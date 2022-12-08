Warriors weather Northland Storm

Lainee Spangler scored 27 points for the Northland Storm girls basketball team in the opener against Deer River Nov. 29 but the Storm came out on the short end of a 66-56 game on the road.

Emma Finke added 10 while Annika Spangler had seven, Kaija Neary had five, Bella Dunham had four, Morgan Humphrey had three and Tatum Peterson had three to complete the scoring.

The Storm were 10-19 from the free throw line and Coach Stacey Johnson had some thoughts, “We lost but I am very proud of the way our girls played. Our turnovers were down already from last season and they worked very hard.”

Northland 28 28 56

Deer River 24 42 66

The Storm are back in action Tuesday, Dec. 13 as the team hosts International Falls.