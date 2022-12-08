ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Health Highlights: Dec. 8, 2022​

By Ernie Mundell
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cAHr_0jc02Zij00

Melanoma patients who fail standard meds may have new option. An experimental therapy that uses the body's own immune system cells may beat a standard treatment for patients with advanced melanoma, a new trial finds. Read more

Statins may lower risk of deadly 'bleeding strokes.' These strokes, called intracerebral hemorrhages, involve bleeding in the brain and comprises about 15% to 30% of strokes, researchers noted. Read more

Lasik procedures should come with warning. Double vision, dry eyes, difficulty driving at night and, in rare cases, persistent eye pain can all accompany the procedure, according to a newly proposed FDA guidance. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
cohaitungchi.com

Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery

Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
studyfinds.org

Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke

NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
Smartlifeinfo

Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain

A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
MedicineNet.com

What Are 5 Disorders of the Nervous System?

Disorders of the nervous system can be categorized into five types: vascular disorders, infections, structural disorders, functional disorders, and degeneration. Vascular disorders: These disorders affect the blood vessels running through the central nervous system (CNS). Common examples include:. Subarachnoid hemorrhage. Subdural hemorrhage and hematoma. Extradural hemorrhage. Infections: Bacterial, parasitic, viral,...
The Independent

Mesothelioma: Signs and symptoms of asbestos cancer

Mesothelioma is a type of cancer that can grow in the lining of certain organs in the body.It most commonly impacts the lungs, but can also impact the lining of the stomach, heart or even testicles, according to the NHS website.According to the NHS more than 2,700 people are diagnosed with the condition each year, with it mostly being diagnosed in people over the age of 75 as mesothelioma takes a long time to develop.What causes mesothelioma?The vast majority of mesothelioma cases are caused when people are exposed to asbestos dust. Asbestos is the name for a naturally occurring...
The Herald News

Better Imaging Allows More Women to Opt for Breast-Conserving Surgery

FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Mastectomy has long been the standard of care for certain breast cancer patients, but it still may be more extensive than many women need, a new study suggests. Researchers found that many women who have two or even three breast tumors may be able to have breast-conserving lumpectomies instead of having the entire breast removed. That's because newer, more sensitive imaging techniques have...
TEXAS STATE
The Herald News

U.S. Health Officials Urge Indoor Masking in Major Cities as 'Tripledemic' Rages

MONDAY, Dec. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) – As three highly contagious respiratory viruses spread across the United States, straining hospitals and triggering drug shortages, health officials in some major cities and states are calling for a return to indoor masking. Over the past few weeks, COVID-19, the flu and RSV have made millions of Americans ill, and indoor masking is seen as one way to slow the spread of the viruses. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Herald News

Air Purifiers May Help the Hearts of People With COPD

MONDAY, Dec. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Having COPD can make it hard to breathe as it taxes both the lungs and the heart, but a new study offers a possible solution: Using an air purifier helped patients' hearts work better. Researchers found that when people with COPD, also known as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, consistently used air purifiers, their hearts were better able to adapt their heart rates in response to daily demands, something known as heart rate variability (HRV). HRV is a key...
Medical News Today

PCOS and depression: The link

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a group of symptoms that can impact females during their reproductive years. People with PCOS may be more likely to develop depression and anxiety. Around. 6–12% — of females living in the United States in their reproductive years have PCOS. Most people with...
ajmc.com

ICYMI: Top Highlights From ACC 2022

The American College of Cardiology’s 71st Scientific Session covered how to address the impact of social determinants of health on cardiovascular outcomes, understanding the latest developments in digital health, and the role of COVID-19 on heart health. The American College of Cardiology’s 71st Scientific Session was held on April...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Herald News

Smoking, Vaping Both Bad for Your Teeth & Gums: Study

MONDAY, Dec. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For those who care about their teeth, a new study sounds a pretty clear alarm: using tobacco in any form — including the increasingly popular practice of vaping — is a recipe for a dental nightmare. The warning comes from the U.S. National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR), after scientists analyzed several years of tracking data that looked at associations between smoking and poor dental health among thousands of American men and women. ...
Healthline

What to Know About Subclavian Steal Syndrome

Subclavian steal syndrome occurs when blood flow reverses in one of the arteries supplying blood to the neck, head, and arms. The condition is usually caused by a narrowing in one of the arteries and is treatable. Subclavian steal syndrome is a circulation issue that occurs when blood flow is...
MedicalXpress

Treating COPD

COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is a leading cause of disability and death in the U.S., according to the American Lung Association. More than 12.5 million people have been diagnosed with COPD, but millions more may have the disease without knowing it. COPD is a chronic inflammatory lung disease...
HealthCentral.com

Can Sleep Apnea Cause Heart Disease?

How sleep apnea affects the heart – including its relationship with high blood pressure and stroke – and what you can do about it. If you have sleep apnea, a condition in which you stop breathing momentarily throughout the night, there’s a good chance it leaves you feeling sleepy during the day. It also has deep implications for your health: Over time, the chronic disorder can raise your risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, heart failure, and stroke.
FLORIDA STATE
The Herald News

Antibody Treatment Makes Inroads Against Multiple Myeloma

MONDAY, Dec. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental immunotherapy appears highly effective in attacking bone marrow cancer, with nearly three in four patients responding to the treatment, new clinical trial results show. The drug, talquetamab, works by binding to the body's immune cells as well as to multiple myeloma cancer cells. The therapy -- called a bispecific antibody -- directs white blood cells to attack and kill multiple myeloma...
Medical News Today

What to know about AFib vs atrial flutter

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) and atrial flutter are both arrhythmias, which are atypical heart rhythms. They may occur when something prevents electrical signals in the heart from functioning correctly. This article explores what AFib and atrial flutter are as well as the symptoms, causes, complications, treatments, and prevention methods for each.
aao.org

Sleep Apnea and Glaucoma

Do you have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)? If so, you probably know that leaving it untreated can lead to serious health problems like high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke. But did you know that this dangerous sleep disorder may also lead to vision loss from glaucoma?. OSA is a...
Medical News Today

What to know about Fitz-Hugh-Curtis syndrome

Fitz-Hugh-Curtis syndrome (FHCS) is a rare complication of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). FHCS occurs almost exclusively in females and causes symptoms such as abdominal pain, fever, and malaise. Other names for FHCS may include gonococcal perihepatitis and perihepatitis syndrome. The condition occurs as a potential complication of PID, when a...
cohaitungchi.com

Endometriosis And Thyroid disease: Is There Really A Connection?

As many as 10 in every 100 women are believed to suffer from endometriosis, a chronic inflammatory condition in which the womb’s lining starts building up in areas outside of it, too. These extrauterine endometriosis lesions can affect many different parts of the reproductive system and beyond — the fallopian tubes, ovaries, bladder, and bowels, for instance. Unsurprisingly, persistent pelvic pain is one of the main symptoms.
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify gene that controls scarring in damaged hearts

Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School have identified a gene that controls the behavior of a specific type of cardiac macrophage responsible for excessive scarring during the early phases of common heart diseases or cardiomyopathies. When the gene, called WWP2, is blocked, heart function is improved and scar tissue formation is slowed, delaying the progression to heart failure.
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy