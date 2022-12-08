Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Obituary: R. Kent Berkley
Kent Berkley died at home in Sturgeon Bay on November 16, 2022 after courageously battling pancreatic cancer for two years. He is survived by his cherished wife of 37 years, Michele Munson, daughter Gabriella, son Isaac, granddaughter Luna, father Bob, brother David, an impressive number of sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law inherited from Michele’s side of the family, a remarkable number of nieces and nephews, and a considerable number of friends from around the country who became part of his family by choice over the years. He loved and was loved by them all.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: No Buck Hunting During ‘Doe’ Seasons
Antlerless-only hunts Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 24-Jan. 1. If you’re an archery or crossbow deer hunter with sights set on harvesting a buck, you can’t do it over the holiday break. That’s because both Door and Kewaunee counties are included in the Dec. 24-Jan.1 antlerless-only firearm deer season...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Judy Schumann
Judy Schumann, 80, of Ephraim, Wisconsin, Naples, Florida, and Wilmette, Illinois passed away December 4th, 2022. Judy was born on October 16th, 1942 in Chicago. After graduating from Glenbrook High School in 1960, Judy attended Mundelein College, where she met, and subsequently married Bill, her husband and love of her life for over 60 years. Judy and Bill raised three children, Patti, Bill, and Greg, all of whom she loved dearly.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Lee Arlene Carlson
Lee Arlene Carlson, 75, of the Town of Forestville, died suddenly Friday morning, November 18, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. She was preceded in death by parents; husband; and other relatives. Lee’s life will be honored with a memorial service held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January...
Door County Pulse
Eagles Fly Past Pioneers in Boys Hoops
Southern Door’s boys basketball team jumped out to a 30-point halftime lead Friday en route to a 94-40 Packerland Conference victory at Sevastopol. The Eagles, who capitalized on the Pioneers’ turnovers and made multiple inside shots with only one basket behind the arc, had three players score in double figures. Jared Hawkey tallied a game-high 31 points, Drew Daoust added 24 points and Taylor Schaefer scored 14 more.
Comments / 0