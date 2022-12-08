ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death

A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
BBC

Harry Dunn: Sacoolas not returning to UK cowardly, says mum

The mother of Harry Dunn said it was "cowardly" for the woman convicted over his death to not appear in a UK court. US citizen Anne Sacoolas was sentenced, via video-link, to eight months in prison, suspended for a year, for causing death by careless driving. The Old Bailey heard...
The Independent

‘Unworkable’ asylum plans backed by Suella Braverman condemned as ‘completely out of step with British values’

Extreme plans backed by home secretary Suella Braverman to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel have been criticised as “unworkable” and “completely out of step with British values”.In a clear bid to pressure Rishi Sunak into taking harsher action on small boat crossings, Ms Braverman has written the foreword to a think tank report which calls for all asylum seekers who enter the UK “illegally” to be detained indefinitely and banned from ever settling here.The home secretary pledged that she and the prime minister will do “whatever it takes” to end the crossings, and is understood to also endorse...
People

Why South Koreans Will Be Considered 1 or 2 Years Younger Beginning Next Summer

In June 2023, South Korea will start using the internationally recognized method of calculating age for all official documents rather than the current "Korean Age" system South Koreans are about to get a little younger. The South Korean parliament voted Thursday to officially dismantle the country's current "Korean Age" system, which differs from the method used internationally, according to Reuters and BBC News. Beginning in June 2023, Koreans will determine their age based on their birthdate as the country moves away from two other methods of calculating age, per...
The Independent

‘Absolutely shocked’: Rishi Sunak turns on Tory peer Michelle Mone over Covid contract allegations

Rishi Sunak has turned on the scandal-hit Tory peer Michelle Mone, telling MPs he is “absolutely shocked” by the allegations about Covid contracts.The prime minister also confirmed the lingerie millionaire has lost the Conservative whip – after she announced a leave of absence from the House of Lords to try to clear her name.Until now, ministers have declined to comment on the allegations, over lucrative contracts given to the company PPE Medpro which she recommended to ministers.But Mr Sunak told MPs: “Like everyone else. I was absolutely shocked to read about the allegations. It’s absolutely right that she...
The Independent

Who is Gina Coladangelo? All we know about Matt Hancock’s girlfriend after MP’s I’m a Celebrity stint

Former health secretary Matt Hancock made a high-profile return to the headlines with his recent stint on reality TV show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!The Tory MP said taking part in the programme was a chance for people to see his human side.But Mr Hancock wasn’t the only one to garner attention as a result of the jungle trip, as his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo flew out to meet him when the programme finished last month. The communications professional greeted Mr Hancock on the iconic rope bridge in Australia when he was ejected from the jungle in third...
The Guardian

Calls for EU reform after five arrested in Qatar corruption inquiry

The arrest of a European Parliament vice-president and four others linked to a corruption investigation implicating World Cup hosts Qatar sparked calls Saturday for “root and branch reform” in the EU institution. “This is not an isolated incident,” said anti-corruption campaigning group Transparency International. “Over many decades,...
BBC

MediaHuis: Sunday Independent to stop printing NI edition

The Sunday Independent is axing its Northern Ireland edition just a year after launching it. The final edition of the newspaper will be printed on 18 December. It is owned by MediaHuis, which also publishes the Belfast Telegraph, Sunday World and Sunday Life. The decision to cease publication of the...
BBC

New US special envoy to NI expected 'very soon'

A US special envoy for Northern Ireland will be appointed "very soon", a former Irish ambassador to the US has said. The role has been vacant since Mick Mulvaney quit in January 2021, having served less than a year during the Trump administration. There has been speculation the announcement could...
BBC

Street harassment to be banned in crackdown, government says

Sexual harassment on the street will be made a crime with jail sentences of up to two years, the government has said. Catcalling, following someone and blocking their path will be criminalised in England under plans backed by the Home Secretary. "Every woman should feel safe to walk our streets,"...
BBC

M&Co: Renfrewshire clothing chain appoints administrators

Clothes retailer M&Co has appointed administrators as it collapsed for a second time in just over two years. Financial advisory firm Teneo confirmed it had been brought in on Friday. The Renfrewshire-based company, which used to be known as Mackays, is one of Scotland's best known clothing chains. It currently...
BBC

Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham

Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy