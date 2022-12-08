Read full article on original website
Related
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
World Pancreatic Cancer Day: 14 symptoms you’re most likely to ignore
If you’ve got indigestion and stomach ache, and maybe you’re off your food and feeling a bit sick, you might think you’ve just got a tummy bug. And while that’s by far the most likely cause, always be aware that they’re the symptoms of something far worse too – the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, pancreatic cancer.Symptoms of the disease, which is diagnosed in around 10,500 people in the UK every year, can often be mistaken for other, far more benign, conditions, and that’s why many people don’t seek medical help until the cancer is in its later stages and...
studyfinds.org
Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke
NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
Medical News Today
What is the link between alcohol and pancreatic cancer?
Some research shows a link between heavy alcohol consumption and pancreatic cancer. Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol may also lead to chronic pancreatitis, which increases pancreatic cancer risk. Pancreatic cancer develops in the pancreas, the organ that produces enzymes to aid digestion. Symptoms may appear only in the later stages...
Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain
A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
MedicineNet.com
What Are 5 Disorders of the Nervous System?
Disorders of the nervous system can be categorized into five types: vascular disorders, infections, structural disorders, functional disorders, and degeneration. Vascular disorders: These disorders affect the blood vessels running through the central nervous system (CNS). Common examples include:. Subarachnoid hemorrhage. Subdural hemorrhage and hematoma. Extradural hemorrhage. Infections: Bacterial, parasitic, viral,...
10 Unexpected Signs Of Endometrial Cancer
Abnormal vaginal bleeding is by far the most common symptom of endometrial cancer. However, there are some more unexpected symptoms as well. Keep reading.
MedicalXpress
Treating COPD
COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is a leading cause of disability and death in the U.S., according to the American Lung Association. More than 12.5 million people have been diagnosed with COPD, but millions more may have the disease without knowing it. COPD is a chronic inflammatory lung disease...
Medical News Today
What to know about nutcracker syndrome
Nutcracker syndrome (NS) is a condition in which two arteries compress the left renal vein (LRV), interfering with blood flow out of the left kidney. The condition has this name because the compression resembles a nutcracker cracking a nut. NS does not always cause symptoms, but some people may experience...
MedicalXpress
Consumer Health: Who is at risk for inflammatory bowel disease?
Researchers estimate that more than half a million people in the U.S. have Crohn's disease, and 600,000 to 900,000 people in the U.S. have ulcerative colitis, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Inflammatory bowel disease is an umbrella term used to describe disorders that...
Healthline
What to Know About Subclavian Steal Syndrome
Subclavian steal syndrome occurs when blood flow reverses in one of the arteries supplying blood to the neck, head, and arms. The condition is usually caused by a narrowing in one of the arteries and is treatable. Subclavian steal syndrome is a circulation issue that occurs when blood flow is...
Lima News
Strategies to break the heart disease and diabetes link
Heart disease remains a leading cause of death around the world. And diabetes is one of the risk factors for heart disease. Diabetes is a growing global health concern, with more than 422 million people living with this metabolic disorder — the majority of those with Type 2 diabetes.
Medical News Today
What to know about heart shock for AFib
A heart shock, which doctors call electrical cardioversion, may restore the heart’s regular rhythm. A doctor may recommend a heart shock to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib). If a person’s heart has an atypical rate or rhythm, which doctors call arrhythmia, it. uncoordinated and sluggish blood circulation. This can...
Healthline
Bow Hunter’s Syndrome: What You Should Know
Bow Hunter’s syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that can cause dizziness, fainting, and other symptoms. It can resolve itself naturally, but it’s treatable if a doctor diagnoses and treats it properly. Bow Hunter’s syndrome is a condition whose symptoms people can easily miss, but it can lead...
buffalohealthyliving.com
What is Peripheral Neuropathy?
According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), peripheral neuropathy is one of many conditions that involve damage to the peripheral nervous system that transmits signals between the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord) to all other parts of the body. “Peripheral nerves send many...
Medical News Today
What to know about AFib vs atrial flutter
Atrial fibrillation (AFib) and atrial flutter are both arrhythmias, which are atypical heart rhythms. They may occur when something prevents electrical signals in the heart from functioning correctly. This article explores what AFib and atrial flutter are as well as the symptoms, causes, complications, treatments, and prevention methods for each.
aao.org
Sleep Apnea and Glaucoma
Do you have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)? If so, you probably know that leaving it untreated can lead to serious health problems like high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke. But did you know that this dangerous sleep disorder may also lead to vision loss from glaucoma?. OSA is a...
cohaitungchi.com
Endometriosis And Thyroid disease: Is There Really A Connection?
As many as 10 in every 100 women are believed to suffer from endometriosis, a chronic inflammatory condition in which the womb’s lining starts building up in areas outside of it, too. These extrauterine endometriosis lesions can affect many different parts of the reproductive system and beyond — the fallopian tubes, ovaries, bladder, and bowels, for instance. Unsurprisingly, persistent pelvic pain is one of the main symptoms.
Medical News Today
Is hyperthyroidism life threatening?
If a person does not receive treatment, hyperthyroidism can have serious effects. One of these is a life threatening condition called thyroid storm. During a thyroid storm, a person’s heart rate, body temperature, and blood pressure can rapidly increase. While a thyroid storm can be fatal without treatment, most people improve.
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
Comments / 0