ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

5 Arrested City Cops Appear In Court

By Nora Grace-Flood
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEXty_0jbzzwFH00
Nora Grace-Flood photos Sgt. Betsy Segui with lawyer Greg Cerritelli in court Thursday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sg5a6_0jbzzwFH00
Officer Luis Rivera.

Five arrested city cops showed up in state court for the first time Thursday for ongoing criminal cases stemming from their respective roles in the June 19 incident that left 36-year-old New Havener Richard ​“Randy” Cox injured and paralyzed while in police custody.

Those five individuals — New Haven Police Sgt. Betsy Segui and Officers Oscar Diaz, Ronald Pressley, Luis Rivera, and Jocelyn Lavandier — each appeared in Courtroom A at the state courthouse at 121 Elm St. to be arraigned on two misdemeanor charges apiece.

After brief appearances before state Superior Court Judge Frank Iannotti, each arrested city police officer was told to come back to the Church Street courthouse on Jan. 11 for the next hearings in their respective cases.

Thursday’s court appearances come less than two weeks after each cop was arrested on Nov. 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count of second-degree reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to persons.” Each of the five officers turned themselves in to the state police in Westbrook in late November, and each was released from custody after posting $25,000 bonds.

Segui was represented at Thursday’s hearing by attorney Greg Cerritelli, while the other four arrested city cops were represented by attorney John Keefe.

None of the arrested police officers or their attorneys spoke up during Thursday’s hearings before the judge.

Randy Cox’s criminal defense attorney, Jack O’Donnell, said that Cox had intended to make an appearance Thursday, but that he was unable to attend court due to logistical issues with transportation.

Thursday’s hearings and the related charges follow a June 19 incident that left Cox paralyzed from the neck down after sustaining a serious spinal injury while being transported to the police detention center, and then after his treatment by these same cops at the detention center itself. Read more about the cops’ arrests and that incident in detail here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zk9E7_0jbzzwFH00
Judge Frank Iannotti.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t4sJz_0jbzzwFH00
Defense Attorney John Keefe.

John Keefe told the Independent after Thursday’s hearings that on Jan. 11, the officers ​“will probably enter pleas of not guilty” and schedule dates for future pre-trial hearings.

He added that he could not say for certain what decision the officers would make regarding their responses to the charges, as their defense team is currently waiting on a ​“large chunk of discovery from the state.”

Attorney Michael Jefferson, who is representing Randy Cox and arrived at the courthouse following Thursday’s hearings, told the Independent that ​“the family is certainly pleased with the arrests, though a little disappointed in the charges.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FTuGH_0jbzzwFH00
Attorney Michael Jefferson: Cox's "family is certainly pleased with the arrests, though a little disappointed in the charges."

He said that his team is working to ensure that the officers are not granted accelerated rehabilitation, a program that can be granted to first time offenders in lieu of a standard criminal case procedure, including trial. Jefferson said that in order to be eligible for that program, the officers must be found unlikely to offend again — and that the crime they committed must be determined to not be of a serious nature.

Thursday’s hearings came roughly six months after police arrested Cox on weapons charges without incident at a Lilac Street block party on June 19. En route to the police station, the driver of a prisoner conveyance van slammed on the brakes to avoid crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of Division and Mansfield Streets. That abrupt stop sent Cox flying head first into the wall of the van, injuring his neck and spine. The driver of the van later called for medical help but, instead of asking for an ambulance to come to the scene, the driver proceeded to take Cox to the detention center at 1 Union Ave. There, rather than waiting for a medical crew to attend to Cox’s crumpled and paralyzed body, officers at the police lock-up accused Cox of lying, demanded he stand up, pulled him out of the van, placed him in a wheelchair, then dragged him across the floor into a cell. The case has sparked national outrage.

Comments / 5

Aundrey Holeman
4d ago

Yea they already got away with it Iam not buying he hit his brakes to avoid something they were pissed he was banging and let’s just say I believe him wich I don’t once he hit them brakes and this kid said he was hurt not one of these people acted in anyway that they should of I don’t see any remorse none should have felony’s &fired

Reply
2
Queen Beautiful..
3d ago

These officers are known for hitting their brakes to jack up who ever they put into custody, not knowing that it would catch up with them one day..Stop lying and covering up for these bad officers, everyone of them that handled that injured guy that day should be in jail..Hold these bad cops accountable!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Bridgeport man arrested for striking officer

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Bridgeport was arrested after becoming combative and striking an officer on scene on Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence at Terry Place and found a man suffering from what appeared to be an injury due to an assault with a weapon. The man, later […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NECN

Candlelight Vigil Held in Honor of Woman Killed in Conn.

Dozens of people came out to a candlelight vigil that was held on Sunday in honor of a woman who was killed in Milford last week. The vigil was in honor of 40-year-old Julie Minogue and to show love and support for her family. Police said Minogue, who they said...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Police make arrest in fatal shooting of Norwich woman

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Police made an arrest on Friday in connection to the murder of a Norwich woman, who was shot to death in November. On Nov. 5, police responded to 527 W. Thames Street complex for the report of an outdoor argument and gunshot. Upon their arrival at the scene, officers found a […]
NORWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

Trumbull News: Woman Shot

2022-12-11@10:52pm–#Trumbull CT– A 19 year old woman was shot in the leg in an apparent “accidental” discharge of a fire arm on Moose Hill Road.
TRUMBULL, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Overnight Assault

2022-12-09@23:43pm–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police recived a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital reporting 2 males walked into the emergency room with non-life-threatening stab wounds. Police arrived to investigate. One said someone jumped out of the bushes and assualted him near Jackson and Madison Avenue. The other victim had already left the hospital when police arrived.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

#Bridgeport CT–Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Tremont Avenue on a report of shots fired outside of this location. Citizens in the area describe hearing a dispute followed by 4-5 gunshots. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a crime...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Carjacked Woman at Knifepoint in Hamden: Police

A 14-year-old carjacked a woman at knifepoint after walking away from a residential behavioral health facility, then got into a serious crash, according to police. Police said officers responded to the area of Whitney Avenue and Servoss Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday after a 52-year-old woman was carjacked. She told...
HAMDEN, CT
darientimes.com

Waterbury police: Crack, heroin and loaded gun found in stolen car

WATERBURY — Two local men were taken into custody Wednesday night after police say they found crack cocaine, heroin and a loaded gun in an illegally parked vehicle. In a news release Friday, Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette said officers with the department’s Crime Prevention Unit were patrolling Washington Street due to recent quality-of-life complaints in the area. Officers saw two men inside an illegally parked vehicle with other violations around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.
WATERBURY, CT
darientimes.com

Police: Norwich man had 2.5 kilos of meth in home where he ran drug operation

NORWICH — Police have arrested a local man they said was found with more than 2½ kilos of meth during a search of his home Thursday. Joseph G Wilk Jr., 51, was charged with possession of over a kilo of methamphetamine with intent to sell, operating a drug factory and methamphetamine possession, Norwich police said in a news release. He was also charged with possession of ecstasy and theft of a firearm.
NORWICH, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy