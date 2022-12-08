ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Central Kansas Christian Academy to present Christmas musical Dec. 15

In the biblical story of the three wise men, they had a long and difficult journey to meet the baby Jesus. But during rehearsals for a holiday musical happening Dec. 15, students from Central Kansas Christian Academy have enjoyed getting to learn more about the famous Christmas story with a first-hand perspective as “wise guys”, “camel boys”, “cooks”, and other roles. The characters journey from the east, following a star in the night sky to find something unexpected.
Forever Young crowned new Great Bend cookie champion

Story by: Michael Dawes, PR director, Rosewood Services. Forever Young business owner Betty Hazlett knows all about stick-to-itiveness. In February 2020, she took over ownership of her children’s clothing and accessories resale store, located at 1101 Main Street in Great Bend. A month later, she had to navigate a statewide COVID pandemic shutdown that resulted in a 2 1/2 month closure. But she pressed on and despite the early-going challenges, her business is doing well today.
Plans finalizing for Great Bend’s new daycare center

Great Bend Economic Development continues to work with their board, architects and childcare consultants to finalize the planning for a new 4,500 square-foot daycare center. Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said their committee has gone to weekly meeting times and hope to send their plan adaptation to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for review by the end of this week.
Trash continues to be an eyesore along Arkansas River

The phrase river rat has many definitions, some good, some bad. It's been a good thing around Great Bend. The River Rats have almost become synonymous with the Central Kansas Offroad Association. While they often use the river and surrounding area for recreational purposes, they also do much of the trash pickup. River Rats Founder Shanna Meeks said the situation is still almost impossible.
Great Bend Chamber brings back Shop Local and Win campaign

If battling online retail giants was not difficult enough, local businesses continue to battle workforce shortages and supply chain issues. Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Megan Barfield said that's just more reason why to shop locally this holiday season. The chamber has returned its "Shop Local and Win" campaign to incentivize that behavior. Barfield said the chamber will be giving away nearly $1,000 in chamber certificates on Dec. 21.
USD 428 Board of Education meeting agenda (12/12)

Dec. 12 - 5 p.m. District Education Center, 201 S. Patton Road, Great Bend. · Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.
Barton Commission updates Animal Control Authority Agreement

Each year, the Barton County Commission and other governing entities pay to use the Golden Belt Humane Society as the Animal Control Authority in their jurisdiction. Barton County Counselor Patrick Hoffman recently updated the county's agreement so it will come before the governing body for review annually. Commissioner Barb Esfeld, who also serves on the GBHS board, explained the change at Wednesday's meeting.
Pilot Club of Great Bend welcomes new and returning members

Great Bend Pilot club initiated two new members while welcoming back a returning member during their first fifth Tuesday afterhours meeting. Great Bend Pilot Club recently added an afterhours meeting designed to provide another opportunity for those interested in joining but not able to attend the monthly first and third Tuesday noon meetings.
Progress continues on new daycare facility in Stafford County

A joint daycare project continues to come to fruition in St. John. Stafford County Economic Development began making headway on the new facility in May. With the help of funds from the city of St. John and Stafford County Commission, a modular building was purchased for the daycare site at 413 N. Pearl in St. John. That building arrived in mid-November, and Eco Devo Director Kathleen Norman said progress now continues inside.
🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 at Butler

The Barton Community College basketball teams travel to Butler to take on the Grizzlies on Monday, Dec. 12. You can follow all the action by listening on 104.3 FM, greatbendpost.com or the B104.3 mobile app. The women tip-off at 5:30 p.m. in El Dorado with the men's game to follow...
New addition to Great Bend's Santas exhibit

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. The number of pieces in the Santas Around the World exhibit has remained constant since 2005, when the last two were constructed by Great Bend artist Loretta Miller. But this year, that number has increased by one with Mrs. Claus making her long-awaited appearance.
Cop Shop (12/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/7) At 3:37 a.m. a medical alarm was reported at 4600 Railroad Avenue. At 1:37 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at MM 97 on S. US 281 Highway. Battery. At 1:37 p.m. a battery was reported at 198 N. US 281 Highway.
