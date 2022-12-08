Lehrer: Reflecting on this year's accomplishments in Sun City

Let’s reflect and rejoice in all we have accomplished together.

Despite a rough start, we have come a long way in improving Sun City and our recreation centers this year. We have developed a new meeting I like to call “The Exchange” — a fantastic way to come together and respectfully share ideas, make suggestions and ask questions. Despite a few somewhat contentious meetings over the last few months, I have hope that the genuine spirit of give and take and compromise will return. I hope that respecting others and their opinions can be the order of the day.

The Lakes East/ West maintenance building is now completed and operational. Even though this building is not for recreational purposes, it allows us to better maintain and expand the life of our golf assets, which is a win for everyone. Stop by the open house 12:30-2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 and check out this new facility located at 10406 W. Cameo Drive.

Even with all the rainfall, Viewpoint Lake is gradually emptying. Repairing the lake liner is a significant undertaking but critically needed to address the loss of a decreasing resource — water. Our management team has done an exceptional job meeting regularly with members impacted by this project. When completed, this project will ensure that our lake remains a jewel for Sun City now and in the future.

The Mountain View project is now moving forward. A general contractor was hired, and the dreams of many are getting closer. Management has been meeting with clubs and activities that will be impacted during this project. Clubs like Dance for Fitness and Aqua Fitness will be reassigned space and time at existing centers. The Sun City Players will also need to be temporarily housed during construction. Plans are currently underway to build 13 regulation pickleball courts at Lakeview Center to address this sport’s rapid growth and the loss of courts at Mountain View.

Another significant development this year was the successful negotiations with Arizona Department of Water Resources. The persistent efforts of our general manager will result in considerable savings as we move forward with required turf reductions at our golf courses. Our director of golf and grounds is also experimenting with new seed that is more drought and heat tolerant. This seed has been used on a trial basis on some small areas and monitoring has produced positive results.

All this behind-the-scenes work is a great example of teamwork.

Looking back at all that we have accomplished in 2022, I am highly optimistic about the new year. Let’s all be thankful and kind to one another. Remember civility in all we do, and choose to be the difference in your life and your community.

Editor’s Note: The Independent welcomes all points of view. Email your opinions, pro or con, to AzOpinions@iniusa.org.