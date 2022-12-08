Mercs get a big win and a tough loss

The McGregor Mercs girls basketball team followed up its big win in the season opener will a tough loss on the road Dec. 1 to Cromwell-Wright 78-23.

The Cardinals jumped out to a big lead at the half and never looked back as the Mercs struggled to find the bottom of the basket. Courtney Gauthier led the Mercs with 12 points but it dropped after that with Paige Dean scoring four and Ava Guida, Maddie Maas and Josee Kellermann each scoring two and Isabelle Cook hitting a free throw.

McGregor was 1-2 from the line and the Cardinals were 5-14.

McGregor 11 12 23

Cromwell-Wright 49 29 78

Courtney Gauthier scored 15 points and Ava Guida had 12 as the McGregor Mercs girls basketball team opened its season with a thrilling 47-46 victory over the visiting Nashwauk-Keewatin Spartans Nov. 28.

The Mercs hung on at the end and survived a 4-25 shooting night from the free throw line to pick up the win. Emma Henderson hit a key three-pointer in the final minute and ended up with nine points while Maddie Maas had three and Violet Brekke, Paige Dean, Josee Kellermann and Claire Guyen all had two points.

Coach Andrea Bohn was happy with the win, “We came out ready to play and executed the little things well. We played great defense and kept our composure until the buzzer. We’ll be working on shooting and free throws for sure.”

Nashwauk-Keewatin 18 28 46

McGregor 23 24 47

McGregor returns to action Thursday, Dec. 8 at Floodwood.