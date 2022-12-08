Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death
A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
‘Treated like a criminal’: Nepali student wrongly detained at UK border loses uni place
Sulav Khadka was interrogated and held in custody despite providing proof of his place and finances
BBC
Harry Dunn: Sacoolas not returning to UK cowardly, says mum
The mother of Harry Dunn said it was "cowardly" for the woman convicted over his death to not appear in a UK court. US citizen Anne Sacoolas was sentenced, via video-link, to eight months in prison, suspended for a year, for causing death by careless driving. The Old Bailey heard...
‘Unworkable’ asylum plans backed by Suella Braverman condemned as ‘completely out of step with British values’
Extreme plans backed by home secretary Suella Braverman to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel have been criticised as “unworkable” and “completely out of step with British values”.In a clear bid to pressure Rishi Sunak into taking harsher action on small boat crossings, Ms Braverman has written the foreword to a think tank report which calls for all asylum seekers who enter the UK “illegally” to be detained indefinitely and banned from ever settling here.The home secretary pledged that she and the prime minister will do “whatever it takes” to end the crossings, and is understood to also endorse...
Damon Buffini: BBC appoints private equity boss to make it more commercial
Former Pemira chief named deputy chair as government overhauls licence fee
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina and Netherlands charged by Fifa after bad-tempered quarter-final
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and the Netherlands after their bad-tempered 2022 World Cup...
Why South Koreans Will Be Considered 1 or 2 Years Younger Beginning Next Summer
In June 2023, South Korea will start using the internationally recognized method of calculating age for all official documents rather than the current "Korean Age" system South Koreans are about to get a little younger. The South Korean parliament voted Thursday to officially dismantle the country's current "Korean Age" system, which differs from the method used internationally, according to Reuters and BBC News. Beginning in June 2023, Koreans will determine their age based on their birthdate as the country moves away from two other methods of calculating age, per...
‘Absolutely shocked’: Rishi Sunak turns on Tory peer Michelle Mone over Covid contract allegations
Rishi Sunak has turned on the scandal-hit Tory peer Michelle Mone, telling MPs he is “absolutely shocked” by the allegations about Covid contracts.The prime minister also confirmed the lingerie millionaire has lost the Conservative whip – after she announced a leave of absence from the House of Lords to try to clear her name.Until now, ministers have declined to comment on the allegations, over lucrative contracts given to the company PPE Medpro which she recommended to ministers.But Mr Sunak told MPs: “Like everyone else. I was absolutely shocked to read about the allegations. It’s absolutely right that she...
Priti Patel threatens action over ‘unfounded’ asylum seeker hotel claims
Exclusive: Ex-home secretary rejects claim she oversaw two-month ‘pause’ in finding rooms for asylum seekers
Who is Gina Coladangelo? All we know about Matt Hancock’s girlfriend after MP’s I’m a Celebrity stint
Former health secretary Matt Hancock made a high-profile return to the headlines with his recent stint on reality TV show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!The Tory MP said taking part in the programme was a chance for people to see his human side.But Mr Hancock wasn’t the only one to garner attention as a result of the jungle trip, as his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo flew out to meet him when the programme finished last month. The communications professional greeted Mr Hancock on the iconic rope bridge in Australia when he was ejected from the jungle in third...
Calls for EU reform after five arrested in Qatar corruption inquiry
The arrest of a European Parliament vice-president and four others linked to a corruption investigation implicating World Cup hosts Qatar sparked calls Saturday for “root and branch reform” in the EU institution. “This is not an isolated incident,” said anti-corruption campaigning group Transparency International. “Over many decades,...
2022 the UK’s worst year for real wage growth since 1977, TUC says
Analysis shows real wages fell by an average of £76 a month in 2022 as pay failed to keep pace with inflation
David Rudisha, two-time Olympic champion, survives plane crash in Kenya: 'It was a scary episode'
David Rudisha, a two-time Olympic gold medal winner, survived a plane crash in Africa over the weekend along with five other people.
BBC
MediaHuis: Sunday Independent to stop printing NI edition
The Sunday Independent is axing its Northern Ireland edition just a year after launching it. The final edition of the newspaper will be printed on 18 December. It is owned by MediaHuis, which also publishes the Belfast Telegraph, Sunday World and Sunday Life. The decision to cease publication of the...
BBC
New US special envoy to NI expected 'very soon'
A US special envoy for Northern Ireland will be appointed "very soon", a former Irish ambassador to the US has said. The role has been vacant since Mick Mulvaney quit in January 2021, having served less than a year during the Trump administration. There has been speculation the announcement could...
Watch: Harry Kane Scores Penalty As England Draw Level Against France - Qatar 2022 World Cup
Harry Kane levels things up from the spot as England equalise after France took the lead through Aurelien Tchouameni.
BBC
Street harassment to be banned in crackdown, government says
Sexual harassment on the street will be made a crime with jail sentences of up to two years, the government has said. Catcalling, following someone and blocking their path will be criminalised in England under plans backed by the Home Secretary. "Every woman should feel safe to walk our streets,"...
BBC
M&Co: Renfrewshire clothing chain appoints administrators
Clothes retailer M&Co has appointed administrators as it collapsed for a second time in just over two years. Financial advisory firm Teneo confirmed it had been brought in on Friday. The Renfrewshire-based company, which used to be known as Mackays, is one of Scotland's best known clothing chains. It currently...
BBC
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
Last surviving Dambuster, ‘Johnny’ Johnson, dies aged 101
Johnson was a bomb-aimer in squadron that destroyed German dams during second world war
Comments / 0