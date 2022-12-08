ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: Genre calendar released

HOUSTON - The annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is months away, but that hasn't stopped organizers from teasing us with what to expect!. A genre calendar was released Monday featuring the entertainer lineup and when fans can expect tickets to go on sale. As of this writing, only a...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Janet Jackson announces stops in Texas during 2023 tour

HOUSTON - Multi-Grammy Award-winning singer Janet Jackson will be paying the Lone Star State a visit as part of her 2023 North American Tour. The highly-anticipated "Together Again" tour, produced by Live Nation, will start Spring 2023 visiting several North American arenas and amphitheaters. As part of that tour, Jackson will be making a stop at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Friday, June 2, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston Saturday, June 2, and Austin at the Moody Center on June 4.
DALLAS, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston radio legend Funky Larry Jones presented with honorary doctorate

HOUSTON - It's been a pretty eventful weekend for Houston's own radio legend Funky Larry Jones, who recently was presented with an honorary doctorate. This comes after the long-time Majic 102.1 DJ was inducted into the 2022 Texas Radio Hall of Fame. A few days before that, Jones was granted a lifetime achievement award.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

12 Days of Christmas Day 3: The McDonald Family

FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 3, we're giving holiday cheer to the McDonald family.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Dealing with heartburn during the holidays

We can eat lots of different foods and drinks at holiday parties this season, but it can sometimes cause heartburn. Dr. Brooks Cash with UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann shares advice on how to prevent it.
fox26houston.com

Powerful coast-to-coast storm system reaches Houston Tuesday afternoon

HOUSTON - Tuesday will mark the beginning of a significant pattern change to Southeast Texas as a strong cold front approaches, putting an abrupt end to the unseasonably warm and humid conditions that have lingered around for the start of December. This storm system hammered the west coast over the...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Mostly cloudy in the 60s Sunday afternoon with few showers

Houston will continue to see a few showers around until a cold front arrives Tuesday afternoon. That front will create some severe storms with some of those possible in Southeast Texas. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible late on Tuesday. Skies will gradually clear on Wednesday as some chilly weather moves into the area for the rest of the week.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Cold front bringing storms to Houston area early Sunday morning

Cold front expected to bring storms to Houston early Sunday morning. Houston - A cold front will be bringing a broken line of storms into the Houston area overnight into early Sunday morning. The rain should end around noon and milder temperatures will hang around Southeast Texas until a stronger front arrives on Tuesday. That will begin a much cooler and drier pattern.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Cloudy and slightly cooler Monday morning, then isolated showers

Big changes are on the way with a powerful area of low pressure that will bring a blizzard to the Central Plains and severe storms from Texas to Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Look for a mostly quiet, cloudy Monday here with a few light showers. Tuesday brings a chance for storms, especially by the afternoon and evening and a few could be strong. The highest risk for severe weather will be northeast of Houston. The rest of the week will be much cooler with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s and 60s.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Women seen on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Authorities across the Houston area are looking for thieves responsible for recently stealing from retail stores. "Always during the holiday season we do see an uptick in organized retail crime in general," said Lt. Danny Keele from the Jersey Village Police Department. SUGGESTED: New surveillance video...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston shooting: Woman found shot to death in ditch on Harland Drive

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a ditch in a northwest Houston neighborhood. The woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds near Harland Drive and Cyr shortly before 4 a.m. Monday. Officers initially responded to the area after someone reported hearing gunshots....
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Small church bus crashes, flips over with 13 children onboard

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating a small church bus crash with more than 15 on board including children in east Harris County. Details are limited as it's an active scene, but initial details from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said via Twitter that deputies were called to an apartment complex at 90 Uvalde Rd in Timberwood.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

19-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Houston crash

HOUSTON - A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged following a deadly crash in Houston over the weekend. Police say Jose Martinez Vasquez, 19, is charged with intoxication manslaughter. The identity of the 26-year-old woman who died in the crash has not been released. The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m....
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Homeowner shot to death during fight with masked suspects in South Park

HOUSTON - A man is dead, police said, after a fight with masked suspects outside his home on the city's south side overnight Saturday. Officers with the Houston Police Department were called to a home in the 8400 block of Safeguard St. in South Park around 12:15 a.m. That's when they found an unidentified man in his 30s, shot to death.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 dead after car crash in southwest Houston, one car caught fire

HOUSTON - One car was said to have caught fire after a crash in southwest Houston where one person has died. Officials say they received a call around 5 p.m. after two cars got into a crash in the 8100 block of Bissonnet and Brae Acres near BraeBurn Country Club.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Scammers taking over bank accounts, stealing funds

HOUSTON - More people are getting scammed out of money by thieves taking over their bank accounts. Account takeover attacks are up 307% since 2019 and cost people $11.4 billion last year, according to SpyCloud. SUGGESTED: Nearly half of Americans expect to go into debt buying holiday gifts. George Cray,...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy