BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’re never too small, or young to give back, that’s the message a local charity proves every time they step up to help the community. Little Hands Serving Hearts (LHSH) is a non-profit based in metro Birmingham that encourages youth to volunteer in the community. Their next event, Christmas Blessings, is coming up, and they say it’s major for them.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO