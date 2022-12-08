ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Minimum pay is less than half a livable wage in Centre County. These jobs pay more

By Meredith Howard
Centre Daily Times
 4 days ago

Minimum pay is less than half of a livable wage in Centre County, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s living wage calculator . With the costs of food, housing and other necessities increasing, it’s becoming even more difficult to take care of basic needs with low wages.

The minimum wage a Centre County resident needs to make in order to afford food, housing, medical care, transportation and similar necessary expenses is $17.61 for one adult with no children, according to MIT.

Pennsylvania’s minimum wage for non-tipped workers is currently $7.25, the lowest standard pay allowed by federal law, and tipped workers can make a base pay of as little as $2.83 per hour .

What constitutes a livable wage depends on the number of dependents someone supports, as well as whether another adult in the household works full-time.

Here are a few of MIT’s livable wage calculations for Centre County:

  • $17.61 is livable for one adult without children

  • $31.30 for one adult with one child

  • $38.62 for one adult with two children

  • $25.95 for two adults with one working full-time (no children)

  • $30.47 for two adults and one child, with one adult working

  • $12.98 for two adults, both working, with no children

  • $17.31 for two adults, both working, with one child

The Centre Daily Times has rounded up State College-area job postings with minimal education and experience requirements that advertise wages of $17.61 or more per hour. Listings are current as of Dec. 8.

Position: Engineering technician at Hillis-Carnes Engineering Associates Inc.

  • State College

  • $18 to $23 per hour

  • No experience necessary. Requirements include having a reliable vehicle for construction sites, pre-employment drug testing and background check, ability to move/lift up to 80 pounds and the ability to “perform basic mathematical procedures and use measurement tools.”

Position: Assistant manager at Jersey Mike’s

  • State College

  • $18 to $20 per hour, plus tips

  • No experience required.

Position: Roadside assistance driver with AAA Southern Pennsylvania

  • State College

  • $20 per hour

  • Driver’s license and high school diploma or equivalent required; prior experience not necessary.

Position: Lineman - fiber optic communication lines at Centre WISP

  • Centre Hall, Pa.

  • $24 to $32 per hour

  • Driver’s license required, must be 18 years or older. Prior experience is a plus.

Position: Travel customer service representative at Hertz Car Rental

  • State College

  • $18 per hour

  • High school diploma or GED required; one year customer service experience preferred.

State College residents have to make more than 3 times the minimum wage to afford rent

