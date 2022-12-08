ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

NBC2 Fort Myers

Two men shot at Fort Myers gas station

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are investigating after two men were shot at a gas station in Fort Myers overnight. Police were called to Marathon gas station, located at 2938 Fowler Street. The two are receiving treatments for gunshot wounds in local hospitals, according to FMPD. No...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 men shot at Marathon gas station on Fowler St in Fort Myers

Two men were shot inside a Marathon gas station in Fort Myers late Sunday night. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, two people received gunshot wounds inside the Marathon gas station at 2938 Fowler St. just after 11 p.m. FMPD calls the incident “an isolated dispute between individuals.” Two adult men are receiving treatment in local hospitals.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Great White Grill sports bar to reopen in January on Sanibel

A pair of devastating hurricanes have bookended The Great White Grill’s past and present. Owner John Nader opened Sanibel Island’s only authentic pizzeria/sports bar on Dec. 21, 2004, about four months after Hurricane Charley cut across the island. On Sept. 27, the eve of Hurricane Ian wrecking the...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 person hospitalized after crash at Tice intersection

One person was hospitalized after a Monday morning crash at an intersection in Tice. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a crash at the intersection of Tice Street and Ortiz Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. led to one person being transported to the hospital. A child was involved...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Alligator Alley

A motorcyclist was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash on Alligator Alley. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 67-year-old man from Pembroke Pines was traveling east in the right lane of Alligator Alley near mile marker 68 just before 3 p.m. He attempted to change into the left lane and lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned onto its side. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the right shoulder of the road.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres 19-year-old killed in Lee Boulevard crash

Florida Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old man from Lehigh Acres died after a crash on Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres Saturday morning. Troopers say the 19-year-old was driving west on Lee Boulevard toward Sunniland Boulevard at a high speed just before 8 a.m. when a semi-truck going east went to turn onto Sunniland.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

73-year-old Cape Coral man killed in Midpoint Bridge crash

A deadly crash occurred Friday morning on the Midpoint Bridge heading east into Fort Myers. The bridge was closed heading into Fort Myers while the Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash. It reopened just before 3 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol says there were five cars involved in...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers bar holds auction to benefit Ian victims

Hurricane Ian brought its storm surge sweeping over the streets of downtown Fort Myers in September, but Sunday night saw a different scene: People all throughout the city came together at the Lucky Screw to help those in need after Ian with a special auction. Ian’s landfall was a day...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Grease fire severely damages Immokalee Burger King

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A grease fire significantly damaged a Burger King in Immokalee Friday evening. According to fire officials, the Burger King at 1260 N 15th Street burned the attic and roof of the restaurant building. At around 6:47 p.m., Immokalee Fire, North Collier Fire and Collier County...
IMMOKALEE, FL

