Dec. 12 - 5 p.m. District Education Center, 201 S. Patton Road, Great Bend. · Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO