ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, MN

Mercs get a big win and a tough loss

By John Woodrow
Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 4 days ago

The McGregor Mercs girls basketball team followed up its big win in the season opener will a tough loss on the road Dec. 1 to Cromwell-Wright 78-23.

The Cardinals jumped out to a big lead at the half and never looked back as the Mercs struggled to find the bottom of the basket. Courtney Gauthier led the Mercs with 12 points but it dropped after that with Paige Dean scoring four and Ava Guida, Maddie Maas and Josee Kellermann each scoring two and Isabelle Cook hitting a free throw.

McGregor was 1-2 from the line and the Cardinals were 5-14.

McGregor 11 12 23

Cromwell-Wright 49 29 78

Courtney Gauthier scored 15 points and Ava Guida had 12 as the McGregor Mercs girls basketball team opened its season with a thrilling 47-46 victory over the visiting Nashwauk-Keewatin Spartans Nov. 28.

The Mercs hung on at the end and survived a 4-25 shooting night from the free throw line to pick up the win. Emma Henderson hit a key three-pointer in the final minute and ended up with nine points while Maddie Maas had three and Violet Brekke, Paige Dean, Josee Kellermann and Claire Guyen all had two points.

Coach Andrea Bohn was happy with the win, “We came out ready to play and executed the little things well. We played great defense and kept our composure until the buzzer. We’ll be working on shooting and free throws for sure.”

Nashwauk-Keewatin 18 28 46

McGregor 23 24 47

McGregor returns to action Thursday, Dec. 8 at Floodwood.

Comments / 0

Related
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin gets short end of the stick

The Aitkin Gobbler boys basketball team ran into a buzz-saw in their opener Dec. 2 at home as the Perham Yellowjackets got off to a big lead on their way to an 84-32 victory. Eli Christy scored 10 points but the production went way down after that as Tanner Nissen added six, Isaac Asmus had 4, Brayden Smith and Alex Palm each had three and Andrew Martinson, Breckyn Williams and Nathan Price all had two points. ...
AITKIN, MN
lptv.org

Conner Erickson Returns Home to Brainerd After 3 Months in the Hospital

A senior captain on the Brainerd football team who had been in the hospital for the past three months finally got to return home. Conner Erickson collapsed on the sidelines during an away game in Moorhead due to a brain bleed and was rushed to the hospital on Sep. 9. Conner spent the last three months away from what he knew as a normal life and had not been back home to Brainerd until Friday.
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

"It was breathtaking": Conner Erickson gets hero's welcome after months in hospital

BRAINERD, Minn. -- Three months ago he was taken away by ambulance and on Friday he returned with a police escort.Brainerd High School football captain Conner Erickson, 18, was back at home for the first time since September 9th when he sustained a devastating head injury and collapsed on the field.Erickson underwent emergency surgery in Fargo and spent months in rehab at Mayo Clinic.On Friday afternoon, an entire community of family, friends, neighbors, teammates and classmates lined the street clad in "Warrior Blue" to offer him a hero's welcome."It was breathtaking," teammate Brandon Stark told CBS Minnesota. "Everybody loves him. You can't...
BRAINERD, MN
WDIO-TV

Brandon Weatherz: Quiet start to an active week

The focus of the forecast remains on a snowy system that will impact mid-week travel. Our Monday is quiet with cloudy skies and rather steady temperatures. Early morning temps begin around 30 degrees, then highs stay in low to mid-30s. We stay on the mild side again tonight with lows in mid-20s, then highs climb to mid-30s on Tuesday under cloudy skies.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Winter storm updates for this week

December 11. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of the Northland as a complex winter storm approaches. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates on Monday!
DULUTH, MN
knsiradio.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – Mother Nature is getting ready to dump snow and rain across central Minnesota this week. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Benton, Morrison and Stearns County from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the cities such as St. Cloud,...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Winter storm likely next week Tuesday through Thursday

December 9. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. A winter storm is likely to impact the Northland from Tuesday evening through Thursday, with accumulating snow being the primary concern. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast for updates, since things can and will change before mid next week.
DULUTH, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

McGrath Project broadband update

The final engineering plans have been created and the project is moving forward and on schedule according to Aitkin County Economic Development. This 4.8 million dollar project is scheduled to be completed by fall of 2023. The McGrath project is the shaded area above.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth’s Essentia Health Urgent Care Closed Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. — Those in Duluth may want a heads up on an important urgent care closure happening Sunday. The Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth will be closed all day Sunday due to a planned power outage. The urgent care is located at 400 East 3rd Street and will reopen...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Train Slams Into Vehicle In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A train slammed into a vehicle Friday in Superior. The crash happened around 1 p.m. The vehicle was stopped on the tracks as the train was approaching, according to police. The impact was not severe, but it was enough to push the vehicle from Tower Avenue...
SUPERIOR, WI
Aitkin Independent Age

An electric slide

This story is the first in a series, the next of which will be published in next week’s edition. Sitting on the east side of Aitkin County resides Tamarack, a small city with a population of about 100. In recent months, the area has gained more and more attention, as a high-grade nickel deposit has been detected below the earth’s surface, which Talon Metals in conjunction with Rio Tinto has...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Annual Lutefisk Dinner Cancelled

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Lutefisk Dinner at First Lutheran Church will not be happening again this year. The church says they’re concerned the indoor event would spread respiratory illnesses going around right now like COVID and the flu. In years past, the Nordic style dinner is a...
DULUTH, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin High School National Honor Society induction ceremony held

Aitkin High School National Honor Society induction ceremony held Front, from left: Kenna Garard, Bre Heins, Sam Much, Emma Ostrowski, Katelyn Welle, Raija Gustin, Sydnee Morris, Sophie Morris, Josie Kostick, Emma Jacobson; middle: Kobie Vanportfliet, Jess Much, Lexi Hills, Sage Puhl, Emma Miles, Tallulah Houser, Chloe Nyberg, Izzy Munsterteiger, Mallory Leitinger, Tyson Sjodin, Hannah Slette; back: Breckyn Williams, Kayli Bill, Zack Ehnstrom, Landen Kollar, Alex Palm, Brooke Zubke, Kendall Ratz, Alex Mateyka, Martin Henke, Walker Jones, Craig Ashton.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

County receives $100,000 grant to increase access to affordable child care

On Dec. 1, Governor Tim Walz visited CLUES in St. Paul to announce that the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is awarding nearly $2.5 million to 17 child care organizations representing communities throughout Minnesota. This latest round of grant funding will help increase the supply of quality child care providers to support regional economic development. “In every community across the state, we hear from families and small businesses that increasing access to affordable child care is the best way to support our...
MINNESOTA STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

Man’s body found in Aitkin County lake near McGregor

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release Friday afternoon announcing that the body of a man believed to be that of Lucas Dudden, a man reported missing from Carlton Oct. 31, was recovered from Rat Lake, located in Workman Township north of McGregor in Aitkin County. The body will be sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner to confirm the identity and determine the likely cause of death.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Community gathers to consider proposed recovery center

A community informational session was held on Nov. 15 at the former DAC building in McGregor to present information about the proposed Lifelong Recovery Center. Over 50 community members were in attendance. Support for the facility and concerns were expressed during the question and answer segment. Owner, Robert Swedeen, introduced himself and his wife Elizabeth. Swedeen explained he and his wife have been living in the McGregor area for the...
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Veterans Day at Aicota Assisted Living

Veterans Day was celebrated at Aicota Assisted Living by awarding resident veterans with Quilts of Valor. Seated is Dave Rued, Marlyn Eklund, Gary Williams. Standing is. Jack Fossen. Not pictured is Doug Kincaid and Lawrence Courier. The veterans were also presented a flag and card from VFW Post 1727 and Auxiliary.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin, MN
250
Followers
471
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at aitkinage.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy