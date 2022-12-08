Cross country ski in Minnesota state parks, forests with Great Minnesota Ski Pass

ent of Natural Resources reminds Minnesotans that the Great Minnesota Ski Pass, which allows cross-country skiers of all levels to enjoy the extensive state ski trail system, is available for purchase.

“Many Minnesotans love to embrace winter and cross-country skiing is a wonderful opportunity to explore the state and get exercise at the same time,” Parks and Trails Director Ann Pierce said.

Skiers 16 or older must have a Great Minnesota Ski Pass to ski on groomed trails in Minnesota state parks, state forests and on state or grant-in-aid trails. The pass costs $10 per day, $25 per year or $70 for a three-year pass. Fees directly support maintenance of Minnesota’s state ski trail system.

The Great Minnesota Ski Pass can be purchased three ways: online at the Great Minnesota Ski Pass page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/SkiPass); by phone at 888-665-4236 or in person at any one of the 1,750 locations around the state that sell DNR permits and licenses and at state park offices during open hours.

A ski pass trails map and list of state parks with groomed ski trails is available on the cross-country skiing page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/ski ing). Skiers should check snow and trail conditions (mndnr.gov/snow) before heading out.

Skis are available to rent at five state parks: Flandrau, Glendalough, Lake Bemidji, Mille Lacs Kathio and Wild River. Check the individual state park web pages at mndnr.gov for details on pricing and availability of rental equipment.

For more information about ski passes, visit the Great Minnesota Ski Pass page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/SkiPass) or contact the DNR Information Center by emailing info.dnr@state.mn.us or by calling 888-646-6367 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. -4:30 p.m. Saturday.