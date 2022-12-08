ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

CBS Sports

Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win

Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Monday Night Football odds, line: Cardinals vs. Patriots prediction, NFL picks, bets from expert on 9-2 run

The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals square off in a primetime battle on Monday Night Football. The Patriots are 6-6 overall and still alive in the AFC playoff picture. They are the eighth seed in the NFL playoff bracket, but have lost two straight games. Meanwhile, the Cardinals own a 4-8 record and sit in third place in the NFC West. Arizona has lost four of their five outings, going 0-3 at home over that stretch.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sports

St. John Bosco vs. Serra preview, game tracker, live updates: Get high school football scores at MaxPreps

Last year, Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) lost in its CIF Open Division Bowl Game to Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). This Saturday, the Padres have the chance to knock off the team that defeated the previously top-ranked Monarchs in the 2022 CIF Southern Division I Championship when they take on St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). The last appearance Serra made in a CIF championship bowl game came in 2017, when it defeated Cajon (San Bernardino, Calif.), 38-14.
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable Monday

Adams is questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta due to right ankle soreness. Adams appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.0 minutes per game during that time. If he's unavailable Monday, Brandon Clarke will likely see increased run.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Stanford hires Troy Taylor: Sacramento State coach led team to three FCS playoff appearances

Stanford has hired Sacramento State's coach Troy Taylor to the same position, the university announced Saturday. Taylor leaves the Hornets following a wild 66-63 loss to Incarnate Word during the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs, ending a successful three-year run. A news conference to introduce Taylor is scheduled for Monday. He replaces David Shaw, who resigned in late November following a second straight 3-9 effort, marking the team's least-successful run under his watch.
STANFORD, CA
CBS Sports

Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Tops 20 carries

Foreman rushed 21 times for 74 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks. He also caught his only target for one yard. Foreman led the Panthers in carries despite being listed with a foot injury earlier in the week. While he matched Chuba Hubbard for the team's lead in rushing yardage, both Hubbard and third-string tailback Raheem Blackshear managed to find the end zone while Foreman didn't. While they also made larger contributions in the passing game, Foreman's status as Carolina's bell cow over the second half of the season gives his value a solid floor ahead of Week 15's matchup versus Pittsburgh.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Jaw-dropping numbers in loss

Jefferson secured 11 of 15 targets for 223 yards in the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday. Jefferson comfortably led the Vikings in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, with the fact Minnesota had to go pass-heavy as the game went on naturally benefitting the star receiver. He logged a team-long 47-yard catch along the way, and he's now just one grab away from his second straight 100-yard reception campaign. Jefferson's first opportunity to build on his season-best yardage tally comes in a Saturday afternoon home matchup against the Colts in Week 15.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Purdue grabs No. 1 spot, jumps undefeated Virginia in AP Top 25 poll

There's a new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball rankings with Purdue moving up three spots to take over the top spot in Monday's update after two of the top three teams in the sport took losses in the last week. The Boilermakers, who began the season unranked, are No. 1 in the poll for a second consecutive season after claiming the spot for a one-week stint also in 2021-22.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

