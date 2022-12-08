SOUTH BEND, Indiana (AP)Olivia Miles became the first Notre Dame player with three career triple-doubles as the No. 5 Fighting Irish overwhelmed Merrimack 108-44 on Saturday. Miles, who last March became the first freshman, male or female, to record a triple-double in an NCAA Tournament game, finished at 13 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists in 28 minutes against the Warriors. The rebounding and assists matched career bests.

NORTH ANDOVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO