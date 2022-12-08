Read full article on original website
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students
Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
Statement from Syracuse University: Arrest made in Pan Am 103 bombing
Syracuse, New York — The Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane which killed 270 people, including 35 Syracuse University students over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is in U.S. custody. Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud said in part:. Today’s news is a significant milestone...
Cazenovia leaders plan for community change following Cazenovia College closing
When Cazenovia College closes in the spring, the Village of Cazenovia will lose part of its community. Bill Zupan, the Town of Cazenovia supervisor, said the college's closure came as a shock. "I always expected that they could pull a rabbit out of their hat or a white knight would...
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
Vera House staff calls for leader to step down, says Syracuse institution teetering on destruction
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 30 staff members at Vera House have signed a letter demanding the resignation of the agency’s new interim executive director and the board leaders who appointed her. The group represents more than half of the agency’s full-time staff of 51. Members from Vera...
New York recommends masking again. Will mask-weary schools comply?
New York state health and education officials are recommending that school leaders protect themselves against the growing number of flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases by once again masking indoors. In a letter sent to school districts earlier this week, state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett and state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa...
How To Stop Annoying, Unwanted Telemarketing Calls In New York
There's now an easy way to stop getting non-stop telemarking calls in New York State. On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that's expected to crack down on unwanted telemarketing calls across New York State. New York State Cracks Down On Unwanted Telemarketing Calls. Close up of woman's...
The 11 Most Dangerous and Violent Cities in New York State
While I love living in New York, there are some dangerous and violent areas across the state. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent and property crimes. New York State and the FBI use seven...
NY state investigation finds racial disparities in Syracuse mortgage lending
A new state study suggests that mortgage lenders are discriminating against minorities in Syracuse, putting up barriers to home ownership among people of color. About 18.7% of the Syracuse metropolitan area’s population is non-white but lenders on average made 8.7% of their loans to borrowers who identify as people of color, according to a report released today by the state Department of Financial Services.
It’s a Wunderbar life: Syracuse bar owners prop open doors for LGBTQ+ Christmas crowd
Most businesses close shop on Christmas Eve, but Tanner Efinger has made it a point to keep the lights on in his bar. Efinger and his husband Nick West own Wunderbar in downtown Syracuse. A few years ago, they decided to stay open for anyone who needed a place to celebrate the holidays.
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ Friday? Syracuse lawyer competes on game show, gets Ken Jennings joke
Who won “Jeopardy!” on Friday, Dec. 9? We’ve got your results here, so spoilers follow. Ellen LaBerge, a lawyer from Syracuse, competed on the iconic game show Friday, facing off against returning one-day champion Sriram Krishnan, a consultant from Virginia, and Matthew Ott, an accountant from Boston. Krishnan won Thursday’s episode, becoming the fourth new “Jeopardy!” champion in as many days after Cris Pannullo’s 21-game winning streak ended Tuesday.
The Bone-Chilling Story Of John Jamelske, The ‘Syracuse Dungeon Master’
Between 1988 and 2003, John Jamelske abducted women and girls as young as 14 and held them as prisoners in his secret bunker — where he raped them daily. New York kidnapper and rapist John Jamelske earned many names after the world learned the truth about his crimes, from the “Syracuse Dungeon Master” to the “Ariel Castro of Syracuse.” Over a 15-year period, Jamelske kidnapped, imprisoned, and systematically raped five women ranging in age from 14 to 53 years.
With Funds from The American Rescue Plan Act, Mayor Walsh Announces Second Round of Lending Program to Aid Small Businesses
Syracuse Economic Development Corporation will accept applications on a rolling basis until. Informational webinar on the lending programs will be held Monday, December 12 at noon. Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the launch of the second round of the Syracuse Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO) Lending Assistance Program,...
This Is The Poorest County in New York State [Photos]
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. According to Barrons, New York City is the wealthiest city in the world,. New York is...
Syracuse Football: 5-star quarterback with Orange offer discloses his top 8
Elite 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren from Baltimore, who is rated five stars by ESPN and holds a Syracuse football scholarship offer, has released his top eight, according to numerous media reports. An article from Rivals.com national analyst Adam Friedman does note that Van Buren is leaving his recruitment open,...
New York Inspector General Finds Significant Racial Disparities In State Prisons
A new report from the New York Inspector General has revealed that minority prisoners are often treated differently than White prisoners in the state's prisons. The report, released on Thursday, Dec. 1, and titled "Racial Disparities in the Administration of Discipline in New York State Prison…
High school freshman reaches agreement to sell jewelry at 15 Steps Craft and Jewelry Store on the Commons
The owners of 15 Steps craft and jewelry store on the Commons honored New Roots Charter School freshman Ayden Githinji by inviting her to be a featured artist in their store after seeing her jewelry on display at the Youth Entrepreneurship Market (YEM) during the recent Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA) Chowder Cook-Off.
3 of the “Deadliest” Lakes are in New York State
"Don't go in the water"; it's not just the catchphrase from Jaws, but a fitting warning about several lakes in our state. Out of the ten deadliest bodies of water in the entire country, three are in New York. The Deadliest Lakes in New York. Each local lake is dangerous...
Sleep in Heavenly Peace Syracuse chapter delivering comfort this holiday season
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holidays are always a great time to give back to those less fortunate, and at Sleep in Heavenly Peace, they have been doing so since 2018. Syracuse chapter Co-President Jon Wright has been delivering beds to those in need since 2018 and 3,000 beds later, he is still going.
Syracuse Opera will stage free performance of Menotti’s ‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’
In the season of giving, Syracuse Opera will provide a heart-warming gift of story as told in the Gian-Carlo Menotti opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors.” The local company will stage the one-act performance Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Tucker Baptist Missionary Church. Menoitti’s opera tells...
