low as $18 a month to low-income residents.
michiganchronicle.com
JP Morgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways Invests in Growing Detroit’s Black Wealth
Byna Elliott is the head of JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways. Photo courtesy of JP Morgan Chase & Co. For more than 85 years, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has maintained a dedicated presence in Detroit’s financial and business sectors. In 2019, JP Morgan Chase launched the Advancing Black Pathways (ABP)initiative to address racial equity gaps in Black and Brown communities.
michiganchronicle.com
U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm, Labor Deputy Secretary in Detroit Monday
On Monday, December 12, 2022, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm will visit Michigan with Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Labor Julie Su to jumpstart the Biden-Harris Administration’s latest effort to support the development of America’s modern battery industry. In Metro Detroit, Secretary Granholm...
l-275 construction project reaches new stage in Wayne County
The Revive 275 project reaches a new stage with two lanes open in each direction on Interstate 275 between Eureka and 6 Mile roads in Wayne County. Traffic is maintained on the newly rebuilt southbound lanes with two-way traffic separated by temporary concrete barriers. Off-peak intermittent lane and ramp closures are expected over the next week, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Detroit News
Metro Airport sees rash of car thefts; here's what it's doing about it
Romulus — Detroit Metropolitan Airport officials say they are taking additional security measures to stem a spate of car thefts this year. Twenty-nine vehicles have been stolen from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport parking decks in 2022, two from the Big Blue deck adjacent to the Evans terminal and 27 from the McNamara Terminal Parking Deck, airport spokeswoman Erica Donerson told The News. There has also been one recent report of stolen tires on the Big Blue Deck.
Detroit police announce new non-lethal weapons for officers
The Detroit Police Department on Monday announced that new body cameras and non-lethal weapons would soon be rolling out to officers.
fox2detroit.com
Double shooting leaves 1 dead • Comerica Park's new lights • Racial slur at DSO performance
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Officers could be seen with flashlights and cameras in the upstairs floor of a home where a double shooting occurred early Monday morning. Detroit police say at least one of the victims died from their injuries while the second's condition remains unknown after gunfire was exchanged in a home on the city's west side.
Macomb leaders furious about zoo canceling big nature center near lake
The Detroit Zoo’s decision to cancel plans to build a nature center near Lake St. Clair for at least $20 million has Macomb County officials as angry as a northern pike fighting an angler’s hook. County leaders said they had no warning that the prize cultural asset, announced with fanfare in early 2018,...
Paintd Party Services
Patrons of the Paintd Party Services can paint at their leisure and listen to music, eat, drink and party.
Detroit’s Hotel Yorba is back on the market
Immortalized in a White Stripes song, the motel could be reborn as apartments or a hotel
Detroit News
Downtown revelers unfazed after Detroit drive-by shooting wounds 4
Detroit — Hours after four men were seriously injured late Thursday in a drive-by shooting outside a downtown hotel, the scene of the crime had returned by early Friday evening to normal. A half-block line of cars waited for valet service outside the Westin Book Cadillac on Washington Blvd....
