Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dance Theater of Harlem in Houston: Houston Dance Students Learn From Ballet RoyaltyMae A.Houston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
fox26houston.com
2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: Genre calendar released
HOUSTON - The annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is months away, but that hasn't stopped organizers from teasing us with what to expect!. A genre calendar was released Monday featuring the entertainer lineup and when fans can expect tickets to go on sale. As of this writing, only a...
fox26houston.com
Janet Jackson announces stops in Texas during 2023 tour
HOUSTON - Multi-Grammy Award-winning singer Janet Jackson will be paying the Lone Star State a visit as part of her 2023 North American Tour. The highly-anticipated "Together Again" tour, produced by Live Nation, will start Spring 2023 visiting several North American arenas and amphitheaters. As part of that tour, Jackson will be making a stop at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Friday, June 2, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston Saturday, June 2, and Austin at the Moody Center on June 4.
fox26houston.com
Houston radio legend Funky Larry Jones presented with honorary doctorate
HOUSTON - It's been a pretty eventful weekend for Houston's own radio legend Funky Larry Jones, who recently was presented with an honorary doctorate. This comes after the long-time Majic 102.1 DJ was inducted into the 2022 Texas Radio Hall of Fame. A few days before that, Jones was granted a lifetime achievement award.
fox26houston.com
Thieves hit Houston wedding dress shop for second time in three months
Tens of thousands of dollars worth of designer wedding gowns were stolen from a Tanglewood boutique. If this story sounds familiar, it’s because it happened at the same business three months ago.
fox26houston.com
12 Days of Christmas Day 3: The McDonald Family
FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 3, we're giving holiday cheer to the McDonald family.
fox26houston.com
Dealing with heartburn during the holidays
We can eat lots of different foods and drinks at holiday parties this season, but it can sometimes cause heartburn. Dr. Brooks Cash with UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann shares advice on how to prevent it.
fox26houston.com
Powerful coast-to-coast storm system reaches Houston Tuesday afternoon
HOUSTON - Tuesday will mark the beginning of a significant pattern change to Southeast Texas as a strong cold front approaches, putting an abrupt end to the unseasonably warm and humid conditions that have lingered around for the start of December. This storm system hammered the west coast over the...
fox26houston.com
Mostly cloudy in the 60s Sunday afternoon with few showers
Houston will continue to see a few showers around until a cold front arrives Tuesday afternoon. That front will create some severe storms with some of those possible in Southeast Texas. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible late on Tuesday. Skies will gradually clear on Wednesday as some chilly weather moves into the area for the rest of the week.
fox26houston.com
Missing Lester Mabry, 38, of Friendswood told family he was going for walk
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - Authorities in Friendswood are searching for a man who has been missing since Saturday morning. According to the Friendswood Police Department, Lester Mabry, 38, told his family he was going for a walk around 7:30 a.m. but never returned home. He was last seen wearing gray Puma...
fox26houston.com
Cold front bringing storms to Houston area early Sunday morning
Cold front expected to bring storms to Houston early Sunday morning. Houston - A cold front will be bringing a broken line of storms into the Houston area overnight into early Sunday morning. The rain should end around noon and milder temperatures will hang around Southeast Texas until a stronger front arrives on Tuesday. That will begin a much cooler and drier pattern.
fox26houston.com
Cloudy and slightly cooler Monday morning, then isolated showers
Big changes are on the way with a powerful area of low pressure that will bring a blizzard to the Central Plains and severe storms from Texas to Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Look for a mostly quiet, cloudy Monday here with a few light showers. Tuesday brings a chance for storms, especially by the afternoon and evening and a few could be strong. The highest risk for severe weather will be northeast of Houston. The rest of the week will be much cooler with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s and 60s.
fox26houston.com
Father of 5-year-old Houston boy who will die without bone marrow transplant in search of lifesaving hero
HOUSTON - "We can't save our own kids' life. We need help from somebody else to save our own children's life," said Marco Gonzalez. Gonzalez has dedicated his life to saving others. "I don't like to ask for help," he said. "But now I've got to ask for help, I...
fox26houston.com
Women seen on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Authorities across the Houston area are looking for thieves responsible for recently stealing from retail stores. "Always during the holiday season we do see an uptick in organized retail crime in general," said Lt. Danny Keele from the Jersey Village Police Department. SUGGESTED: New surveillance video...
fox26houston.com
League City teen continues doing what he loves after paralyzing motorcycle accident
A year ago, Elijah Torres from League City was in a devastating motorcycle accident that resulted in him being paralyzed from the chest down. Torres continues to chase his dreams and do the things he loves.
fox26houston.com
Houston shooting: Woman found shot to death in ditch on Harland Drive
HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a ditch in a northwest Houston neighborhood. The woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds near Harland Drive and Cyr shortly before 4 a.m. Monday. Officers initially responded to the area after someone reported hearing gunshots....
fox26houston.com
Small church bus crashes, flips over with 13 children onboard
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating a small church bus crash with more than 15 on board including children in east Harris County. Details are limited as it's an active scene, but initial details from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said via Twitter that deputies were called to an apartment complex at 90 Uvalde Rd in Timberwood.
fox26houston.com
19-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Houston crash
HOUSTON - A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged following a deadly crash in Houston over the weekend. Police say Jose Martinez Vasquez, 19, is charged with intoxication manslaughter. The identity of the 26-year-old woman who died in the crash has not been released. The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m....
fox26houston.com
Homeowner shot to death during fight with masked suspects in South Park
HOUSTON - A man is dead, police said, after a fight with masked suspects outside his home on the city's south side overnight Saturday. Officers with the Houston Police Department were called to a home in the 8400 block of Safeguard St. in South Park around 12:15 a.m. That's when they found an unidentified man in his 30s, shot to death.
fox26houston.com
1 dead after car crash in southwest Houston, one car caught fire
HOUSTON - One car was said to have caught fire after a crash in southwest Houston where one person has died. Officials say they received a call around 5 p.m. after two cars got into a crash in the 8100 block of Bissonnet and Brae Acres near BraeBurn Country Club.
fox26houston.com
Scammers taking over bank accounts, stealing funds
HOUSTON - More people are getting scammed out of money by thieves taking over their bank accounts. Account takeover attacks are up 307% since 2019 and cost people $11.4 billion last year, according to SpyCloud. SUGGESTED: Nearly half of Americans expect to go into debt buying holiday gifts. George Cray,...
Comments / 0