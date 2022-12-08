Read full article on original website
Tom Brady rightly furious after 49ers defender got away with choking him (Video)
It’s not often that I’ll side with an upset Tom Brady, especially when it comes to officiating. Brady usually receives the benefit of the doubt, but not this time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. Early in the first half, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady appeared to be choked (accidentally, I might add) by 49ers defender Azeez Al-Shaair. The defensive lineman reached for Brady’s upper body, only to make contact with his neck and squeeze.
Philadelphia Eagles versus Bears: Week 15 NFL Odds, Prediction
Week 15 of the NFL’s regular season approaches, and the next step in the Philadelphia Eagles‘ journey takes them to Soldier Field to battle the Chicago Bears. This is the 47th meeting between these proud franchises, and if history is any indication, based on the setting and opponent, this one might be must-see television.
Chargers fans come for Emmanuel Acho after ‘social media’ win over Dolphins
Chargers fans had a blast trolling Emmanuel Acho back for his “social media QB” comments after Justin Herbert defeated Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. Somehow, some NFL analysts think that certain NFL quarterbacks only look impressive in carefully-curated highlight reels on social media, even if said quarterback was once the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Justin Herbert is lauded for his ability to throw deep down field, and Chargers fans hype up their beloved quarterback on Twitter, but the team is 7-6 — and with the roster they have, it feels like they should have more wins.
Titans mired in 1st 3-game skid since Vrabel’s debut season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are stuck in their first three-game skid since Mike Vrabel’s debut season with the latest loss just plain old “bad football.”. Yet they’re still atop the AFC South, chasing their third straight division title with four games remaining. First,...
Cowboys sign Odell Beckham Jr. replacement in former Pro Bowl wideout
After much speculation, the Dallas Cowboys finally added an experienced wide receiver. But this performer came with two letters instead of three. Despite having to rally the beat the one-win Houston Texans on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys have won four straight games and own a 10-3 record. There has been...
Braves land Sean Murphy in 3-team trade with Brewers, A’s: Best memes and tweets
The Braves have pulled off a big trade that lands them catcher Sean Murphy while the three-team deal is sending William Contreras to the Brewers. While the Mets and Phillies might be getting carpal tunnel from all the checks they’re writing this offseason, the Atlanta Braves have been shockingly quiet this offseason overall. They have yet to re-sign Dansby Swanson, they lost Kenley Jansen and the only moves that have been made have been minor. But the Braves finally got frisky on Monday with a big trade.
College basketball Week 6 predictions for every Top 25 game
Non-conference play is beginning to wind down and there are a ton of great matchups on tap this week. Which Top 25 teams will find a way to win?. The non-conference portion of the college basketball season is beginning to wind down as we approach the Christmas holiday. Most teams across the nation are gearing up for their final non-conference tests ahead of the start of conference play in late December, with Saturday’s action offering a litany of great games for Top 25 teams.
Dallas Cowboys now have a potential OBJ replacement ready to go
If the Dallas Cowboys aren’t able to reel in Odell Beckham Jr., it seems they have a replacement lined up sans an OBJ signing. It’s been a week since Odell Beckham Jr. set foot in The Star for an official tour as a prospective Dallas Cowboys signee, but there’s no word on whether or not either side will move forward in the signing process. In fact, it seems OBJ is in no rush to sign with any of the three teams he’s visited in recent weeks, and as far as Dallas, that’s par for the course.
NBA best bets today (Predictions for Anfernee Simons, Celtics-Clippers and Thunder-Mavericks)
We’re fresh off a sweep in the NBA Best Bets column, and I’m back with three more picks on Monday for the seven games in The Association. I’ll apologize to everyone on the East coast in advance, as the three latest games on Monday’s slate are where I have my favorite plays, with my favorite coming in the Dallas Mavericks-Oklahoma City Thunder matchup.
