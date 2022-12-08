Read full article on original website
Bartow County to get $5 billion EV battery facility
ATLANTA — Hyundai Motor Group and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility that will supply Hyundai Motor Group’s plants in the U.S. One of the largest economic development projects in state history, stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4-5 billion of investment in Bartow County.
Gov. Kemp: Hyundai Motor Group and SK On To Build EV Battery Facility in Bartow County
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility that will supply Hyundai Motor Group’s plants in the U.S. One of the largest economic development projects in state history, stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4-5 billion of investment in Bartow County.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonegais the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
For $2.59M, This is a Rare Opportunity to Own One of a Kind Custom Mediterranean Style Home in Kennesaw, GA
The Home in Kennesaw is the entertainers delight with large open spaces and a salt water pool with a connecting hot tub and wine cellar, now available for sale. This home located at 4235 Old Stilesboro Rd NW, Kennesaw, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,075 square feet of living spaces. Call Megan Mcneel – McNeel Realty Properties, LLC – (Phone: (678) 324-6882) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Kennesaw.
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cherokee County (Cherokee County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Cherokee County on Saturday. The accident happened on Knox Bridge Highway close to Canton at around 4 p.m. On Knox Bridge Highway, a Chevrolet pickup truck was moving east when the driver lost control and crossed the centerline, striking the Hyundai Santa Fe Pallone that was moving west.
Georgia football news: Stetson Bennett is motivated and one new offer
Georgia football is finally done with the honors, outside the Joe Moore award, so the Dawgs can now focus on Ohio State for the College Football Playoff semifinal. Enough of the distractions — it’s time to focus on the main thing and win another national championship. Of course,...
Gorgeous Sprawling Traditional European Estate with Four-Sided Brick and Stacked Stone Lists for $2.489M in Roswell, GA
The Estate in Roswell includes a brand-new roof, a four-car garage with an expansive parking area, newly painted throughout, resurfaced hardwood floors and more, now available for sale. This home located at 13270 Addison Rd, Roswell, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,908 square feet of living spaces. Call Zana Dillard – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 404.974.4478) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Roswell.
Georgia football: Could these talented players join the 2023 class?
Georgia football is closing on another top-three recruiting class for the 2023 cycle, and the Dawgs are busy finalizing who will be inking their names on Dec. 21 for Early Signing Day. While this group is already full of talented players, more guys could join it and make this recruiting cycle special.
HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
In between emotional interviews with victims of sexual abuse, a new HBO docuseries about a megachurch’s pedophilic leade...
What to do if your land is needed by GDOT for new interchange
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some people living in metro Atlanta could be asked to move. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is preparing to buy more than 25 acres of land. It needs the space to build a new interchange where I-285 and I-20 meet in Cobb, Douglas and Fulton counties.
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald ononUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Proposed multi-million dollar overhaul to I-285, I-20 underway
ATLANTA — It’s more than 20 acres of land that the Georgia Department of Transportation says it needs to free up, for a major traffic easement plan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “It’s just the speeding for me and the cutting through in...
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
‘Cocaine Bear’ trailer released: True story of infamous Georgia bear
Yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like. “Cocaine Bear” is an upcoming action-comedy inspired by true events that took place in Blue Ridge, GA. The movie takes viewers on a wild ride as it tells the story of a black bear who eats several packages of cocaine. The drugs were accidentally airdropped into a Georgia forest during a smuggling operation gone wrong. After consuming large amounts of the product, the bear goes on a killing spree brought on by a drug-induced rage and the desire to find more cocaine. While the bear wreaks havoc on the local population, the drug smugglers — headed up by Ray Liotta in his final role before his passing — search the forest for their missing stash, not knowing a bear hyped up on drugs waits for them on the other side.
Enjoy the Best of Suburban Living in This On-the-Market Milton Estate
Lined with a dense covering of trees, the long, winding driveway opens to an inviting, 5-bedroom, 5.5 bath, light brick and stone home.
Georgia man turns himself in on murder charge, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga — A 20-year-old Rome, Georgia man turned himself in for murder on Saturday night, police say. Police say that they arrived on Knollwood Drive in Rome just before 8:30 p.m., finding a man dead from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he...
After 25 years in prison, 2 Georgia men released after podcast uncovers manufactured evidence in murder case
ROME, Ga. - Two Georgia men will be home for Christmas for the first time in a quarter of a century after a podcast uncovered their murder convictions were based on manufactured evidence. Photos shared by the Georgia Innocence Project show a Floyd County court bailiff unlocking the handcuffs of...
Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!
There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
Georgia football recruiting is hitting the sweet spot in 2023 class
Georgia football has its coaching staff on the road recruiting their tails off and finalizing the 2023 class ahead of Early Signing Day. Head coach Kirby Smart has been making in-home visits like a madman, showing the world why Georgia continues to stay as successful as it has been. Smart...
Ringgold woman introduces “plarning” to serve community
CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — This holiday season, officials in Catoosa County are asking its residents to gift them … with recycled plastic bags. Believe it or not, one woman in Ringgold has introduced a new hobby that not only helps the environment, but also the area’s homeless.
