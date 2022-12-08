Read full article on original website
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps to No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after Alabama beats top-ranked Houston
Nate Oats has in short order turned Alabama into a consistent winner that's committed to a style that makes the Crimson Tide a dangerous matchup for anybody. They play fast. They shoot 3-pointers. They guard. They're really good. Houston became the latest program to see it up close Saturday. That's...
Gonzaga vs. Northern Illinois live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: Northern Illinois 3-6; Gonzaga 7-3 The #18 Gonzaga Bulldogs will stay at home another game and welcome the Northern Illinois Huskies at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 12 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. While not quite a landslide,...
Xavier faces Southern in final pre-Big East test
Flying high off Saturday’s local rivalry victory, Xavier will go for its fourth win in a row when it hosts
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach hospitalized in 'critical condition' with 'personal health issue'
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, 61, was transported from his home to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Sunday following a "personal health issue." He was deemed Monday to be in "critical condition," according to MSU. "Mike's family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of...
Iowa vs. Wisconsin: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Wisconsin Badgers and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Wisconsin beat the...
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win
Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
Grayson McCall enters transfer portal: Coastal Carolina star QB will play in bowl before exploring options
Coastal Carolina star quarterback Grayson McCall has entered the transfer portal, the redshirt junior announced Monday. Unlike many players who enter the portal at season's end, however, McCall will play in the Chanticleers' Birmingham Bowl appearance on Dec. 27 vs. East Carolina. "Nothing I can put into words can truly...
LOOK: Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz holds sign trolling Kansas basketball over NCAA violations
Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz has garnered a slight reputation for trolling during his time with the Tigers, and now he's taking it to the hardwood. During Missouri's basketball game against Kansas on Saturday, Drinkwitz poked fun at the Jayhawks over the NCAA investigation currently centered around the program. In...
Monday Night Football odds, line: Cardinals vs. Patriots prediction, NFL picks, bets from expert on 9-2 run
The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals square off in a primetime battle on Monday Night Football. The Patriots are 6-6 overall and still alive in the AFC playoff picture. They are the eighth seed in the NFL playoff bracket, but have lost two straight games. Meanwhile, the Cardinals own a 4-8 record and sit in third place in the NFC West. Arizona has lost four of their five outings, going 0-3 at home over that stretch.
Texas coach Chris Beard arrested on third-degree assault charge against family member
Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning, according to Travis County Sheriff's Office records. Beard, 49, was booked at 5:18 a.m. CT on a felony third-degree assault charge of a family/household member after allegedly strangling a person at a home. Police responded to a "disturbance hot...
St. John Bosco vs. Serra preview, game tracker, live updates: Get high school football scores at MaxPreps
Last year, Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) lost in its CIF Open Division Bowl Game to Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). This Saturday, the Padres have the chance to knock off the team that defeated the previously top-ranked Monarchs in the 2022 CIF Southern Division I Championship when they take on St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). The last appearance Serra made in a CIF championship bowl game came in 2017, when it defeated Cajon (San Bernardino, Calif.), 38-14.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable Monday
Adams is questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta due to right ankle soreness. Adams appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.0 minutes per game during that time. If he's unavailable Monday, Brandon Clarke will likely see increased run.
Stanford hires Troy Taylor: Sacramento State coach led team to three FCS playoff appearances
Stanford has hired Sacramento State's coach Troy Taylor to the same position, the university announced Saturday. Taylor leaves the Hornets following a wild 66-63 loss to Incarnate Word during the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs, ending a successful three-year run. A news conference to introduce Taylor is scheduled for Monday. He replaces David Shaw, who resigned in late November following a second straight 3-9 effort, marking the team's least-successful run under his watch.
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Tops 20 carries
Foreman rushed 21 times for 74 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks. He also caught his only target for one yard. Foreman led the Panthers in carries despite being listed with a foot injury earlier in the week. While he matched Chuba Hubbard for the team's lead in rushing yardage, both Hubbard and third-string tailback Raheem Blackshear managed to find the end zone while Foreman didn't. While they also made larger contributions in the passing game, Foreman's status as Carolina's bell cow over the second half of the season gives his value a solid floor ahead of Week 15's matchup versus Pittsburgh.
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Jaw-dropping numbers in loss
Jefferson secured 11 of 15 targets for 223 yards in the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday. Jefferson comfortably led the Vikings in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, with the fact Minnesota had to go pass-heavy as the game went on naturally benefitting the star receiver. He logged a team-long 47-yard catch along the way, and he's now just one grab away from his second straight 100-yard reception campaign. Jefferson's first opportunity to build on his season-best yardage tally comes in a Saturday afternoon home matchup against the Colts in Week 15.
College basketball rankings: Purdue grabs No. 1 spot, jumps undefeated Virginia in AP Top 25 poll
There's a new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball rankings with Purdue moving up three spots to take over the top spot in Monday's update after two of the top three teams in the sport took losses in the last week. The Boilermakers, who began the season unranked, are No. 1 in the poll for a second consecutive season after claiming the spot for a one-week stint also in 2021-22.
