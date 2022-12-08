ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin Independent Age

Warriors weather Northland Storm

By John Woodrow
Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 4 days ago

Lainee Spangler scored 27 points for the Northland Storm girls basketball team in the opener against Deer River Nov. 29 but the Storm came out on the short end of a 66-56 game on the road.

Emma Finke added 10 while Annika Spangler had seven, Kaija Neary had five, Bella Dunham had four, Morgan Humphrey had three and Tatum Peterson had three to complete the scoring.

The Storm were 10-19 from the free throw line and Coach Stacey Johnson had some thoughts, “We lost but I am very proud of the way our girls played. Our turnovers were down already from last season and they worked very hard.”

Northland 28 28 56

Deer River 24 42 66

The Storm are back in action Tuesday, Dec. 13 as the team hosts International Falls.

Comments / 0

Related
Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie West cruises in first matchup with Sun Prairie East

Bragging rights for the budding girls basketball rivalry between Sun Prairie East and West belongs to the Wolves. Sun Prairie West hosted East on Saturday, Dec. 10 for the first edition of the rivalry and walked away with a 77-46 victory. "The girls were really excited for this game," Sun Prairie West head coach Ronda McLin said. "There were a lot of emotions, but we also wanted to make sure they were controlled emotions. We wanted to stay focused, control what we could, and do...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
KION News Channel 5/46

Nationwide winter storm set to bring everything from blizzard conditions to tornadoes

Originally Published: 12 DEC 22 03:48 ET Updated: 12 DEC 22 17:51 ET By Jennifer Gray and Haley Brink, CNN Meteorologists     (CNN) -- A large winter storm slammed into the western US over the weekend, blanketing mountain areas with heavy snow, and is now set to traverse the nation, threatening dangerous blizzard conditions, strong tornadoes, The post Nationwide winter storm set to bring everything from blizzard conditions to tornadoes appeared first on KION546.
COLORADO STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin, MN
250
Followers
471
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at aitkinage.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy