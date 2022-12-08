Read full article on original website
WMTW
Maine man given two life sentences for double murder
foxbangor.com
Sherman crash claims the life of one person
SHERMAN– One person died as the result of a single vehicle crash in Sherman Sunday. Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said State Police responded to mile marker 263 in the northbound lane of Interstate 95 just after 3:30 Sunday afternoon. Their preliminary investigation indicates the car...
wagmtv.com
Bobby Nightingale sentenced to two life sentences
989wclz.com
Former Bangor man faces up to 20 years in prison on drug charges
foxbangor.com
Man pleads guilty to drug trafficking
WPFO
Maine man faces up to 20 years for role in drug trafficking ring
Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties
newstalknewengland.com
Wayne Smith Of Bangor, Maine Pleads Guilty To Distribution Of Methamphetamine And Fentanyl
Former Bangor man pleads guilty to conspiracy in drug trafficking
WGME
Portland woman dies from injuries after crash in Sherman
SHERMAN (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a woman from Portland died of her injuries after a crash in Sherman Sunday. Police say the crash happened around 3:32 p.m. on I-95. Investigators say 59-year-old Maria Dubois' vehicle went of the highway and into the woods. Dubois was Lifeflighted to Northern...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Maine State Police Troop F Report, Nov. 14-20, 2022
HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Nov. 14-20, including the following. MARS HILL — Tr. Levesque and Tr. Martin responded to a disturbance at a local school. A female showed up at the school to pick up her stepchild. The staff at the school advised the female smelled like alcohol and they were not letting her take the child. Tr. Levesque and Tr. Martin arrived at the school and spoke with the female. At the end of Tr. Levesque’s investigation, he placed the female under arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol. The female was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and operating after suspension.
Crash on I-95 in Southern Aroostook County Shuts Down Northbound Lanes
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 in southern Aroostook County late Thursday night shut down the highway for several hours and the cleanup continued Friday morning. Maine State Police report 42-year-old Dmitrii Vasilev of Moncton, New Brunswick was traveling north on I-95 in Ludlow around 10:05 p.m. Thursday when he swerved to avoid a moose.
erienewsnow.com
Presque Isle Cameras Capture Amazing Wildlife Shots
How many times have you walked, biked, or driven through Presque Isle State Park and wondered what kinds of wildlife are hiding beyond the main road? Well, the animals may think they are hiding but they are not. Naturalists at the park have been using various types of cameras to keep track of the creatures and they're very excited to share the pictures and the video.
Maine AG: Presque Isle police sergeant shot and killed 27-year-old man in defense of self, others
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Office of the Attorney General said in a report released Friday that a Presque Isle police sergeant who shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Presque Isle in June acted in self-defense and the defense of others. Sgt. Tyler Cote shot and killed Jacob...
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of people responsible for illegally killing deer
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — The Maine Warden Service is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for illegally killing two doe deer Thursday in Aroostook County. The deer carcasses were found dumped on Interstate 95 south near mile marker 260 in the...
mainebiz.biz
Presque Isle hotel reopens after $7M investment
A storied Presque Isle hotel has been renovated and this week reopened under nonprofit ownership. Leaders of Ignite Presque Isle were joined by local and regional officials, community members and guests to cut the ribbon on the Northeastland Hotel, the new Rodney’s Restaurant and an innovation center designed to serve as a co-working and business development space.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
One charged, 2 pounds of fentanyl seized in Aroostook County drug bust
WADE, Maine — An Aroostook County man was arrested Wednesday after drug agents raided his home and allegedly seized about $245,000 worth of fentanyl, as well as methamphetamine, cash, and guns. The raid was the third significant drug raid in northern Maine in a week and the second in...
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Has Four Fentanyl Busts Over the Last Two Weeks
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) has been busy over the last two weeks with four drug busts. Two were in Hancock County in the towns of Sullivan and Deer Isle, another was in the town of Corinna in Penobscot County, and one was in the town of Wade in Aroostook County.
Winner of $1.5 million lottery ticket sold in Maine remains unknown
A winning lottery ticket worth $1.5 million that was sold in Maine has yet to be claimed. Read on to learn more. One lucky lottery player is about to become a millionaire this holiday season.
