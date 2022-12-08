ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Shelby Reporter

Video highlights 95-year legacy of Montevallo Fire and Rescue

MONTEVALLO – The legacy of service Montevallo Fire and Rescue has established over the last 95 years reaches far beyond the confines of the Montevallo community. The department has served as the starting place and training grounds for many people, including more than 50 career fire service members. “For...
MONTEVALLO, AL
wvtm13.com

Shelby County community pays tribute to beloved fast food worker

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — It's an unforgettable laugh and upbeat personality that are keeping people in Shelby County smiling, despite the tragic loss of Phillis Moore. Many knew her simply as "Miss Phillis." WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph first introduced viewers to "Miss Phillis" in December 2021. That's when customers...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Calera Christmas Parade sees successful turnout

CALERA – Calera welcomed the Christmas season on Saturday, Dec. 3 as the city held its annual Christmas parade along U.S. 31 at 6 p.m. The parade, which was hosted by Calera Parks & Recreation, took place in the historic downtown district and was centered around city hall. The theme this year was Christmas characters.
CALERA, AL
wvtm13.com

Sources: Birmingham expected to move forward with jail plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sources tell WVTM 13 the city of Birmingham is likely to go forward with moving inmates in the Birmingham City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail at some point. Those sources say the condition of the city jail is the driving force behind the need to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham holds annual Christmas parade

PELHAM – The city of Pelham was filled with holiday cheer on Saturday, Dec. 10 as the annual Christmas parade was held. This is the second time the parade has been held, although the Christmas tree lighting has been held many years previously. The Pelham City Council wished everyone...
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Local charity needs more families to sign up for free Christmas feast food boxes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’re never too small, or young to give back, that’s the message a local charity proves every time they step up to help the community. Little Hands Serving Hearts (LHSH) is a non-profit based in metro Birmingham that encourages youth to volunteer in the community. Their next event, Christmas Blessings, is coming up, and they say it’s major for them.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

5-year-old shot in Jefferson County's Edgewater community

EDGEWATER, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies were investigating the scene where a young child was shot Saturday morning in the Edgewater community. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Brooklyn Street, although it was not inside their jurisdiction of Birmingham city limits.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Indian Springs School opens Kayser Samford Community Commons

PELHAM – Indian Springs School had its official ribbon cutting for Kayser Samford Community Commons on Friday, Dec. 9. The facility is the second phase of a campus masterplan that began 10 years ago. The school began assessing what the needs would be for the faculty, students body population on campus grew in numbers.
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

House fire leaves eight people displaced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A house fire on Saturday morning has left eight people displaced but, thankfully, with no injuries. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 100 block of 10th Court North. Firefighters had the blaze under control within 40 minutes of arriving on the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cahabasun.com

Thousands line streets for 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade (2 photo galleries)

Thousands of people lined the streets of Trussville for the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon. The parade began about 3 p.m. on Parkway Drive, turned right onto Gadsden Highway, went through the historic part of downtown and onto Chalkville Mountain Road before finishing shortly past the big Christmas tree at the Trussville Mall.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42 House Calls: What is stiff-person syndrome?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discusses symptoms of stiff-person syndrome and colon cancer. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis. Feel […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

City of Montevallo announces parade and window decorating contest winners

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s downtown has been decorated to mirror the front of a Christmas card, making it a perfect holiday backdrop for the city’s annual holiday festivities. The city began the holiday season with the county’s first Christmas parade on Thursday, Dec. 1. Local residents lined...
MONTEVALLO, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham Oaks welcomes new assistant principal

PELHAM – Pelham Oaks Elementary School has announced a new assistant principal, Kelsey Deason will join the Panther family. “I am honored and so excited to be joining the Pelham Oaks family,” Deason said in a Facebook post. “As an educator, I have been able to support students and teachers as an interventionist, first grade teacher, fourth grade teacher and district wide instructional specialist.”
PELHAM, AL

