ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartow County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
The Albany Herald

Bartow County to get $5 billion EV battery facility

ATLANTA — Hyundai Motor Group and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility that will supply Hyundai Motor Group’s plants in the U.S. One of the largest economic development projects in state history, stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4-5 billion of investment in Bartow County.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Gov. Kemp: Hyundai Motor Group and SK On To Build EV Battery Facility in Bartow County

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility that will supply Hyundai Motor Group’s plants in the U.S. One of the largest economic development projects in state history, stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4-5 billion of investment in Bartow County.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
luxury-houses.net

For $2.59M, This is a Rare Opportunity to Own One of a Kind Custom Mediterranean Style Home in Kennesaw, GA

The Home in Kennesaw is the entertainers delight with large open spaces and a salt water pool with a connecting hot tub and wine cellar, now available for sale. This home located at 4235 Old Stilesboro Rd NW, Kennesaw, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,075 square feet of living spaces. Call Megan Mcneel – McNeel Realty Properties, LLC – (Phone: (678) 324-6882) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Kennesaw.
KENNESAW, GA
luxury-houses.net

Gorgeous Sprawling Traditional European Estate with Four-Sided Brick and Stacked Stone Lists for $2.489M in Roswell, GA

The Estate in Roswell includes a brand-new roof, a four-car garage with an expansive parking area, newly painted throughout, resurfaced hardwood floors and more, now available for sale. This home located at 13270 Addison Rd, Roswell, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,908 square feet of living spaces. Call Zana Dillard – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 404.974.4478) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Roswell.
ROSWELL, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

What to do if your land is needed by GDOT for new interchange

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some people living in metro Atlanta could be asked to move. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is preparing to buy more than 25 acres of land. It needs the space to build a new interchange where I-285 and I-20 meet in Cobb, Douglas and Fulton counties.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald ononUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
AccessAtlanta

‘Cocaine Bear’ trailer released: True story of infamous Georgia bear

Yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like. “Cocaine Bear” is an upcoming action-comedy inspired by true events that took place in Blue Ridge, GA. The movie takes viewers on a wild ride as it tells the story of a black bear who eats several packages of cocaine. The drugs were accidentally airdropped into a Georgia forest during a smuggling operation gone wrong. After consuming large amounts of the product, the bear goes on a killing spree brought on by a drug-induced rage and the desire to find more cocaine. While the bear wreaks havoc on the local population, the drug smugglers — headed up by Ray Liotta in his final role before his passing — search the forest for their missing stash, not knowing a bear hyped up on drugs waits for them on the other side.
BLUE RIDGE, GA
osoblanco.org

Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!

There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
WDEF

Ringgold woman introduces “plarning” to serve community

CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — This holiday season, officials in Catoosa County are asking its residents to gift them … with recycled plastic bags. Believe it or not, one woman in Ringgold has introduced a new hobby that not only helps the environment, but also the area’s homeless.
RINGGOLD, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy