Shelby Reporter
Video highlights 95-year legacy of Montevallo Fire and Rescue
MONTEVALLO – The legacy of service Montevallo Fire and Rescue has established over the last 95 years reaches far beyond the confines of the Montevallo community. The department has served as the starting place and training grounds for many people, including more than 50 career fire service members. “For...
wvtm13.com
Shelby County community pays tribute to beloved fast food worker
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — It's an unforgettable laugh and upbeat personality that are keeping people in Shelby County smiling, despite the tragic loss of Phillis Moore. Many knew her simply as "Miss Phillis." WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph first introduced viewers to "Miss Phillis" in December 2021. That's when customers...
Shelby Reporter
Calera Christmas Parade sees successful turnout
CALERA – Calera welcomed the Christmas season on Saturday, Dec. 3 as the city held its annual Christmas parade along U.S. 31 at 6 p.m. The parade, which was hosted by Calera Parks & Recreation, took place in the historic downtown district and was centered around city hall. The theme this year was Christmas characters.
wvtm13.com
Sources: Birmingham expected to move forward with jail plan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sources tell WVTM 13 the city of Birmingham is likely to go forward with moving inmates in the Birmingham City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail at some point. Those sources say the condition of the city jail is the driving force behind the need to...
The best reactions to Birmingham’s new Miss Fancy elephant statue
Birmingham’s Avondale Park revealed its latest homage to its most famous resident Saturday with, what else -- a party, peanut truck and trumpet fanfare. Miss Fancy prances at the entrance to the park off Fifth Avenue South, trunk aloft. Children ride on her back. The statue honors Miss Fancy,...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham holds annual Christmas parade
PELHAM – The city of Pelham was filled with holiday cheer on Saturday, Dec. 10 as the annual Christmas parade was held. This is the second time the parade has been held, although the Christmas tree lighting has been held many years previously. The Pelham City Council wished everyone...
wbrc.com
‘It’s something you never get over’: Community honors loved ones lost to violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Families of those lost to violence gathered Friday to honor their loved ones. The balloon release was organized by Brittney Otis. He son, Ta’Narius “TJ” Moore, Jr., was just five years old when he was caught in the crossfire of a family argument. It happened in 2019 at a north Birmingham apartment complex.
Shelby Reporter
Shelby Baptist celebrates the holiday season with teddy bear drive, tree lighting
ALABASTER – For the second year in a row, Shelby Baptist Medical Center kicked off the holiday season with a tree lighting at the hospital and a teddy bear drive. The annual tree lighting was held this year in honor of Michelle Snow, a nurse at the hospital, who passed away earlier this year.
wbrc.com
6-year-old girl from Moody gets special snow day before January transplant
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - While many of us saw rain all day, a little girl in Moody got snow! The surprise experience was complete with a visit from the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who. The big surprise was all to uplift 6-year-old Sophie Cromer. Her home looked like a winter wonderland on Sunday.
wbrc.com
Local charity needs more families to sign up for free Christmas feast food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’re never too small, or young to give back, that’s the message a local charity proves every time they step up to help the community. Little Hands Serving Hearts (LHSH) is a non-profit based in metro Birmingham that encourages youth to volunteer in the community. Their next event, Christmas Blessings, is coming up, and they say it’s major for them.
wvtm13.com
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County's Edgewater community
EDGEWATER, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies were investigating the scene where a young child was shot Saturday morning in the Edgewater community. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Brooklyn Street, although it was not inside their jurisdiction of Birmingham city limits.
Shelby Reporter
Indian Springs School opens Kayser Samford Community Commons
PELHAM – Indian Springs School had its official ribbon cutting for Kayser Samford Community Commons on Friday, Dec. 9. The facility is the second phase of a campus masterplan that began 10 years ago. The school began assessing what the needs would be for the faculty, students body population on campus grew in numbers.
wbrc.com
House fire leaves eight people displaced
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A house fire on Saturday morning has left eight people displaced but, thankfully, with no injuries. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 100 block of 10th Court North. Firefighters had the blaze under control within 40 minutes of arriving on the scene.
cahabasun.com
Thousands line streets for 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade (2 photo galleries)
Thousands of people lined the streets of Trussville for the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon. The parade began about 3 p.m. on Parkway Drive, turned right onto Gadsden Highway, went through the historic part of downtown and onto Chalkville Mountain Road before finishing shortly past the big Christmas tree at the Trussville Mall.
CBS 42 House Calls: What is stiff-person syndrome?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discusses symptoms of stiff-person syndrome and colon cancer. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis. Feel […]
wbrc.com
Two Tuscaloosa churches coming together for the 2022 Community Christmas Dinner
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Tuscaloosa churches are coming together to offer their community a taste of Christmas. First Community Church and Saint Paul Baptist Church will prepare 400 Christmas dinner plates consisting of dressing, chicken, ham, green beans, rolls and dessert. Meals will be offered from noon until 2...
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
Shelby Reporter
City of Montevallo announces parade and window decorating contest winners
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s downtown has been decorated to mirror the front of a Christmas card, making it a perfect holiday backdrop for the city’s annual holiday festivities. The city began the holiday season with the county’s first Christmas parade on Thursday, Dec. 1. Local residents lined...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Oaks welcomes new assistant principal
PELHAM – Pelham Oaks Elementary School has announced a new assistant principal, Kelsey Deason will join the Panther family. “I am honored and so excited to be joining the Pelham Oaks family,” Deason said in a Facebook post. “As an educator, I have been able to support students and teachers as an interventionist, first grade teacher, fourth grade teacher and district wide instructional specialist.”
