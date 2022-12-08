In 2009, a pack of coyotes living in Canada’s Cape Breton Highlands National Park killed a 19-year-old hiker in a seemingly unprovoked attack. It was the first coyote-related killing ever documented in Canada and only the second in North America, following the 1981 death of a toddler in California. More than a decade later, scientists now believe that they have figured out exactly why the tragedy occurred. They argue that the park’s coyotes had started hunting large animals like moose due to their limited resources, which then made them more likely to go after humans. They ruled out other possible causes, such as the coyotes becoming more familiar with humans or their food over time.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO