What a game-winning TD sounds like to an LA Rams WR

In all honesty, it is a rare occasion to witness an NFL player catch the game-winning touchdown with seconds to spare on the game clock, and far rarer if an LA Rams receiver makes that touchdown catch. In the 2022 NFL season, it’s happened just once. But if you are like me, any chance to experience live action from the player’s perspective is always a welcome event.
Lakers can’t right their wrongs by trading for former player

The Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA championship in 2020. It’s important not to forget that fact as the drama and injuries and disappointments and maelstrom of ridicule over the last few years can make it seem like the Lakers haven’t been good in a long time. The reality is that just over two years ago, the Lakers were hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy in the NBA Bubble in Orlando.
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers reportedly make a strong offer for Bojan Bogdanovic?

NBA Trade Rumors: According to a recent report, the Los Angeles Lakers offered the Detroit Pistons a future first-round pick for Bojan Bogdanovic. The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Detroit Pistons veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic. That shouldn’t come as a surprise. Bogdanovic is a veteran scorer that would absolutely help the Lakers. A possible pursuit of Bogdanovic is not about whether he’s worth it, it’s more about whether the Lakers could afford him.
