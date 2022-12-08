ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

96.1 The Breeze

New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students

Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
CAZENOVIA, NY
cnycentral.com

Statement from Syracuse University: Arrest made in Pan Am 103 bombing

Syracuse, New York — The Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane which killed 270 people, including 35 Syracuse University students over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is in U.S. custody. Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud said in part:. Today’s news is a significant milestone...
SYRACUSE, NY
cityandstateny.com

New York recommends masking again. Will mask-weary schools comply?

New York state health and education officials are recommending that school leaders protect themselves against the growing number of flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases by once again masking indoors. In a letter sent to school districts earlier this week, state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett and state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa...
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

NY state investigation finds racial disparities in Syracuse mortgage lending

A new state study suggests that mortgage lenders are discriminating against minorities in Syracuse, putting up barriers to home ownership among people of color. About 18.7% of the Syracuse metropolitan area’s population is non-white but lenders on average made 8.7% of their loans to borrowers who identify as people of color, according to a report released today by the state Department of Financial Services.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ Friday? Syracuse lawyer competes on game show, gets Ken Jennings joke

Who won “Jeopardy!” on Friday, Dec. 9? We’ve got your results here, so spoilers follow. Ellen LaBerge, a lawyer from Syracuse, competed on the iconic game show Friday, facing off against returning one-day champion Sriram Krishnan, a consultant from Virginia, and Matthew Ott, an accountant from Boston. Krishnan won Thursday’s episode, becoming the fourth new “Jeopardy!” champion in as many days after Cris Pannullo’s 21-game winning streak ended Tuesday.
SYRACUSE, NY
allthatsinteresting.com

The Bone-Chilling Story Of John Jamelske, The ‘Syracuse Dungeon Master’

Between 1988 and 2003, John Jamelske abducted women and girls as young as 14 and held them as prisoners in his secret bunker — where he raped them daily. New York kidnapper and rapist John Jamelske earned many names after the world learned the truth about his crimes, from the “Syracuse Dungeon Master” to the “Ariel Castro of Syracuse.” Over a 15-year period, Jamelske kidnapped, imprisoned, and systematically raped five women ranging in age from 14 to 53 years.
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

With Funds from The American Rescue Plan Act, Mayor Walsh Announces Second Round of Lending Program to Aid Small Businesses

Syracuse Economic Development Corporation will accept applications on a rolling basis until. Informational webinar on the lending programs will be held Monday, December 12 at noon. Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the launch of the second round of the Syracuse Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO) Lending Assistance Program,...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Football: 5-star quarterback with Orange offer discloses his top 8

Elite 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren from Baltimore, who is rated five stars by ESPN and holds a Syracuse football scholarship offer, has released his top eight, according to numerous media reports. An article from Rivals.com national analyst Adam Friedman does note that Van Buren is leaving his recruitment open,...
SYRACUSE, NY

