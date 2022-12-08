Groves High Beta Club prepares bags for homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – “Let us lead by serving others” — that’s the motto of the Groves High School Beta Club.

Members spent their afternoon working on blessing bags for those who are homeless, their community service project for the month.

“The GHS Betas take pride in being scholars who have a genuine interest in serving the community,” said Beta Club advisor Chiquita Polite.

The group collected travel-sized toiletries and non-perishable food items to fill gallon-sized Ziploc bags.

The bags will be donated to Social Apostolate to distribute this month to anyone in need.