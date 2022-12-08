ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, CA



ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - December 9, 2022

Even with the Northern Sierra snowpack measuring 147 percent of normal as of Dec. 8, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is reminding the public of ongoing drought conditions throughout California. As the state enters its fourth year of drought, California Water Watch shows most of the state is still...
OROVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas County Sheriff Office experiences phone outage

As of Saturday, December 10 at 12:27 p.m., Plumas County Sheriff Office (PCSO) dispatch landlines are temporarily down, and currently there is no estimated time of restoration. 911 Lines are also down for PCSO. To reach the Sheriff’s Office dispatch you may call: 530-283-7444. AT&T is aware of the...
krcrtv.com

Thousands across Butte County lose power in multiple PG&E Outages

BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, thousands have lost power due to widespread outages caused partly by severe weather. The largest of the outages is hitting the cities of Thermalito and Oroville. At least 6,484 people have lost power, and PG&E has yet to name when power may be returned to those residents.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE Crews respond to vegetation fire in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — Despite stormy weather conditions, fires still have the chance to pop up. Earlier today, CAL FIRE Butte Unit crews responded to a vegetation fire that broke out along Township Road near Highway 99. According to their Twitter post, the fire was contained to a 25...
KRON4 News

I-80 shut down from Colfax to Stateline

(KTXL) — Due to multiple spinouts and whiteout conditions along Interstate 80 in the Sierra it is being shut down and vehicles will be turned around, according to Caltrans District 3. Motorists heading eastbound will be turned around at Colfax and westbound drivers will be turned around at Stateline. There is currently no estimated reopening […]
COLFAX, CA
Plumas County News

25 PUSD music students chosen for Jr High Honor Band

Such exciting news from Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) music programs — PUSD had a record-breaking showing for the California Music Educators Association (CMEA) Northern Section Junior High Honor Band this year. Not only did 25 of our students successfully audition for this select group of the finest music...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Dec. 1 suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Dec. 1. “There was a suicide on the bridge last week that we responded to,” Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said in an email to the Auburn Journal on Tuesday afternoon. “The subject had already been deceased when deputies arrived, but unknown for how long.”
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Update: Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80

Update 5:45 p.m.: California State Route 267 is closed from Truckee to Tahoe Vista. Traffic is also being held on U.S. Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe for avalanche control on Echo Summit. Update 4:25 p.m.: Officials have updated traffic controls on Interstate 80. Eastbound traffic is being turned around...
TRUCKEE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man charged with murder for in-custody fentanyl overdose

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A man is facing murder charges for an in-custody fentanyl overdose at the Yuba County Jail in November, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Aaron Henning for the in-custody death of Matthew Perez.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Transient man arrested with batteries following Auburn Home Depot robbery

A transient man was arrested Nov. 29 following a robbery at The Home Depot in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the store at 6:18 p.m. for a robbery in progress. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was reported the suspect assaulted loss prevention when he was confronted.
AUBURN, CA
krcrtv.com

Two suspects identified in shooting and standoff with police in Chico

CHICO, Calif. — The two suspects involved in a shooting incident Wednesday at a Safeway in Chico, and a standoff at an apartment complex on Rancheria Ave.—19-year-old Madison Sells and 25-year-old Shawn Williamson—were arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail with no bail. According to Butte...
CHICO, CA

