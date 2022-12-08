Northern California has best ice rinks in US, Yelp says. One is in a Sacramento suburb

Northern California cities ranked high in a “ Top 25 ice skating rinks in the U.S. and Canada ” Yelp listing.

The November ranking put Snoopy’s Home Ice Redwood Empire Ice Arena — located in Santa Rosa — in the top spot, with South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena in South lake Tahoe in fourth. Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville ranked No. 10 in the top 25 list.

Maggie Daley Park Chicago Park District , in Chicago, ranked No. 2. San Diego Ice Arena in San Diego trailed closely behind.

Yelp took its “all-time list” of skating rinks in both the U.S. and Canada with reviews that included the word “ice.” The destinations were then ranked using several factors including the total volume and review ratings.

The other Northern California ice skating rinks that made the “Top 25 ice skating rinks in the U.S. and Canada” list include Winter Lodge in Palo Alto (No. 14) and Shark Ice at San Jose in San Jose (No. 16).

Top ice skating rinks in Northern California

California ice rinks flooded the “ Top 25 ice skating rinks in the U.S. and Canada ” Yelp list with the most sought after locations in the U.S. located in the golden state. Here’s the list:

Snoopy’s Home Ice Redwood Empire Ice Arena | No. 1

Whether you’re interested in playing hockey, figure skating, ice skating lessons or joining the public on the ice — it all happens at Snoopy’s Home Ice at 1667 W Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. General skate sessions range from $8 to $14, plus an additional $2 to $4 for skate rentals.

San Diego Ice Arena | No. 3

Similar to Snoopy’s Home Ice, San Diego Ice Arena at 11048 Ice Skate Place, San Diego, offers public sessions and both ice hockey and figure skating lessons. Public skating sessions range from $17 to $20 and includes free skate rentals.

South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena | No. 4

South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena at 1176 Rufus Allen Blvd., South Lake Tahoe is open year-round for public ice skating sessions, no reservation needed. General admission ranges from $0 to $20. Skate rentals are an additional fee.

Skatetown Ice Arena | No. 10

Skatetown Ice Arena at 1009 Orlando Ave., Roseville includes a National Hockey League-sized rink for public skating and both figure skating and hockey lessons. The rink’s winter holiday rates for public skating range between $0 to $19 and skate rentals are included.

Winter Lodge | No. 14

Winter Lodge at 3009 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, includes an indoor and outdoor skating rink. Its smaller recreational outdoor rink is designed for families at $17 per person, plus a $5 skate rental fee.

Shark Ice at San Jose | No. 16

The 170,000 square-foot ice rink at Shark Ice at San Jose at 1500 South 10th St., San Jose is the “largest rink facility west of Mississippi.” General admission ranges from $9 to $140, plus a $6 skate rental fee.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento?

