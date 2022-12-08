ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Comments / 0

Related
WMTW

Maine man given two life sentences for double murder

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A man found guilty of a 2019 double murder in the northern Maine town of Castle Hill has been sentenced to two life sentences plus five years for criminal threatening with a firearm. Bobby Nightingale was found guilty earlier this year for the murders of...
CASTLE HILL, ME
foxbangor.com

Sherman crash claims the life of one person

SHERMAN– One person died as the result of a single vehicle crash in Sherman Sunday. Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said State Police responded to mile marker 263 in the northbound lane of Interstate 95 just after 3:30 Sunday afternoon. Their preliminary investigation indicates the car...
SHERMAN, ME
wagmtv.com

Bobby Nightingale sentenced to two life sentences

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A man found guilty of a 2019 double murder in Castle Hill has been sentenced to two life sentences plus additional years for criminal threatening with a firearm. Bobby Nightingale was found guilty earlier this year for the murders of Roger Ellis and Allan Curtis,...
CASTLE HILL, ME
989wclz.com

Former Bangor man faces up to 20 years in prison on drug charges

A man faces up to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges in federal court in Bangor Thursday. Court documents allege that Wayne Smith, 31, and others trafficked fentanyl and methamphetamine throughout Penobscot and Aroostook Counties from 2018-2021. According to WABI, the former Bangor resident was charged...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Man pleads guilty to drug trafficking

BANGOR — A former Bangor resident faces up to 20 years for drug trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 31-year-old Wayne Smith pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor today to conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Court records show between...
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Maine man faces up to 20 years for role in drug trafficking ring

BANGOR (WGME) -- A Maine man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court in Bangor on Thursday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to court records, 31-year-old Wayne Smith, along with others, trafficked meth and fentanyl...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
WGME

Portland woman dies from injuries after crash in Sherman

SHERMAN (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a woman from Portland died of her injuries after a crash in Sherman Sunday. Police say the crash happened around 3:32 p.m. on I-95. Investigators say 59-year-old Maria Dubois' vehicle went of the highway and into the woods. Dubois was Lifeflighted to Northern...
PORTLAND, ME
fiddleheadfocus.com

Maine State Police Troop F Report, Nov. 14-20, 2022

HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Nov. 14-20, including the following. MARS HILL — Tr. Levesque and Tr. Martin responded to a disturbance at a local school. A female showed up at the school to pick up her stepchild. The staff at the school advised the female smelled like alcohol and they were not letting her take the child. Tr. Levesque and Tr. Martin arrived at the school and spoke with the female. At the end of Tr. Levesque’s investigation, he placed the female under arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol. The female was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and operating after suspension.
HOULTON, ME
erienewsnow.com

Presque Isle Cameras Capture Amazing Wildlife Shots

How many times have you walked, biked, or driven through Presque Isle State Park and wondered what kinds of wildlife are hiding beyond the main road? Well, the animals may think they are hiding but they are not. Naturalists at the park have been using various types of cameras to keep track of the creatures and they're very excited to share the pictures and the video.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
mainebiz.biz

Presque Isle hotel reopens after $7M investment

A storied Presque Isle hotel has been renovated and this week reopened under nonprofit ownership. Leaders of Ignite Presque Isle were joined by local and regional officials, community members and guests to cut the ribbon on the Northeastland Hotel, the new Rodney’s Restaurant and an innovation center designed to serve as a co-working and business development space.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
92 Moose

You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is

Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy