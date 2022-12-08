Read full article on original website
Fort Myers Beach woman watches as her home is demolished after Ian
A woman watched as her home was demolished before her eyes. Hurricane Ian shifted the Fort Myers Beach home off its base, so she had no choice but to tear it down. More than two months after the storm, the Oyster Bay Mobile Home Park doesn’t look much better.
"Unbuildable" lots concern some Fort Myers Beach residents
As we reported on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, they say lots they bought years ago have been deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian, despite the fact other lots have received the go-ahead to rebuild.
Two men shot at Fort Myers gas station
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are investigating after two men were shot at a gas station in Fort Myers overnight. Police were called to Marathon gas station, located at 2938 Fowler Street. The two are receiving treatments for gunshot wounds in local hospitals, according to FMPD. No...
2 men shot at Marathon gas station on Fowler St in Fort Myers
Two men were shot inside a Marathon gas station in Fort Myers late Sunday night. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, two people received gunshot wounds inside the Marathon gas station at 2938 Fowler St. just after 11 p.m. FMPD calls the incident “an isolated dispute between individuals.” Two adult men are receiving treatment in local hospitals.
The Great White Grill sports bar to reopen in January on Sanibel
A pair of devastating hurricanes have bookended The Great White Grill’s past and present. Owner John Nader opened Sanibel Island’s only authentic pizzeria/sports bar on Dec. 21, 2004, about four months after Hurricane Charley cut across the island. On Sept. 27, the eve of Hurricane Ian wrecking the...
Two people shot after dispute at Fort Myers gas station
Fort Myers Police say two men were shot at a gas station on Sunday night. It happened at 2938 Fowler Street just after 11:00 p.m.
Authorities search for Fort Myers lottery ticket thieves
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the two women who stole numerous lottery tickets from a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers. The two women pictured were caught on camera attempting to cash in those stolen lottery tickets at the 7-Eleven at 11700 S on Cleveland Avenue. Authorities are...
1 person hospitalized after crash at Tice intersection
One person was hospitalized after a Monday morning crash at an intersection in Tice. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a crash at the intersection of Tice Street and Ortiz Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. led to one person being transported to the hospital. A child was involved...
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on I-75 in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after he lost control while driving on I-75 near mile marker 68 in Collier County. The motorcyclist tried to change from the right lane into the left lane, where he then lost control, and the motorcycle overturned onto its side.
Estero Blvd reopens after propane tank leak
Firefighters fixed a propane gas leak at Sunset Condos, in the 6400 block of Estero Blvd. on Thursday.
Concerns loom over reopening Sanibel Causeway next month
SANIBEL, Fla. — Some contractors and residents are questioning whether Sanibel Island is ready to reopen next month. The city announced the Sanibel Causeway is slated to open to everyone on Monday, January 2, one day after toll operations in Lee County resume. “I really think it’ll bring over...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Alligator Alley
A motorcyclist was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash on Alligator Alley. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 67-year-old man from Pembroke Pines was traveling east in the right lane of Alligator Alley near mile marker 68 just before 3 p.m. He attempted to change into the left lane and lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned onto its side. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the right shoulder of the road.
Diamondhead Resort to reopen doors soon to provide comfort for Ian survivors
A bit of normalcy slowly returning to Fort Myers Beach as the Coste Island Cuisine reopens its doors.
Lehigh Acres 19-year-old killed in Lee Boulevard crash
Florida Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old man from Lehigh Acres died after a crash on Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres Saturday morning. Troopers say the 19-year-old was driving west on Lee Boulevard toward Sunniland Boulevard at a high speed just before 8 a.m. when a semi-truck going east went to turn onto Sunniland.
Fort Myers Beach building sells for $2.1M
11340 Fort Myers LLC purchased a 4,258-square-foot building at 11340 Summerlin Square Drive on Fort Myers Beach from Por Summerlin LLC for $2.15 million. The property last sold in 2021 for $1,282,000.
Ian: Targeting more than $13M, mansions vie for most expensive sold on SWFL's Bonita Beach
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, at least a pair of properties are vying to become the most expensive sold on Bonita Beach. On Friday afternoon, the Dawn McKenna Group listed a $13.5 million estate at 26564 Hickory Blvd. that it said features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and more than 10.000 square feet of total living space.
73-year-old Cape Coral man killed in Midpoint Bridge crash
A deadly crash occurred Friday morning on the Midpoint Bridge heading east into Fort Myers. The bridge was closed heading into Fort Myers while the Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash. It reopened just before 3 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol says there were five cars involved in...
Downtown Fort Myers bar holds auction to benefit Ian victims
Hurricane Ian brought its storm surge sweeping over the streets of downtown Fort Myers in September, but Sunday night saw a different scene: People all throughout the city came together at the Lucky Screw to help those in need after Ian with a special auction. Ian’s landfall was a day...
Grease fire severely damages Immokalee Burger King
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A grease fire significantly damaged a Burger King in Immokalee Friday evening. According to fire officials, the Burger King at 1260 N 15th Street burned the attic and roof of the restaurant building. At around 6:47 p.m., Immokalee Fire, North Collier Fire and Collier County...
