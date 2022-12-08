Read full article on original website
Illinois quick hits: $1.8 billion for unemployment debt; RTA eyes tax and fee hikes
A new Illinois law aims to spend $1.8 billion on the fund that pays out unemployment benefits. An unexpected surge in revenue fuels the plan, with $1.3 billion paying off a federal loan to Illinois. Unemployment spiked in 2020 when the government shut down businesses during the pandemic. The legislation...
Illinois quick hits: Search warrant policy changes; higher gas taxes, minimum wage next year
Starting Jan. 1, more than 190 new laws are set to take effect. Among them is the controversial end of cash bail from the SAFE-T Act. The state’s motor fuel tax will increase by about 3.2 cents a gallon. A second increase will kick in six months later. The state’s minimum wage also increases to $13 per hour. Other measures include impacts on education, health care and even hunting.
Report: Illinois sees biggest increase in cigarette smuggling
(The Center Square) – A new report shows that many Illinois residents are going out of state to purchase their cigarettes, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost tax revenue. A joint report by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Tax Foundation shows that...
State’s Unfunded Pension Liability Grows
Even though the state has put extra money toward its pension obligations in recent years, Illinois’s unfunded pension liability grew by 7.5 percent in the fiscal year that ended last June, according to a new report. The state’s five pension funds all lost money over that 12-month period because...
Pritzker Willing To Consider Legalizing Cannabis Delivery
Nearly three years after recreational cannabis first became legal in Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker says he’d be willing to consider allowing pot to be delivered right to your door. Several other states permit cannabis dispensaries to offer delivery of the drug, but that’s not permitted in Illinois. Pritzker said...
Illinois Jeep Plant To Be Idled Next Year
The Illinois plant that builds Jeep Cherokees will shut down early next year, perhaps for good, resulting in indefinite layoffs for more than 13-hundred workers. The parent company of Chrysler would not comment on the future of the Belvidere plant or on reports that production of the Jeep Cherokee is being moved to Mexico.
Changes Coming To State ”One Day Rest In Seven” Law
Changes are coming to the state’s One Day Rest in Seven Act. That state law specifies that workers must be given a day of rest every workweek and are entitled to breaks during daily work shifts. The changes effective January 1st clarify that employees should have at least an additional 20-minute break during a 12-hour or longer work shift, and must get at least 24 consecutive hours of rest in any seven-day work period. It also requires signage about the law to be posted in workplaces.
Illinois shelters overwhelmed as high cost of living forcing many to give up their pets
(The Center Square) – Illinois animal shelters are reporting an overwhelming number of surrendered pets this year. Dean Daubert, chief operations officer at Anderson Humane in South Elgin, said the shelter has handled 3,000 more pets this year than it did in 2021. Daubert said he does not buy...
Illinois bill defines these guns as ‘assault weapons’
A measure being debated at the Illinois statehouse defines dozens of semi-automatic pistols, shotguns and rifles as “assault weapons.”. House Bill 5855 from state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, is being debated in a House committee this week. If passed, the measure would prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card unless they are enlisted in the armed services. The bill would also prohibit the sale and possession of any magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Among other provisions include extending gun-related restraining orders from six months to a year.
Hearings set for bill to ban certain guns in Illinois
(The Center Square) – Contentious debate is expected during Illinois legislative hearings over a proposed gun and magazine ban. House Bill 5855 from state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, would redefine dozens of different types of rifles, pistols and shotguns as “assault weapons.” If approved, anyone who owns them would have 300 days to register them with state police. All future sales would be prohibited.
Tributes Pour In After Death Of State Senator
Politicians on both sides of the aisle are remembering Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett, who died unexpectedly Friday at the age of 45. His office says Bennett was apparently suffering from a large brain tumor when he was rushed to the hospital Thursday. Governor JB Pritzker says the Champaign Democrat...
Sports Betting Sets New Record In Illinois
Sports betting continues to break records in Illinois. WCIA-TV reports that online and in-person sportsbooks took in a total of $1 billion in wagers during October. Sports betting website playillinois.com says October is one of the biggest months for gambling on games, with multiple leagues in action. Football was the biggest source of wagering activity, with $350 million in bets taken on games during the month.
