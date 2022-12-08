Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Estate of Benuto
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Pedro Benuto Cardenas, AKA Pedro Benuto, decedent. To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Pedro Benuto Cardenas, AKA Pedro Benuto. A Petition For Probate has been filed by:...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - December 9, 2022
Even with the Northern Sierra snowpack measuring 147 percent of normal as of Dec. 8, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is reminding the public of ongoing drought conditions throughout California. As the state enters its fourth year of drought, California Water Watch shows most of the state is still...
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Agree with Dan
Very well said Dan Hopkins. Our family and friends share your thoughts 100%.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Dec. 5-7: Car wrecks, rock slides, fire, and phones down … winter time
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Dec. 5-7 December 5. Slip sliding...
Paradise Post
Chico State suspends biology professor who allegedly threatened colleagues who complained of his student affair
Chico State suspended biology Professor David Stachura Friday afternoon, a day after EdSoruce reported he had allegedly threatened to shoot two female colleagues who cooperated in an investigation that found he had a sexual affair with a graduate student in violation of university policy. In a message to the campus,...
krcrtv.com
Thousands across Butte County lose power in multiple PG&E Outages
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, thousands have lost power due to widespread outages caused partly by severe weather. The largest of the outages is hitting the cities of Thermalito and Oroville. At least 6,484 people have lost power, and PG&E has yet to name when power may be returned to those residents.
Plumas County News
Plumas County Sheriff Office experiences phone outage
As of Saturday, December 10 at 12:27 p.m., Plumas County Sheriff Office (PCSO) dispatch landlines are temporarily down, and currently there is no estimated time of restoration. 911 Lines are also down for PCSO. To reach the Sheriff’s Office dispatch you may call: 530-283-7444. AT&T is aware of the...
KCRA.com
I-80 closures at Colfax due to zero visibility derailed plans for many headed to Sierra
COLFAX, Calif. — Sunday morning, cars and semi-trucks lined Interstate 80 at exit 135 in Colfax after Caltrans set a hard closure shutting down the interstate from Colfax to the Nevada Stateline. Over a hundred people, all of which told KCRA 3 they knew the closure was in place,...
California man charged with murder after 2 inmates suffer fentanyl poisoning
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Murder charges are being filed by the Yuba County District Attorney against a man accused of causing the fatal fentanyl poisoning of Matthew Perez at the Yuba County Jail. Detectives from the Sheriff's Office say Perez and another incarcerated man who survived were found to...
goldcountrymedia.com
Dec. 1 suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Dec. 1. “There was a suicide on the bridge last week that we responded to,” Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said in an email to the Auburn Journal on Tuesday afternoon. “The subject had already been deceased when deputies arrived, but unknown for how long.”
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Loyalton in Sierra Nevada, USGS says
LOYALTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An earthquake struck near Loyalton in the Sierra Nevada at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey reported. The USGS reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of a little over a mile. The epicenter of the earthquake was around 21 miles north of […]
Sierra Sun
Update: Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80
Update 5:45 p.m.: California State Route 267 is closed from Truckee to Tahoe Vista. Traffic is also being held on U.S. Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe for avalanche control on Echo Summit. Update 4:25 p.m.: Officials have updated traffic controls on Interstate 80. Eastbound traffic is being turned around...
Strong winds, rain, snow and avalanche warnings in Northern California
(KTXL) — Strong winds, avalanche warnings, heavy snowfall and rain are being reported across Northern California on Saturday as the second of two large weather systems makes landfall. At 5:45 a.m. the National Weather Service Sacramento Office wind gusts between 21 mph and 37 mph in the Sacramento Valley, the Sierra Foothills and the San […]
Plumas County News
25 PUSD music students chosen for Jr High Honor Band
Such exciting news from Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) music programs — PUSD had a record-breaking showing for the California Music Educators Association (CMEA) Northern Section Junior High Honor Band this year. Not only did 25 of our students successfully audition for this select group of the finest music...
actionnewsnow.com
I-80 reopens in Sierra after closure due heavy snow and near-zero visibility, Caltrans says
On Sunday, Caltrans said both directions opened to vehicles only and trucks are still being turned around at Colfax and Stateline.
goldcountrymedia.com
Transient man arrested with batteries following Auburn Home Depot robbery
A transient man was arrested Nov. 29 following a robbery at The Home Depot in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the store at 6:18 p.m. for a robbery in progress. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was reported the suspect assaulted loss prevention when he was confronted.
actionnewsnow.com
Man found passed out in vehicle on Honey Run Road, deputies find fentanyl
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested after deputies found him passed out in a vehicle on Honey Run Road on Tuesday. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said a woman reported that a man was passed out in the driver's seat around 10 a.m. Deputies knocked on the...
Grass Valley residents pull driver from burning vehicle after crash
(KTXL) — Two Grass Valley residents helped pull a driver out of a burning car on Friday morning along Highway 174, according to the Peardale Chicago Park Fire Protection District. At 2:15 a.m., a vehicle struck a tree along Highway 174 near Wabash Avenue in Grass Valley and ended up on its side while fire […]
