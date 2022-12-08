Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Gov. Justice | WVDHHR Cabinet Secretary retiring
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is retiring, Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday during a virtual press conference. Bill Crouch’s retirement will be effective December 31, 2022. Bill J. Crouch was appointed Cabinet Secretary of the West...
WSAZ
Thousands affected by phone/internet outage
EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
WSAZ
Structure fire shuts down road
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A structure fire has shut down Main Street in both directions in Mount Hope. Fayette County 911 dispatchers say they got the call just before 3:45 Monday morning. The fire is between North Michigan Avenue and North Mosley Avenue. Dispatchers say multiple agencies are on...
Comments / 0