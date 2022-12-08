The Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA championship in 2020. It’s important not to forget that fact as the drama and injuries and disappointments and maelstrom of ridicule over the last few years can make it seem like the Lakers haven’t been good in a long time. The reality is that just over two years ago, the Lakers were hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy in the NBA Bubble in Orlando.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO