Pasco, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD responds to early morning car vs. structure crash

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police Officers responded to the 2500 block of Kennewick Avenue early in the morning of December 12 for a vehicle vs. structure crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but according to the KPD, icy roads and freezing fog likely contributed to the crash.
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Man, Woman Shot in Pasco After Suspect Fires at Police

Two people have been flown out of the Tri-City area following a shooting in Pasco Wednesday night. Pasco Police return fire after man fires at them during a struggle. According to Commander Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department, the Special Investigations Unit, or SIU, has been requested by Pasco PD due to an officer-involved shooting.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

SR 397 closed in Pasco after semi rolls

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Northbound lanes of SR 397 are currently blocked after a semi-truck and trailer rollover near 397 and James Street. According to the State Patrol the rollover is just south of I-182, near the SR 12 interchange. According to the Washington Department of Transportation a detour is available...
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

No Weapons Found at Southridge HS, Threat Was Part of Hoax

According to information released by the Kennewick School District around 2 PM Friday, it was apparently a hoax. Shortly after 12 noon Friday, December 9th, KSD sent out an alert via their new Parent Square system, indicating SHS had been locked down because Kennewick Police got a call about a weapon in a classroom at the school. Due to proximity, Chinook Middle School and Sagecrest Elementary were also locked down.
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Two In Critical Condition After Shootout with Pasco Police

(Pasco, WA) -- The Special Investigations Unit is now looking into an officer-involved shooting that involved Pasco Police Department Wednesday night. This happened around 11:45 at the Lakeview Trailer Park, 1505 South Road 40 East. The initial call was for a disturbance in progress. Upon arriving at the scene, officers heard a disturbance coming from inside of a trailer. Upon entering that trailer, police found a man holding a firearm and struggling with a woman. That man, says SIU, pointed his gun at the officers and fire. One of the police returned fire and retreated from the trailer's door, all the while the suspect continued to fire his weapon.
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour

According to Washington State Patrol, A deadly semi rollover crash on I-82 near mile post 116 just south of Kennewick causes traffic detour. WSP says the west bound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson says overall in Kennewick there have been close to 51 crashes since Friday. He goes on to say that there have been 7 crashes in Yakima, 10 in Grandview and 5 in Walla Walla. If you are planning on traveling in Washington make sure to check wash-dots website for 24/7 road conditions and check tripcheck.com if you are planning on traveling in Oregon.
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Is Friday Weapons Threat at Multiple KSD Schools Part of Hoax?

Just after 12 noon on Friday December 9th, 3 Kennewick schools went into lockdown. Southridge High, Chinook Middle School and Sagecreast Elementary locked down. According to an email and text alert sent out by KSD via their new Parent Square alert program, Kennewick Police on Friday received a phone call that there was a weapon in a classroom at Southridge High School.
KENNEWICK, WA
koze.com

Othello, WA Man Arrested With 1/2 Pound of Meth

LEWISTON, ID – A 40-year-old Othello, Washington man was arrested after Lewiston Police reportedly discovered a half pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday night in North Lewiston. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, officers stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry for failing to stop at a stop sign.
LEWISTON, ID
97 Rock

Multiple Kennewick Schools on Lockdown

Southridge High School, Chinook Middle School and Sage Crest Elementary have been placed on lockdown as Kennewick Police are investigating a potential threat. In a release, the Kennewick School District said "Kennewick Police received a phone call report of weapon in a classroom at Southridge High School. Police are currently searching the building to find out if there is any credibility to the report. We are receiving reports that this may be part of a hoax happening at multiple schools in the state."
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Desert Plateau Luminaria will light path through hundreds of Pasco homes

PASCO, Wash. — The Desert Plateau Neighborhood is hosting its annual Luminaria on December 17, offering miles of decorated homes and light displays for the Tri-Cities to come observe. The tradition has been ongoing since 1985, according to the press release. The luminaria goes from Burden Boulevard and Argent...
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Pit Bull Pen’s 2nd Annual Holiday Pup Crawl

RICHLAND, Wash.- It’s the season of giving! The Pit Bull Pen is hosting its 2nd Annual Holiday Pup Crawl. The Pup Crawl will be off Kingsgate Way in Richland starting at 4pm on Saturday, December 10th. The event brings people together with one furry thing in common, THEIR PUPS!
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

