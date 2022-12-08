Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: The Village Companies seeks arcade game assemblers
PULASKI, Wis. — There’s a lot of work that goes into building a commerce arcade game. The Village Companies in Pulaski is growing and seeking people to help fill open positions. Businesses in the company include Bay Tek Entertainment, MCL Industries and Skee-Ball. Hiring is expected to take...
doorcountydailynews.com
Marina vendor discussion continues Wednesday in Sister Bay
You can make your thoughts known about the potential removal of commercial vendors from the Sister Bay Marina on December 14th. Last month, the topic hit a fever pitch when the Sister Bay Marina Committee mentioned that tour operators like Sister Bay Scenic Boat Tours might not be able to operate their businesses there for much longer.
wearegreenbay.com
Pamperin Park playground items up for auction, anticipation for rebuild begins
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 25 years, a favorite Brown County playground will be undergoing some massive changes, and locals have a unique opportunity to bid on a keepsake from the park to call their own. Pamperin Park has been a staple of the Green Bay area for...
voiceofalexandria.com
'The time for action is now,' Assembly Republican says of replacing Green Bay prison
Wisconsin’s second-oldest prison, the Green Bay Correctional Institution, has a laundry list of problems. A significant portion of the facility’s cells hold two prisoners despite being built for one person, according to a 2020 facility review. Many cells in the prison, built in the village of Allouez beginning in the 1890s, don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, nor do they meet industry standards, the review found. It’s often 20% or more over capacity. And the infrastructure is failing.
Door County Pulse
Where is the Line? Defining Northern Door
It’s a phrase we use a lot on the peninsula in casual conversation, in county government deliberations or just giving directions. We use it so often that we rarely stop to think about what specifically we’re referring to when we say “Northern Door.”. I didn’t realize this...
Door County Pulse
Removal of Abandoned Tugboat Stalled
Though it was supposed to be removed on Dec. 4, an abandoned tugboat remains a fixture on the water near Baileys Harbor Yacht Club. The 143-foot-long Donny S has been moored in Baileys Harbor for over a year, according to Mike Kahr, who owns property nearby. Kahr has watched the boat being battered by storms and was concerned it would eventually end up as wreckage on the beach.
wiproud.com
Bar & grill in Wisconsin hosts tree lighting ceremony to raise money for homeless shelter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A special tree lighting ceremony in Green Bay helped to share the warmth of the season with those less fortunate on Saturday. The Black Sheep Bar and Grill hosted a tree lighting ceremony to help benefit Green Bay’s Freedom House homeless shelter. There...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Metro cuts routes due to bus driver shortage
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bus driver shortage is forcing green bay metro to cut service hours on certain routes, the new schedule taking effect yesterday. Routes 6 and 7 will now only run one bus per hour instead of 2. Route 6 is one of the more popular...
seehafernews.com
Greater Green Bay YMCA Unveils Plans for New Facilities in Ashwaubenon and Allouez
Soon, the Green Bay area will have two more YMCA locations. The Great Green Bay YMCA has unveiled its plans for new facilities in Allouez and Ashwaubenon. The Allouez location will be located on the 17-acre site of the Broadview soccer complex and will be replacing their current aging building nearby.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: No Buck Hunting During ‘Doe’ Seasons
Antlerless-only hunts Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 24-Jan. 1. If you’re an archery or crossbow deer hunter with sights set on harvesting a buck, you can’t do it over the holiday break. That’s because both Door and Kewaunee counties are included in the Dec. 24-Jan.1 antlerless-only firearm deer season...
thebaycities.com
No Charges will be filed Against Shooter at the Trolley Station Apartments
On December 1st, officers were dispatched to the Trolley Station Apartments on Main Street in Marinette for a report of a female who sustained gunshot wounds. The female was in the apartment’s hallway, appearing to have gunshot wounds and a knife in her hands. A red substance on the knife was consistent with blood. They identified the female as 32-year-old Edwina Anderson. Upon arrival, police and first responders attempted life-saving measures, and they transported her to Aurora Medical Center Bay Area. Despite life-saving measures, she succumbed to her injuries. City of Marinette Police Detective Mike Kahles says, “A second 911 call was placed by Nicholas Smith. Mr. Smith reported that had been stabbed, and he thought he shot somebody.”
Door County Pulse
Obituary: R. Kent Berkley
Kent Berkley died at home in Sturgeon Bay on November 16, 2022 after courageously battling pancreatic cancer for two years. He is survived by his cherished wife of 37 years, Michele Munson, daughter Gabriella, son Isaac, granddaughter Luna, father Bob, brother David, an impressive number of sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law inherited from Michele’s side of the family, a remarkable number of nieces and nephews, and a considerable number of friends from around the country who became part of his family by choice over the years. He loved and was loved by them all.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 10, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, December 10, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com
A Victorian Christmas at Hazelwood Historic House in Green Bay
(WFRV) – Learn about Victorian Traditions in a beautiful setting with beautiful music. It’s happening over the next two weekends at Hazelwood Historic House in Green Bay and Local 5 Live gets a preview of the event where history comes to life to celebrate the magic of Christmas.
doorcountydailynews.com
Church attendance back on the rise
More than two years after many churches were shuttered due to the pandemic, many congregations are happy to see you back in their pews. According to a Barna Group study published earlier this year, attendance doubled from 2021 to 2022 among American millennials who go to services weekly. Gen-X and Boomers also saw jumps last year. Figures among millennials and Gen-X members attending services weekly are higher than before the pandemic. Part of that reason could be how churches reach out to their area families. Pastor Matthew Sprunger of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kewaunee says they have focused a lot on their Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and other kid-centric programming.
State files criminal charges against Wisconsin dairy farm
Prosecutors filed charges against a Kewaunee farmer, agronomist and hauler who allegedly illegally dumped nearly 3 million gallons of excess manure that washed into tributaries of Lake Michigan.
wearegreenbay.com
Local 5 Investigation: A closer look at the Sig Sauer P320 firearm implicated in Hobart/Lawrence Police Officer injury
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 News confirmed with police that the gun that wounded a Hobart/Lawrence Officer along WIS 29 was a Sig Sauer P320. The gun, which was his department-issued firearm, has been the subject of lawsuits over allegations of misfires. On Wednesday, the 7-year veteran...
wearegreenbay.com
Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide
(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Judy Schumann
Judy Schumann, 80, of Ephraim, Wisconsin, Naples, Florida, and Wilmette, Illinois passed away December 4th, 2022. Judy was born on October 16th, 1942 in Chicago. After graduating from Glenbrook High School in 1960, Judy attended Mundelein College, where she met, and subsequently married Bill, her husband and love of her life for over 60 years. Judy and Bill raised three children, Patti, Bill, and Greg, all of whom she loved dearly.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
