Read full article on original website
Related
Central Kansas Christian Academy to present Christmas musical Dec. 15
In the biblical story of the three wise men, they had a long and difficult journey to meet the baby Jesus. But during rehearsals for a holiday musical happening Dec. 15, students from Central Kansas Christian Academy have enjoyed getting to learn more about the famous Christmas story with a first-hand perspective as “wise guys”, “camel boys”, “cooks”, and other roles. The characters journey from the east, following a star in the night sky to find something unexpected.
Forever Young crowned new Great Bend cookie champion
Story by: Michael Dawes, PR director, Rosewood Services. Forever Young business owner Betty Hazlett knows all about stick-to-itiveness. In February 2020, she took over ownership of her children’s clothing and accessories resale store, located at 1101 Main Street in Great Bend. A month later, she had to navigate a statewide COVID pandemic shutdown that resulted in a 2 1/2 month closure. But she pressed on and despite the early-going challenges, her business is doing well today.
Plans finalizing for Great Bend’s new daycare center
Great Bend Economic Development continues to work with their board, architects and childcare consultants to finalize the planning for a new 4,500 square-foot daycare center. Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said their committee has gone to weekly meeting times and hope to send their plan adaptation to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for review by the end of this week.
Trash continues to be an eyesore along Arkansas River
The phrase river rat has many definitions, some good, some bad. It's been a good thing around Great Bend. The River Rats have almost become synonymous with the Central Kansas Offroad Association. While they often use the river and surrounding area for recreational purposes, they also do much of the trash pickup. River Rats Founder Shanna Meeks said the situation is still almost impossible.
Great Bend Chamber brings back Shop Local and Win campaign
If battling online retail giants was not difficult enough, local businesses continue to battle workforce shortages and supply chain issues. Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Megan Barfield said that's just more reason why to shop locally this holiday season. The chamber has returned its "Shop Local and Win" campaign to incentivize that behavior. Barfield said the chamber will be giving away nearly $1,000 in chamber certificates on Dec. 21.
USD 428 Board of Education meeting agenda (12/12)
Dec. 12 - 5 p.m. District Education Center, 201 S. Patton Road, Great Bend. · Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.
Barton Commission updates Animal Control Authority Agreement
Each year, the Barton County Commission and other governing entities pay to use the Golden Belt Humane Society as the Animal Control Authority in their jurisdiction. Barton County Counselor Patrick Hoffman recently updated the county's agreement so it will come before the governing body for review annually. Commissioner Barb Esfeld, who also serves on the GBHS board, explained the change at Wednesday's meeting.
Pilot Club of Great Bend welcomes new and returning members
Great Bend Pilot club initiated two new members while welcoming back a returning member during their first fifth Tuesday afterhours meeting. Great Bend Pilot Club recently added an afterhours meeting designed to provide another opportunity for those interested in joining but not able to attend the monthly first and third Tuesday noon meetings.
Progress continues on new daycare facility in Stafford County
A joint daycare project continues to come to fruition in St. John. Stafford County Economic Development began making headway on the new facility in May. With the help of funds from the city of St. John and Stafford County Commission, a modular building was purchased for the daycare site at 413 N. Pearl in St. John. That building arrived in mid-November, and Eco Devo Director Kathleen Norman said progress now continues inside.
🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 at Butler
The Barton Community College basketball teams travel to Butler to take on the Grizzlies on Monday, Dec. 12. You can follow all the action by listening on 104.3 FM, greatbendpost.com or the B104.3 mobile app. The women tip-off at 5:30 p.m. in El Dorado with the men's game to follow...
2 from Great Bend hospitalized after Pawnee Co. head-on crash
PAWNEE COUNTY–Three people were injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Friday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Tahoe driven by Marissa S. Doctor, 15, Larned, was westbound on U.S. 56 just west of County Road J. The SUV crossed the center line and...
New addition to Great Bend's Santas exhibit
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. The number of pieces in the Santas Around the World exhibit has remained constant since 2005, when the last two were constructed by Great Bend artist Loretta Miller. But this year, that number has increased by one with Mrs. Claus making her long-awaited appearance.
Great Bend training addresses access to lethal means of suicide
A veteran of the Armed Forces who suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and was at risk for suicide, wasn’t comfortable without immediate access to his firearm. He kept it on his nightstand while sleeping. With support from professionals, he was able to move the weapon three feet from the...
Brit Spaugh Zoo cougar exhibit expansion nearing completion
Tommie and Tanner are getting a bigger home. Brit Spaugh Zoo staff in Great Bend are nearing completion of a larger exhibit for the two cougars. Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick said the space will more than triple from 512 square feet to nearly 1,800 square feet. "We added in a...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/9 - 12/11)
BOOKED: Gustavo Mendoza on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $2,500 C/S. BOOKED: Michael Wheeler on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $20,000 C/S. BCDC warrant for probation violation with a bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Omar...
Hoisington BOE entertaining idea of returning cheer at middle school
A school can never have too much team spirit. In an effort to increase that spirit and overall student participation, Hoisington Middle School Assistant Principal Nick Flowers pitched the return of cheerleading at the school to the USD 431 Board of Education during Monday's meeting. "Ultimately, we have a large...
Cop Shop (12/7)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/7) At 3:37 a.m. a medical alarm was reported at 4600 Railroad Avenue. At 1:37 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at MM 97 on S. US 281 Highway. Battery. At 1:37 p.m. a battery was reported at 198 N. US 281 Highway.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0