Fairhaven, MA

Boston Globe

These igloos and fire pits are open this winter

A running list of igloo and fire pit hangouts available for booking. As Massachusetts residents seek socially distant ways to dine and hang out this winter amid the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and other venues have answered the call by offering private igloos and fire pits. Boston’s Evergreen Eatery + Cafe...
BOSTON, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Loud Muffler, Loud Dog & Loud Youths

9:15 a.m. – A Middle Road resident told police about a damaged mailbox. She said she heard what sounded like a crash at around 7:30 a.m. and saw the damaged mailbox along with some pieces of a broken headlight nearby when she went outside an hour later. 9:52 a.m....
COVENTRY, RI
WPRI 12 News

Southern New Englanders prepare for snow

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory Sunday for Kent and Providence Counties.  Accumulations were expected to range from 2-4″ in Kent and Providence Counties.  12 News spoke with people preparing for the snowfall including Doug Metz and his son, Gavin.  “I don’t like snow, for real, it’s […]
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Roads to Close for Waterfront Tower Demolition

NEW BEDFORD — Two New Bedford roads will be briefly closed tomorrow afternoon as workers demolish the former Eversource/Sprague power plant — including the well-known "cigarette" smoke stack — on the waterfront. The temporary closure of parts of Rt. 18 and MacArthur Drive will start at 2...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Two Providence Pizza Shops Get the ‘One Bite’ Treatment from David Portnoy

Looks like Barstool CEO President David Portnoy was getting his pizza fix all over Providence, Rhode Island, this weekend. Featured on the latest episode of “One Bite Pizza Reviews,” Twins Pizza in North Providence passed the vibe check with flying colors, and the owner of Jeff’s Wood Fired Pizza in East Providence is left sweating until its official pizza score is released.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Natick Mall Blowing Minds with New Santa Claus Experience

I don't care how creative you think you are, you have never dreamed of creating a visit-with-Santa experience like the one at Natick Mall. I understand that nearly every mall in America convinces Santa to visit with local boys and girls. His ability to seemingly be in more than one place at a time is all part of the magic of Santa, and way beyond what my brain can understand.
NATICK, MA
ABC6.com

The season’s first snowstorm headed towards Providence

The main event for Sunday evening is a small (Alberta Clipper type) storm system coming our way from the Midwest. We’ll see cloudy conditions throughout the night with the threat of an afternoon snow or rain shower around, but with temperatures in the mid 30s there won’t be anything to worry about in terms of any accumulation. Once we get past nightfall though that’s when steady light snow overspreads the region. Untreated roads will become snow covered throughout the evening hours.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Getting Ready For A Little Snow Sunday Night

We’ll be looking at a cloudy sky tonight with an isolated snow shower or flurry possible. However, if you are in Plymouth county of MA or on the Cape you will see occasional snow and rain showers as a result of Northeasterly winds coming in off the ocean. Folks in this region may wake up to some grassy coatings of snow in the morning. All of this activity is not the main storm system that we’ve been focusing on though as that is small (Alberta Clipper type) storm system coming our way from the Midwest.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
FUN 107

Wareham Man Reacts After Remembrance Tree for Father Is Stolen

A Remembrance Tree for Hugh Harp's father was stolen from Besse Park in Wareham earlier this week, but what Harp wants from the thief is pretty simple. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Grinch crept into Besse Park in Wareham and stole a completely decorated tree that had been dedicated to a pair of Navy veterans. Certainly not the Christmas spirit the Remembrance Trees were created to spread, but the victim isn't letting the theft ruin his holiday plan.
WAREHAM, MA
WPRI 12 News

Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Military Museum Is a Hidden Gem [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

If you haven't visited the Fort Taber-Fort Rodman Military Museum in New Bedford's South End, you are missing something special. It's a tribute to those Greater New Bedford residents who served this country in wars and conflicts throughout our history. It's been called the "biggest small museum in America," and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
