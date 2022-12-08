Read full article on original website
Related
Driver with distinctive tattoos slams into Kennewick police car making her escape
Kennewick police are asking for help finding the distinctive woman.
Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD responds to early morning car vs. structure crash
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police Officers responded to the 2500 block of Kennewick Avenue early in the morning of December 12 for a vehicle vs. structure crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but according to the KPD, icy roads and freezing fog likely contributed to the crash.
Tri-City Herald
2 Tri-Cities teens killed a beloved coach 18 years ago. Now one wants his sentence cut
Two of Bob Mars’ sons had to grow up without their father, and now one of the men found guilty of his murder could be set free a decade early because of changes in state law. His family is asking the community to attend a hearing this week and...
KPD: Wanted woman slams into Kennewick patrol car in attempt to run from police
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A wanted woman from Kennewick has four more charges against her after police said she slammed into one of their patrol cars in an effort to run from them. It happnened on the 3300 block of West 9th Avenue on December 7. Around 10 p.m., police officers from the Kennewick Police Department arrived after a report that...
Man, Woman Shot in Pasco After Suspect Fires at Police
Two people have been flown out of the Tri-City area following a shooting in Pasco Wednesday night. Pasco Police return fire after man fires at them during a struggle. According to Commander Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department, the Special Investigations Unit, or SIU, has been requested by Pasco PD due to an officer-involved shooting.
nbcrightnow.com
SR 397 closed in Pasco after semi rolls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Northbound lanes of SR 397 are currently blocked after a semi-truck and trailer rollover near 397 and James Street. According to the State Patrol the rollover is just south of I-182, near the SR 12 interchange. According to the Washington Department of Transportation a detour is available...
New details released after false active shooter report at Kennewick high school
KENNEWICK, Wash. – New details have been released after a false active shooter report happened at a Kennewick High School late Friday morning. Authorities said a person made a 911 phone call and said there was an active shooter at Southridge High School. They said the caller even gave a description of the shooter and the gun. The caller even...
No Weapons Found at Southridge HS, Threat Was Part of Hoax
According to information released by the Kennewick School District around 2 PM Friday, it was apparently a hoax. Shortly after 12 noon Friday, December 9th, KSD sent out an alert via their new Parent Square system, indicating SHS had been locked down because Kennewick Police got a call about a weapon in a classroom at the school. Due to proximity, Chinook Middle School and Sagecrest Elementary were also locked down.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Entire life gone in minutes.’ WA 21-year-old still critical after dramatic fire rescue
Gavin Conatser dreamed of becoming an Army Ranger. Now the Kennewick 21-year-old is in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle fighting to recover from severe burns and lung damage. An early morning house fire last week left him with second- and third-degree burns before his girlfriend,...
Stolen Vehicle Suspect Nabbed, KPD Says Possibly Linked to More
Kennewick Police say 40 percent of stolen vehicles in November were left with the engines running and keys inside. They did nab one of the suspects. Suspect caught driving stolen car shortly after theft. Police were called to the 4400 block fo South Ione Street around 9 AM Thursday, for...
Two In Critical Condition After Shootout with Pasco Police
(Pasco, WA) -- The Special Investigations Unit is now looking into an officer-involved shooting that involved Pasco Police Department Wednesday night. This happened around 11:45 at the Lakeview Trailer Park, 1505 South Road 40 East. The initial call was for a disturbance in progress. Upon arriving at the scene, officers heard a disturbance coming from inside of a trailer. Upon entering that trailer, police found a man holding a firearm and struggling with a woman. That man, says SIU, pointed his gun at the officers and fire. One of the police returned fire and retreated from the trailer's door, all the while the suspect continued to fire his weapon.
FOX 11 and 41
I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour
According to Washington State Patrol, A deadly semi rollover crash on I-82 near mile post 116 just south of Kennewick causes traffic detour. WSP says the west bound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson says overall in Kennewick there have been close to 51 crashes since Friday. He goes on to say that there have been 7 crashes in Yakima, 10 in Grandview and 5 in Walla Walla. If you are planning on traveling in Washington make sure to check wash-dots website for 24/7 road conditions and check tripcheck.com if you are planning on traveling in Oregon.
Is Friday Weapons Threat at Multiple KSD Schools Part of Hoax?
Just after 12 noon on Friday December 9th, 3 Kennewick schools went into lockdown. Southridge High, Chinook Middle School and Sagecreast Elementary locked down. According to an email and text alert sent out by KSD via their new Parent Square alert program, Kennewick Police on Friday received a phone call that there was a weapon in a classroom at Southridge High School.
koze.com
Othello, WA Man Arrested With 1/2 Pound of Meth
LEWISTON, ID – A 40-year-old Othello, Washington man was arrested after Lewiston Police reportedly discovered a half pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday night in North Lewiston. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, officers stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry for failing to stop at a stop sign.
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 8, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Multiple Kennewick Schools on Lockdown
Southridge High School, Chinook Middle School and Sage Crest Elementary have been placed on lockdown as Kennewick Police are investigating a potential threat. In a release, the Kennewick School District said "Kennewick Police received a phone call report of weapon in a classroom at Southridge High School. Police are currently searching the building to find out if there is any credibility to the report. We are receiving reports that this may be part of a hoax happening at multiple schools in the state."
FOX 11 and 41
Desert Plateau Luminaria will light path through hundreds of Pasco homes
PASCO, Wash. — The Desert Plateau Neighborhood is hosting its annual Luminaria on December 17, offering miles of decorated homes and light displays for the Tri-Cities to come observe. The tradition has been ongoing since 1985, according to the press release. The luminaria goes from Burden Boulevard and Argent...
FOX 11 and 41
Pit Bull Pen’s 2nd Annual Holiday Pup Crawl
RICHLAND, Wash.- It’s the season of giving! The Pit Bull Pen is hosting its 2nd Annual Holiday Pup Crawl. The Pup Crawl will be off Kingsgate Way in Richland starting at 4pm on Saturday, December 10th. The event brings people together with one furry thing in common, THEIR PUPS!
Icy roads force Tri-City school delays Dec. 12. Hanford on late start
Schools around the Mid-Columbia have already started announcing delays for Monday morning. Here’s a list of the latest alerts.
97 Rock
Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0