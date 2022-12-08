A pair of in-city rivals sitting at 3-0 on the young season shared the floor on Friday as Divine Child made the short trip across town over to Fordson. Both teams have been largely convincing in their respective starts to the campaign. Prior to a six-point win against Canton their last time out, Divine Child won its first two games by a combined 71 points. Fordson also showed similar levels of one-sided dominance, winning by an average of more than 31 points per game and allowing a combined 34 points in their last two contests.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO